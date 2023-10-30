LastPass Hack Victims Lose $4.4M in a Single Day
More than $35 million has been stolen in total, according to recent reports.
Hackers siphoned a total of $4.4 million worth of crypto from at least 25 LastPass users on Oct. 25, according to blockchain analyst ZachXBT.
LastPass is a platform that stores and encrypts password information for users. Its cloud-based storage service was breached in an attack last year that involved targeting an employee and stealing their credentials.
ZachXBT and MetaMask developer Taylor Monahan have tracked at least 80 crypto wallets that have been compromised in relation to the hack.
Funds have been stolen from the Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Arbitrum, Solana and Polygon blockchains, according to a list published by Monahan.
"Cannot stress this enough, if you believe you may have ever stored your seed phrase or keys in LastPass migrate your crypto assets immediately," ZachXBT wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Cryptocurrency wallets are often targeted by hackers because a common attack vector is obtaining a private key, which gives the hacker complete access to funds. In July more than $300 million was stolen from crypto users in a string of hacks and exploits.
Cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs reported that more than $35 million worth of crypto had been stolen in relation to the LastPass breach.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.