Sam Bankman-Fried Rebuffed Barry Silbert's and Celsius' Requests for Help, Ex-FTX CEO Testifies at His Trial

Bitcoin
$33,847.83-0.96%
Ethereum
$1,780.90-1.28%
Binance Coin
$224.68+0.61%
XRP
$0.54646888-1.17%
Solana
$31.92-1.68%
Cardano
$0.28940814+0.84%
Dogecoin
$0.06783215-5.56%
Tron
$0.09376303+1.40%
Toncoin
$2.06-1.89%
Chainlink
$11.26+3.80%
Polygon
$0.60884672-3.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,827.86-1.36%
Polkadot
$4.14-2.08%
Litecoin
$66.73-2.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.59-3.76%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000774-2.02%
Avalanche
$10.54-3.11%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97+0.50%
TrueUSD
$0.99950848-0.17%
Stellar
$0.11217771-0.68%
Uniswap
$4.01-2.46%
Monero
$160.33+0.27%
OKB
$44.80-0.87%
Ethereum Classic
$16.06-3.17%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.15%
Cosmos
$7.03-0.93%
Hedera
$0.05087898-3.28%
Filecoin
$3.59-3.78%
Aptos
$6.57+1.58%
Lido DAO
$1.81-2.20%
Internet Computer
$3.52+0.08%
Cronos
$0.05917922+0.11%
Quant
$106.80-0.89%
VeChain
$0.01847445-1.37%
Maker
$1,390.28-1.95%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+2.87%
Optimism
$1.37-3.00%
Arbitrum
$0.90842927-3.94%
Aave
$78.20-2.41%
Injective Protocol
$13.57+13.21%
Kaspa
$0.05069294+2.79%
The Graph
$0.09839033-1.38%
Stacks
$0.64275721-0.45%
Bitcoin SV
$45.49-2.93%
Render Token
$2.26+5.14%
Algorand
$0.09954373-1.32%
Immutable X
$0.63760645-1.99%
MultiverseX
$28.75-0.94%
Synthetix
$2.29-1.11%
THORChain
$2.42+2.71%
USDD
$1.00-0.11%
EOS
$0.59895227+0.15%
Tezos
$0.70900154+0.14%
XDC Network
$0.04850647-1.13%
The Sandbox
$0.32221852-2.85%
Fantom
$0.23213769+3.54%
Theta
$0.64353113-0.56%
Decentraland
$0.34036735-2.67%
NEO
$8.82+7.45%
Mina
$0.62335360-3.90%
Axie Infinity
$4.69-3.19%
Kava.io
$0.62446909-0.63%
Flow
$0.51584973+2.00%
eCash
$0.00002711-1.03%
GateToken
$3.81-0.85%
Conflux
$0.15004489-0.34%
PAX Gold
$1,991.18+1.28%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.03%
Gala
$0.01754981-4.66%
ApeCoin
$1.30-2.19%
Rocket Pool
$23.91-5.19%
IOTA
$0.15196411-3.19%
KuCoin Token
$4.61+0.36%
Chiliz
$0.06341234-2.12%
Frax Share
$5.80-1.77%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.04-1.76%
Klaytn
$0.13058985-0.84%
Radix
$0.04108661-6.28%
dYdX
$2.37+2.67%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46468344-2.34%
GMX
$43.58+0.08%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.09%
Huobi Token
$2.36+0.34%
Sui
$0.43248645-1.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00006396+0.79%
Casper
$0.03231293+0.00%
Woo Network
$0.20559648-2.06%
Wemix
$1.07+3.53%
Nexo
$0.61589843+0.01%
FLOKI
$0.00003460-3.80%
Fetch.ai
$0.31441839+6.08%
Dash
$27.52-1.72%
Zilliqa
$0.01812853-2.22%
Compound
$44.74-1.98%
Illuvium
$50.47+3.71%
Arweave
$4.56-1.70%
SafePal
$0.70351246-1.32%
Flare
$0.01102819+12.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19616465-2.40%
1inch Network
$0.27749521-2.03%
Qtum
$2.70+9.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+0.95%
Astar
$0.04976041-2.70%
SingularityNET
$0.21305316+0.90%
Gnosis
$101.07-1.38%
Oasis Network
$0.05130515+0.09%
NEM
$0.02823643-0.26%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44447435-1.85%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.91-3.89%
Mask Network
$2.91-3.10%
Celo
$0.45983090-2.86%
Loopring
$0.18975845-0.13%
Holo
$0.00128858-2.27%
BLUR
$0.22111014-4.91%
Convex Finance
$2.73-3.96%
Chia
$24.99+1.40%
Helium
$1.51-2.06%
Zcash
$27.40-2.16%
Ankr
$0.02156020-1.98%
Worldcoin
$1.92+4.71%
Polymath Network
$0.23620000-7.30%
Merit Circle
$0.47716284-0.95%
Band Protocol
$1.55-3.46%
Stepn
$0.16258591-1.75%
Akash Network
$0.95111071+0.79%
Golem
$0.20874182-1.45%
IoTeX
$0.02200993+1.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+11.80%
Decred
$12.88-1.95%
ICON
$0.20192011-3.07%
Wax
$0.05814944-1.66%
Enjin
$0.19585454-2.80%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.51-2.59%
Aragon
$4.78+0.52%
SEI
$0.10545061-3.07%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75539523-2.18%
Yearn Finance
$5,617.63-2.86%
Ravencoin
$0.01517368-2.30%
JasmyCoin
$0.00372828+3.34%
Livepeer
$6.09-2.10%
Beldex
$0.03030359+1.96%
Audius
$0.15881175-0.89%
Waves
$1.73-0.16%
SXP
$0.29640750+1.42%
Osmosis
$0.27591767+1.32%
Kusama
$19.04-1.70%
Siacoin
$0.00328823+3.97%
tomiNet
$2.03-2.72%
Liquity
$1.73-14.02%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99980501-0.09%
Biconomy
$0.23099115-2.47%
Moonbeam
$0.19580608-3.19%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34019564+1.94%
Balancer
$3.30-3.04%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-2.33%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17140821+0.83%
Axelar
$0.31124125+0.35%
MAGIC
$0.58086895-2.37%
Gains Network
$4.10-5.50%
Harmony
$0.01099398-2.22%
Lisk
$0.90013295-1.91%
Horizen
$9.05+0.94%
Kyber Network
$0.73767157+0.17%
Kadena
$0.49369146+0.44%
Celsius
$0.28545577+10.48%
API3
$1.22-0.79%
DigiByte
$0.00706486-1.62%
Sushiswap
$0.60725097-1.31%
Skale
$0.02343203-2.41%
Status
$0.02852780-0.11%
Cartesi
$0.14525988-1.98%
UMA Protocol
