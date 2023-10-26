Bitcoin
JPMorgan Handles $1B Transactions Daily In Digital Token JPM Coin: Bloomberg

JPMorgan has plans to widen the coin's usage the bank's head of payments Takis Georgakopoulos said in an interview

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 26, 2023 at 7:37 p.m. UTC
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
U.S. banking behemoth JPMorgan (JPM) now handles $1 billion worth of transactions in its digital token JPM Coin per day, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The wall street bank has plans to widen the coin's usage, according to the report, citing an interview with the bank’s head of payments Takis Georgakopoulos.

JPM Coin is a settlement token that enables JPMorgan's institutional clients to make blockchain-based wholesale payments between accounts around the world.

From its inception in 2019, JPM Coin has been used to make payments denominated in dollars, with support for euros added in June.

“JPM Coin gets transacted on a daily basis mostly in U.S. dollars, but we again intend to continue to expand that,” Georgakopoulos said.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

Read More: JPMorgan Debuts Tokenized BlackRock Shares as Collateral with Barclays

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Read more about
JPMorganJPM Coin