FTX Cold Wallets Move $19M in Solana, Ether to Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin
$33,598.98-1.28%
Ethereum
$1,760.82-1.38%
Binance Coin
$223.36+0.90%
XRP
$0.54095635-2.25%
Solana
$31.74+1.23%
Cardano
$0.28535645-0.48%
Dogecoin
$0.06810373-4.11%
Tron
$0.09358955+1.73%
Toncoin
$2.03-1.87%
Chainlink
$11.20+6.85%
Polygon
$0.60381267-3.29%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,836.45-1.10%
Polkadot
$4.08-3.11%
Litecoin
$66.28-2.69%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.94-3.70%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000766-1.75%
Avalanche
$10.47-1.81%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.56%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.41%
Stellar
$0.11113903-0.76%
Uniswap
$4.00-1.71%
Monero
$158.60+0.84%
OKB
$44.59-0.87%
Ethereum Classic
$15.98-2.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.53%
Cosmos
$6.96-0.28%
Hedera
$0.05052522-3.06%
Filecoin
$3.56-3.42%
Aptos
$6.44+0.78%
Lido DAO
$1.75-2.64%
Cronos
$0.05912167+1.69%
Internet Computer
$3.48-0.46%
Quant
$106.89+1.71%
VeChain
$0.01829645-1.38%
Maker
$1,386.03-0.98%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+3.72%
Optimism
$1.36-2.33%
Arbitrum
$0.89833955-3.58%
Injective Protocol
$13.41+14.40%
Aave
$76.85-2.64%
Kaspa
$0.04986006+1.63%
The Graph
$0.09803680-0.77%
Stacks
$0.63521232-0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$44.80-3.07%
Render Token
$2.22+5.53%
Immutable X
$0.64850953+1.63%
Algorand
$0.09890857-1.19%
MultiverseX
$28.45-0.52%
Synthetix
$2.25-3.03%
USDD
$0.99445543-0.07%
THORChain
$2.36+6.74%
EOS
$0.60216321+1.13%
XDC Network
$0.04816976-1.50%
The Sandbox
$0.31995130-2.08%
Tezos
$0.69569792-0.77%
Theta
$0.64091614+0.17%
Decentraland
$0.33866333-1.08%
Fantom
$0.22304091+1.48%
NEO
$8.76+12.62%
Axie Infinity
$4.65-2.99%
Mina
$0.61505967-3.24%
Kava.io
$0.61637892-1.54%
Flow
$0.50961774+2.45%
eCash
$0.00002679-0.95%
GateToken
$3.81-0.76%
Conflux
$0.15058856+1.25%
PAX Gold
$1,986.50+1.26%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.02%
ApeCoin
$1.28-0.23%
Rocket Pool
$23.80-3.56%
Gala
$0.01717918-4.02%
IOTA
$0.14990397-3.34%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-0.21%
Chiliz
$0.06258116-1.93%
Frax Share
$5.73-1.94%
dYdX
$2.40+6.14%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.02-2.52%
Klaytn
$0.12944929-0.43%
Radix
$0.04064953-9.12%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45935585-2.00%
GMX
$42.48-0.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.06%
Huobi Token
$2.33+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00006343+1.38%
Casper
$0.03214495-1.09%
Sui
$0.42517066+0.10%
Woo Network
$0.20370155-1.06%
Wemix
$1.08+5.00%
FLOKI
$0.00003485+0.23%
Nexo
$0.61058041-0.22%
Fetch.ai
$0.31232171+8.97%
Dash
$27.28-1.16%
Zilliqa
$0.01794484-1.43%
Compound
$44.14-1.20%
Illuvium
$49.87+8.42%
Arweave
$4.51-1.81%
SafePal
$0.69628858-1.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19544041-1.08%
1inch Network
$0.27336026-2.48%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.67%
Qtum
$2.61+9.66%
Flare
$0.00991836+5.45%
Astar
$0.04934658-1.19%
SingularityNET
$0.21102501+1.22%
Gnosis
$100.40-1.18%
Oasis Network
$0.05085590+0.61%
NEM
$0.02818143+0.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44065925-0.70%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.08-3.80%
Mask Network
$2.87-2.50%
Loopring
$0.18793041+0.31%
Celo
$0.45447854-2.16%
BLUR
$0.22007955-3.79%
Holo
$0.00127637-1.95%
Convex Finance
$2.70-3.50%
Chia
$24.68+2.66%
Helium
$1.51-4.77%
Ankr
$0.02139677-1.01%
Polymath Network
$0.23640000-4.48%
Band Protocol
$1.56-1.21%
Zcash
$26.72-3.47%
Worldcoin
$1.88+7.00%
Golem
$0.20846511-0.55%
Stepn
$0.16068988-1.74%
Akash Network
$0.93979218+0.45%
IoTeX
$0.02192853+4.43%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+15.91%
Merit Circle
$0.46248939-3.23%
Decred
$12.92-0.79%
Enjin
$0.19516307-3.66%
ICON
$0.20068830-3.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.45-2.30%
Wax
$0.05690636+6.75%
Aragon
$4.72+1.60%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75462989-0.78%
SEI
$0.10474023-2.67%
Yearn Finance
$5,545.75-2.74%
Ravencoin
$0.01499508-2.34%
Beldex
$0.03015455+0.80%
Livepeer
$6.02-1.66%
Audius
$0.15695248-0.26%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362089+2.48%
SXP
$0.29376903+1.67%
Osmosis
$0.27327746+1.42%
Waves
$1.70-0.37%
tomiNet
$2.06-2.94%
Kusama
$18.82-1.62%
Siacoin
$0.00327686+4.31%
Liquity
$1.75-9.93%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.27%
Biconomy
$0.22952065-0.72%
Moonbeam
$0.19421736-2.54%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33270577+1.91%
Balancer
$3.27-3.02%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-1.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17126600+0.52%
Axelar
$0.31083433+0.35%
Gains Network
$4.09-8.59%
MAGIC
$0.57032271-0.98%
Harmony
$0.01081969-1.83%
Lisk
$0.89570834-1.28%
Horizen
$8.93+0.34%
Kyber Network
$0.72492865+0.46%
Celsius
$0.28673780+11.03%
Kadena
$0.48098547-0.97%
DigiByte
