Hi's Mastercard Debit Card Adds Option to Spend Sandbox's Token SAND

Bitcoin
$33,582.15-1.22%
Ethereum
$1,761.08-1.41%
Binance Coin
$223.38+0.80%
XRP
$0.54190177-2.04%
Solana
$31.78+1.33%
Cardano
$0.28536391-0.55%
Dogecoin
$0.06818441-4.05%
Tron
$0.09323832+1.32%
Toncoin
$2.03-2.18%
Chainlink
$11.19+6.46%
Polygon
$0.60417013-3.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,799.63-1.22%
Polkadot
$4.08-3.33%
Litecoin
$66.29-2.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.74-3.92%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000766-1.82%
Avalanche
$10.47-1.91%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.31%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.47%
Stellar
$0.11115507-0.73%
Uniswap
$4.00-2.09%
Monero
$158.51+0.61%
OKB
$44.58-0.94%
Ethereum Classic
$15.99-2.58%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.56%
Cosmos
$6.96-0.48%
Hedera
$0.05050976-3.34%
Filecoin
$3.56-3.47%
Aptos
$6.45+0.52%
Lido DAO
$1.75-2.78%
Cronos
$0.05912328+1.81%
Internet Computer
$3.48-0.64%
Quant
$106.81+1.37%
VeChain
$0.01831517-1.34%
Maker
$1,386.16-0.98%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+3.67%
Optimism
$1.36-2.43%
Arbitrum
$0.89950666-3.61%
Aave
$76.89-2.78%
Injective Protocol
$13.38+13.66%
Kaspa
$0.04989903+1.41%
The Graph
$0.09795158-1.24%
Stacks
$0.63598374-0.45%
Bitcoin SV
$44.73-3.36%
Render Token
$2.21+4.77%
Algorand
$0.09893378-1.34%
Immutable X
$0.64785964+1.19%
MultiverseX
$28.44-0.73%
Synthetix
$2.25-3.20%
USDD
$0.99960294+0.04%
THORChain
$2.36+7.06%
EOS
$0.60268839+1.06%
XDC Network
$0.04791497-1.92%
The Sandbox
$0.32009036-2.26%
Tezos
$0.69648925-0.97%
Theta
$0.64058853+0.08%
Fantom
$0.22313530+1.31%
Decentraland
$0.33860393-1.33%
NEO
$8.74+12.55%
Axie Infinity
$4.66-3.04%
Mina
$0.61416052-3.46%
Kava.io
$0.61629720-1.71%
Flow
$0.50931019+2.21%
eCash
$0.00002679-1.08%
GateToken
$3.81-0.83%
Conflux
$0.15069981+0.86%
PAX Gold
$1,984.98+1.18%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99650738-0.19%
Rocket Pool
$23.81-3.49%
ApeCoin
$1.28-0.24%
Gala
$0.01721416-4.52%
IOTA
$0.14972121-3.74%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-0.29%
Chiliz
$0.06258923-2.17%
Frax Share
$5.74-2.08%
dYdX
$2.40+5.38%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.02-2.94%
Klaytn
$0.12947675-0.58%
Radix
$0.04069316-9.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45851797-2.43%
GMX
$42.44-0.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.01%
Huobi Token
$2.33+0.72%
Luna Classic
$0.00006347+1.16%
Casper
$0.03213177-1.24%
Sui
$0.42578206+0.09%
Woo Network
$0.20399218-1.11%
FLOKI
$0.00003516+1.92%
Wemix
$1.08+5.05%
Nexo
$0.61057068-0.18%
Fetch.ai
$0.31409629+8.73%
Dash
$27.27-1.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01794053-1.59%
Compound
$44.21-1.34%
Illuvium
$49.92+8.35%
Arweave
$4.51-2.10%
SafePal
$0.69511926-1.16%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19608029-0.79%
1inch Network
$0.27328902-2.59%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.66%
Qtum
$2.60+9.39%
Flare
$0.00989802+5.24%
Astar
$0.04939642-1.42%
SingularityNET
$0.21086519+0.86%
Gnosis
$100.41-1.27%
Oasis Network
$0.05087857+0.50%
NEM
$0.02816698+0.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44062909-1.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.08-3.86%
Mask Network
$2.88-2.64%
Loopring
$0.18795209+0.32%
Celo
$0.45428559-2.42%
BLUR
$0.21990192-4.32%
Holo
$0.00127616-2.17%
Convex Finance
$2.70-3.76%
Chia
$24.69+2.78%
Helium
$1.51-4.78%
Ankr
$0.02140381-1.10%
Band Protocol
$1.56-1.50%
Polymath Network
$0.23530000-5.58%
Zcash
$26.75-3.25%
Golem
$0.20841686-0.46%
Worldcoin
$1.88+5.62%
Stepn
$0.16073317-1.94%
Akash Network
$0.93969417+0.45%
IoTeX
$0.02194383+3.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+17.39%
Merit Circle
$0.46338181-2.81%
Decred
$12.92-0.85%
Enjin
$0.19534241-3.55%
ICON
$0.20048389-3.50%
Wax
$0.05704246+7.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.45-2.58%
Aragon
$4.72+1.68%
SEI
$0.10473835-2.71%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75365744-0.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,571.41-2.71%
Ravencoin
$0.01499498-2.52%
Beldex
$0.03012499+0.88%
Livepeer
$6.01-2.19%
Audius
$0.15686842-0.30%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362305+2.23%
SXP
$0.29358795+1.50%
Osmosis
$0.27283720+1.16%
Waves
$1.70-0.47%
tomiNet
$2.06-3.30%
Kusama
$18.82-1.79%
Siacoin
$0.00327693+4.19%
Liquity
$1.75-10.26%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99997879-0.05%
Biconomy
$0.22932536-1.11%
Moonbeam
$0.19407790-2.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33411127+2.15%
Balancer
$3.27-3.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-1.36%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17134813+1.03%
Axelar
$0.31077609+0.34%
Gains Network
$4.08-6.81%
MAGIC
$0.57057009-1.07%
Harmony
$0.01087082-1.31%
Lisk
$0.89814170-0.67%
Horizen
$8.94+0.04%
Kyber Network
$0.72530845+0.38%
Celsius
$0.28841384+11.69%
Kadena
$0.48112614-1.18%
DigiByte
$0.00702295-1.18%
API3
$1.20-0.93%
Sushiswap
$0.60180228-0.87%
Skale
$0.02313501-2.66%
