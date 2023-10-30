Animoca Brands Courts $50M Investment From Saudi Arabia's NEOM

A prominent name in the Web3 investment sector over a number of years, Animoca was valued at $6 billion in July 2022 with Singapore's state investment fund Temasek among its backers. The firm was targeting a raise of $2 billion for its metaverse fund the following November, however expectations were tamped significantly after the collapse of FTX, and Animoca reduced the target to $800 million in March 2023.