$1.47-1.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01192153-2.38%
Coin98
$0.16626177-0.36%
Powerledger
$0.23697531-6.56%
OriginTrail
$0.26143031-2.37%
PlayDapp
$0.17561157-2.16%
Stargate Finance
$0.48208848-2.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-7.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00291162-2.99%
Covalent
$0.15286956+11.95%
Steem
$0.20609641-3.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.81-1.10%
Bluzelle
$0.21128132-7.42%
Amp
$0.00159646+1.04%
Nano
$0.66691768+0.41%
Joe
$0.25212561-1.28%
Numeraire
$13.74-0.90%
RACA
$0.00024613+49.42%
Radiant Capital
$0.23539224-3.03%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01610230-4.27%
iExec RLC
$1.09-1.58%
Stormx
$0.00701137+1.14%
Marlin
$0.00933351-0.60%
Celer Network
$0.01332756-2.66%
Bancor
$0.52907790-0.84%
Secret
$0.28171574+0.50%
OMG Network
$0.52606065-1.55%
Civic
$0.08964458-2.69%
Radworks
$1.40+2.10%
Core
$0.41189585+0.46%
Sweat Economy
$0.00874858-4.35%
Dent
$0.00071234-0.83%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.83583099-0.37%
Synapse
$0.35354197-3.08%
Chromia
$0.11468149+5.00%
WINkLink
$0.00006773+0.44%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155340-1.55%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-2.99%
Syscoin
$0.08779156+0.25%
Bifrost
$0.04557555-4.57%
Galxe
$1.35-0.78%
Verge
$0.00377810-4.79%
Spell Token
$0.00049297+0.63%
Stella
$0.07545504-2.61%
Sun Token
$0.00627308+4.33%
Adventure Gold
$0.77834793-1.27%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.01+1.67%
Origin Protocol
$0.11550016-1.92%
Keep Network
$0.10516589-2.84%
Gitcoin
$0.94807385-1.52%
SPACE ID
$0.20039814-2.15%
NKN
$0.08746927-0.43%
Storj
$0.39391830-1.83%
MetisDAO
$12.92-4.14%
MOBOX
$0.26414256+2.59%
Verasity
$0.00547087-3.63%
COTI
$0.04323978-0.25%
Request
$0.07085943-0.93%
Aergo
$0.12177966-0.74%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01463679+1.05%
Saitama
$0.00116064-0.49%
WazirX
$0.10975743-0.89%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26953389-3.45%
GAS
$3.56+20.80%
Maple
$6.25+9.84%
Badger DAO
$2.42-2.54%
Ren
$0.04747172-2.29%
Hashflow
$0.26549496-2.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.18485341-7.26%
Raydium
$0.19349736-2.19%
ARPA
$0.04606260-1.87%
XYO Network
$0.00317046-8.33%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60583835-1.52%
Orchid
$0.07343524+1.26%
Aavegotchi
$0.82513523-0.44%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17988523+5.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.01122413-1.06%
CEEK VR
$0.04985193+12.11%
TrueFi
$0.03814731-1.98%
Aurora
$0.11047701+34.27%
Boba Network
$0.11702702-0.06%
Acala Token
$0.04843630-2.88%
BarnBridge
$4.13-8.40%
Index Chain
$0.04864606-1.93%
LooksRare
$0.06969179-2.29%
SuperRare
$0.05761586+0.20%
Voyager Token
$0.11709104-1.70%
Moonriver
$4.09-1.85%
Litentry
$0.72690352+2.05%
Reef
$0.00141116-0.94%
Star Atlas
$0.00218550+10.62%
LCX
$0.03961641-0.76%
Ethernity
$1.56-1.31%
Rally
$0.00589425+3.00%
Polkastarter
$0.28543131-2.26%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.90-0.69%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04560109+4.23%
DIA
$0.24718215-0.64%
Alchemix
$13.55+1.59%
Virtua
$0.02250047+3.35%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.05%
Bonk
$0.00000061+7.79%
CLV
$0.03503802+1.31%
Travala.com
$0.48197359-0.70%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00700298-0.15%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.21046156+3.37%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15981008-8.90%
Keep3rV1
$47.02-2.05%
Enzyme
$15.62+0.87%
BENQI
$0.00556021-2.24%
0x
$0.23387868-0.87%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077013+0.95%
Velas
$0.00701158+0.94%
Harvest Finance
$25.00-1.11%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000057-14.43%
district0x
$0.02181440-4.74%
StaFi
$0.27661434-0.58%
MXC
$0.00637107-3.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376332-5.81%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.92+1.20%
Serum
$0.03464296-8.50%
Rarible
$0.93890340+2.36%
Decentral Games
$0.01457523-0.61%
Tamadoge
$0.00805373-1.71%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00904890+6.93%
MOON
$0.07261391+62.31%
Tokemak
$0.36054136-2.35%
Quantstamp
$0.00738208+4.73%
Augur
$0.58166338+7.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01272655+1.57%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04220912-1.76%
FTX Token
$1.25-3.75%
Braintrust
$0.39837714+1.87%
Pepe
$0.00000117-8.60%
BitDAO
$0.36438339-1.18%
Threshold
$0.02198630-0.80%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09203986+0.23%
Human
$0.04319661-7.29%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.64%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.17%
Hamster
$0.00000000+15.60%
PayPal USD
$0.99491474+0.29%
Highstreet
$1.22-2.25%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USDC
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Sam Bankman-Fried Rebuffed Barry Silbert's and Celsius' Requests for Help, Ex-FTX CEO Testifies at His Trial