Status
$0.02822876+0.16%
Cartesi
$0.14404983-1.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-1.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01193118-1.12%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-1.14%
Coin98
$0.16497788+0.29%
Powerledger
$0.23480507-9.24%
OriginTrail
$0.26301243-0.79%
PlayDapp
$0.17457869-1.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.47905549-2.07%
Nervos Network
$0.00290378-2.18%
Steem
$0.20446914-2.93%
Bluzelle
$0.21011420-8.25%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.71-2.79%
Nano
$0.66196411+0.43%
Covalent
$0.14171638+4.79%
Amp
$0.00156299-0.65%
Numeraire
$13.73+1.24%
Joe
$0.24906161-1.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.23179972-2.30%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01589734-4.19%
iExec RLC
$1.08+0.14%
Stormx
$0.00691324+1.40%
RACA
$0.00021893+42.41%
Bancor
$0.52829102+0.04%
Celer Network
$0.01324872-2.40%
Marlin
$0.00919490-1.41%
Secret
$0.27943283+1.87%
OMG Network
$0.51449654-2.63%
Civic
$0.08934416-2.06%
Radworks
$1.39+2.91%
Core
$0.41090563+0.02%
Sweat Economy
$0.00871431-4.28%
Dent
$0.00070179-1.30%
Synapse
$0.35042213-0.39%
Chromia
$0.11430544+5.94%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.82097400+0.83%
WINkLink
$0.00006744+0.27%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.64%
Bifrost
$0.04603591-4.00%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154074-1.57%
Syscoin
$0.08791566+0.38%
Galxe
$1.33-0.68%
Verge
$0.00373632-3.75%
Stella
$0.07449972-2.11%
Spell Token
$0.00047835-1.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.76989541-6.60%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.92+1.48%
Sun Token
$0.00611746+2.20%
Keep Network
$0.10527515-1.76%
Origin Protocol
$0.11457455-1.12%
Gitcoin
$0.93655577-2.07%
SPACE ID
$0.19843311-1.63%
MetisDAO
$12.97-2.86%
NKN
$0.08686364+0.19%
Verasity
$0.00547410-2.17%
Storj
$0.38967752-1.89%
MOBOX
$0.26085455+4.50%
Aergo
$0.12219074+0.53%
Request
$0.07017058-1.75%
COTI
$0.04238947-0.83%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01459255+0.54%
Saitama
$0.00113915-3.07%
WazirX
$0.10959338-0.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26663946-3.01%
Badger DAO
$2.38-2.58%
Ren
$0.04693547-2.27%
Hashflow
$0.26483314-2.18%
Aurora
$0.12449079+61.94%
Raydium
$0.19175933-1.97%
Maple
$5.73+1.28%
GAS
$3.26+14.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.17931781-9.52%
ARPA
$0.04568205-0.84%
XYO Network
$0.00319319-1.61%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60315910-1.28%
Orchid
$0.07173497+0.33%
Aavegotchi
$0.82511978+0.41%
Alien Worlds
$0.01106310-1.14%
CEEK VR
$0.04859880+17.12%
TrueFi
$0.03758352-1.76%
Boba Network
$0.11593169-0.45%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17034400+6.38%
Acala Token
$0.04781284-3.63%
BarnBridge
$4.03-9.69%
Index Chain
$0.04822470-0.86%
LooksRare
$0.06869975-1.27%
SuperRare
$0.05684587-0.58%
Voyager Token
$0.11711962-1.26%
Litentry
$0.72162916+2.21%
Moonriver
$4.05-1.24%
Reef
$0.00139401-1.30%
LCX
$0.04000718+0.54%
Ethernity
$1.55-1.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00208821+15.89%
Rally
$0.00581936-0.35%
Polkastarter
$0.28536017-0.86%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04517032+6.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.86-1.21%
DIA
$0.24580236-0.04%
Alchemix
$13.30+1.00%
Virtua
$0.02188694+3.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.44%
CLV
$0.03419099-0.12%
Bonk
$0.00000059+24.84%
Travala.com
$0.47803531-0.71%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00699235+2.19%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15791801-8.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20355494+0.97%
Keep3rV1
$46.36-2.56%
Enzyme
$15.46+0.82%
BENQI
$0.00546855-2.80%
0x
$0.23225670+0.26%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075392+0.14%
Velas
$0.00703034+1.10%
Harvest Finance
$24.88-1.24%
district0x
$0.02157368+8.29%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-14.60%
StaFi
$0.27667319+0.34%
MXC
$0.00637871-2.19%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00372099-4.08%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85-1.74%
Serum
$0.03474527-7.53%
Rarible
$0.93326587+0.39%
Decentral Games
$0.01459358-1.79%
Tamadoge
$0.00806225+0.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00862268+9.92%
MOON
$0.06948097+33.64%
Tokemak
$0.35878076-1.41%
Quantstamp
$0.00728358+4.28%
Augur
$0.54950562+2.05%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01252289+1.14%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04214070-1.52%
FTX Token
$1.26+0.35%
Braintrust
$0.39638023+1.09%
Pepe
$0.00000114-5.84%
BitDAO
$0.36438275-4.41%
Threshold
$0.02184269-0.42%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09070432+0.29%
Human
$0.04322879-7.12%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000+6.98%
PayPal USD
$0.99551238-0.20%
Highstreet
$1.20-1.68%
Tether
$1.00+0.14%
USDC
$1.00+0.35%
Dai
$1.00+0.22%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Hi's Mastercard Debit Card Adds Option to Spend Sandbox's Token SAND

