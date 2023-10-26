Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Pepecoin Doubles to $500M Market Cap as Memecoin Fever Steals Bitcoin's ETF Thunder

More than 155,000 wallets now hold the popular memecoin.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 3:04 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 27, 2023 at 3:46 p.m. UTC
The price of pepe (PEPE), one of the many memecoins that spawned out of crypto winter, has doubled in a week to a $500 million market cap as traders anticipate the etchings of a bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF-induced bull market.

The frog-themed memecoin was one of the beacons of optimism in the recent bear market, rising to a $1.6 billion market cap in early May as traders speculated over whether it could rival the likes of dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB).

The hype rapidly wore off as the market cap slipped to $244 million earlier this month, but it now appears to have found a way out of the doldrums with a significant uptick in trading volume and on-chain activity.

Pepecoin (CoinDesk data)
Pepecoin (CoinDesk data)

On Wednesday, a post on pepe's X page revealed that more than 155,000 individual wallets were holding pepe, including all token bridges to Arbitrum and BSC. Trading volume reached $423 million over the past 24 hours, a 22% rise from the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The recent gain can be attributed to a $5.5 million token burn that took place on Tuesday, which alleviated fears of a rogue developer potentially selling tokens on the open market.

Pepe wasn't the only memecoin to experience upside – dogecoin and shiba inu both enjoyed notable rallies Thursday as traders began to trade more speculative assets.

The sector's positive performance comes after bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged to a 16-month high of $35,000 alongside growing optimism that a spot ETF will soon win approval in the U.S.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