The crypto mogul served as a white knight for other struggling companies, though, before his empire fell, too.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconOct 27, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 27, 2023 at 9:17 p.m. UTC
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert asked Sam Bankman-Fried for help, SBF testified Friday (DCG)

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert asked Sam Bankman-Fried for help, SBF testified Friday (DCG)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Before Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto empire blew up in November 2022, he acted – in an industry lacking a conventional backstop like the Federal Reserve – as the savior of a couple hobbled companies, BlockFi and Voyager.

He testified Friday at his criminal fraud and conspiracy trial that there were a couple other high-profile situations where he passed on helping. Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert asked FTX CEO Bankman-Fried for equity capital for DCG's Genesis subsidiary sometime during the crypto market downturn last year, Bankman-Fried told jurors Friday.

Genesis was badly harmed by the collapse last year of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, suffering a major loss. It ended up filing for bankruptcy after FTX's own collapse and eventually stopped offering trading services. (DCG also owns CoinDesk.)

Bankman-Fried also testified that Celsius, a crypto exchange and lender, also asked for emergency funds, but he shot down the request. (It, too, went bankrupt, in July 2022, as did Voyager that month, before FTX's collapse, and BlockFi afterward in November.)

Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, right, near a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Oct. 3, 2023 (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)
Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, right, near a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Oct. 3, 2023 (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)

Spokespeople for DCG and Celsius didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read all of CoinDesk's SBF trial coverage here.

Edited by Nick Baker and Marc Hochstein.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.