The hi debit Mastercard already allows users to spend bitcoin, ether and USDT.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconOct 27, 2023 at 11:39 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 27, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. UTC
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Users of the hi debit Mastercard can now spend Metaverse platform Sandbox’s SAND token in eligible markets in the European Economic Area, according to a Wednesday announcement posted on X. The card already allows users to spend bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and USDT.

Sandbox is a subsidiary of Metaverse gaming and venture capital giant Animoca Brands, which invested $30 million into hi, a crypto payments application, in July. Hi provides banking services, allowing users to transact in crypto or fiat, as a digital-only application, operating as a neobank.

The debit card, which can also be customized with NFTs, was announced in 2022, but the first batch of NFT customized cards was shipped only recently, said hi co-founder Sean Rach. "It's been a long journey of product design and development to create the best user experience for our community. We are also exploring offering other tokens in the Animoca ecosystem," he said.

The NFT cards are arriving just two months after Mastercard and Visa ended their partnerships with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. At the time, Mastercard did not provide details behind its decision to distance itself from Binance and reiterated the same stance to a CoinDesk request for the latest development. The development was unlikely to hurt Binance, CoinDesk reported at the time.

Mastercard has partnerships with multiple crypto payments firms including Baanx, Credencial Payments, Episode 6, Immersve, Monavate, Moorwand, PayCaddy, Paymentology, Pomelo, Swap and Unlimit.

Read More: Animoca Brands Invests $30 Million in Crypto Payments Application Hi

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.