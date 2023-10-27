Sam Bankman-Fried Rebuffed Barry Silbert's and Celsius' Requests for Help, Ex-FTX CEO Testifies at His Trial
The crypto mogul served as a white knight for other struggling companies, though, before his empire fell, too.
Before Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto empire blew up in November 2022, he acted – in an industry lacking a conventional backstop like the Federal Reserve – as the savior of a couple hobbled companies, BlockFi and Voyager.
He testified Friday at his criminal fraud and conspiracy trial that there were a couple other high-profile situations where he passed on helping. Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert asked FTX CEO Bankman-Fried for equity capital for DCG's Genesis subsidiary sometime during the crypto market downturn last year, Bankman-Fried told jurors Friday.
Genesis was badly harmed by the collapse last year of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, suffering a major loss. It ended up filing for bankruptcy after FTX's own collapse and eventually stopped offering trading services. (DCG also owns CoinDesk.)
Bankman-Fried also testified that Celsius, a crypto exchange and lender, also asked for emergency funds, but he shot down the request. (It, too, went bankrupt, in July 2022, as did Voyager that month, before FTX's collapse, and BlockFi afterward in November.)
Spokespeople for DCG and Celsius didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Read all of CoinDesk's SBF trial coverage here.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.