$0.00702395-1.23%
API3
$1.20-0.56%
Sushiswap
$0.60208862-0.73%
Skale
$0.02314675-2.39%
Status
$0.02826800+0.19%
Cartesi
$0.14396130-1.48%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-0.92%
TerraUSD
$0.01189708-1.19%
Coin98
$0.16478674+0.59%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-1.96%
Powerledger
$0.23498944-8.13%
OriginTrail
$0.26171628-1.14%
PlayDapp
$0.17434832-1.15%
Stargate Finance
$0.47878422-1.82%
Nervos Network
$0.00290347-2.00%
Steem
$0.20444264-2.79%
Bluzelle
$0.21017266-7.98%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72-1.90%
Nano
$0.66131134+0.33%
Covalent
$0.14170472+4.52%
Amp
$0.00156537-0.20%
Numeraire
$13.74+1.51%
Joe
$0.24901443-0.91%
Radiant Capital
$0.23161056-2.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01587919-4.12%
iExec RLC
$1.08+0.31%
Stormx
$0.00693086+1.84%
Celer Network
$0.01326425-1.92%
Bancor
$0.52778509+0.17%
Marlin
$0.00921832-0.87%
Secret
$0.27922082+2.06%
RACA
$0.00021402+39.71%
OMG Network
$0.51413341-2.67%
Civic
$0.08930668-1.96%
Radworks
$1.39+3.06%
Core
$0.41113554-0.22%
Sweat Economy
$0.00871938-4.37%
Dent
$0.00070182-1.15%
Chromia
$0.11460648+6.37%
Synapse
$0.35074646-0.08%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.81958527+0.75%
WINkLink
$0.00006742+0.27%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.73%
Bifrost
$0.04605539-3.45%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154167-1.27%
Syscoin
$0.08784552+0.58%
Galxe
$1.33-0.43%
Verge
$0.00373419-3.76%
Stella
$0.07458201-1.75%
Spell Token
$0.00047817-0.97%
Adventure Gold
$0.76879713-5.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.91+1.72%
Sun Token
$0.00612093+2.26%
Keep Network
$0.10529320-1.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.11465041-0.58%
Gitcoin
$0.93654512-1.68%
SPACE ID
$0.19853736-1.30%
NKN
$0.08677523+0.49%
Verasity
$0.00549100-1.34%
Storj
$0.38927900-1.86%
MetisDAO
$12.83-3.82%
MOBOX
$0.26165570+4.93%
Aergo
$0.12218975+0.43%
Request
$0.07017730-1.35%
COTI
$0.04240631-0.68%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01459264+0.46%
Saitama
$0.00113749-3.05%
WazirX
$0.10958780+0.01%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26663246-2.71%
Badger DAO
$2.38-2.24%
Ren
$0.04700152-1.70%
Hashflow
$0.26527595-0.73%
Maple
$5.77+1.66%
Raydium
$0.19185261-1.80%
GAS
$3.25+14.30%
Gods Unchained
$0.18003912-8.70%
ARPA
$0.04578234-0.42%
Aurora
$0.12213106+51.44%
XYO Network
$0.00319263-1.69%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60265119-1.23%
Orchid
$0.07176097+0.53%
Aavegotchi
$0.82513456+0.49%
Alien Worlds
$0.01104197-1.00%
CEEK VR
$0.04865164+17.24%
TrueFi
$0.03761881-1.28%
Boba Network
$0.11592079-0.46%
Acala Token
$0.04786702-3.30%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16873708+5.38%
BarnBridge
$4.03-9.45%
Index Chain
$0.04795178-1.16%
LooksRare
$0.06850769-1.29%
SuperRare
$0.05683158-0.60%
Voyager Token
$0.11694282-1.14%
Litentry
$0.72180554+2.37%
Moonriver
$4.05-1.30%
Reef
$0.00139303-1.08%
LCX
$0.04009261-0.20%
Ethernity
$1.55-0.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00207517+15.25%
Rally
$0.00581804-0.39%
Polkastarter
$0.28550133-0.83%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04523187+6.34%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.86-1.02%
DIA
$0.24589193-0.08%
Alchemix
$13.27+1.06%
Virtua
$0.02177171+3.35%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.03%
CLV
$0.03414853-0.17%
Bonk
$0.00000059+23.16%
Travala.com
$0.47712676-1.02%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00695489+1.74%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15818798-8.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20397761+1.79%
Keep3rV1
$46.46-2.29%
Enzyme
$15.45+0.77%
BENQI
$0.00545920-3.41%
0x
$0.23213192+0.36%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076434+1.50%
Velas
$0.00701970+1.23%
Harvest Finance
$24.90-1.02%
district0x
$0.02155386-6.69%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-14.82%
StaFi
$0.27618416+0.18%
MXC
$0.00637234-2.24%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00372321-4.36%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-2.40%
Serum
$0.03466059-7.19%
Rarible
$0.93680903+0.80%
Decentral Games
$0.01460187-1.34%
Tamadoge
$0.00810344+1.00%
Tokemak
$0.35877156-1.27%
MOON
$0.06863072+31.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00837106+6.41%
Quantstamp
$0.00719537+3.18%
Augur
$0.55650055+3.43%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01254907+0.82%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04199855-1.72%
FTX Token
$1.27+1.77%
Braintrust
$0.39448323+0.61%
Pepe
$0.00000115-5.12%
BitDAO
$0.36438275-4.41%
Threshold
$0.02185213-0.02%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09076036+0.52%
Human
$0.04321437-7.12%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.31%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.58%
Hamster
$0.00000000+7.02%
PayPal USD
$0.99554312+0.18%
Highstreet
$1.20-1.39%
Tether
$1.00+0.15%
USDC
$1.00+0.38%
Dai
$1.00+0.21%
Finance

FTX Cold Wallets Move $19M in Solana, Ether to Crypto Exchanges

The debtor group in control of FTX assets has conducted various on-chain transactions in the past few weeks.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 8:46 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 26, 2023 at 5:17 p.m. UTC
(CraigRJD)

(CraigRJD)

The debtor group controlling wallets linked to the cold storage of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX moved more than $19 million worth of assorted tokens to crypto exchange addresses on Thursday, blockchain data shows.

On-chain analytics firm Peckshield said some 470,000 SOL, worth $15 million at current prices, were moved to different wallets. “Some of these funds have been sent to CEXs like Binance,” the firm added, referring to centralized crypto exchanges.

LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Will Testify Soon Today in the FTX Fraud Trial

An Ethereum-based FTX-linked wallet transferred $2.5 million worth of various tokens, including 11,000 COMP, to a Binance deposit address. Yet another transferred 1,395 ether (ETH), worth $2.5 million, to a Coinbase (COIN) address, Peckshield said.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant confirmed the wallet labels in a Telegram message to CoinDesk.

Cold storage refers to an offline wallet that is not connected to the internet, as opposed to a hot wallet, which is one held on a crypto exchange or online.

The debtor group in control of the wallets has made several transactions in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, an $8 million tranche of tokens was moved to Binance across several transactions.

Earlier in October, the group staked over $122 million of SOL and $30 million of ETH, a position on which it stands to earn at least $9 million worth of rewards yearly.

FTX collapsed after CoinDesk published revelations concerning the state of its balance sheet last year. New CEO John J. Ray III has excoriated financial controls at the company, and founder Sam Bankman-Fried is undergoing trial.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

