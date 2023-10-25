Crypto's Darkest Hour, and the Bright Day Ahead

Bitcoin
$33,610.30-0.97%
Ethereum
$1,761.77-1.24%
Binance Coin
$223.43+0.96%
XRP
$0.54267998-1.68%
Solana
$31.86+2.13%
Cardano
$0.28638541+0.12%
Dogecoin
$0.06839122-3.79%
Tron
$0.09387850+2.02%
Toncoin
$2.03-2.27%
Chainlink
$11.18+6.69%
Polygon
$0.60669013-2.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,864.32-1.02%
Polkadot
$4.10-2.69%
Litecoin
$66.44-2.54%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.61-3.53%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000769-1.24%
Avalanche
$10.52-1.16%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.95-0.18%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.30%
Stellar
$0.11154870-0.56%
Uniswap
$4.03-1.12%
Monero
$158.93+0.79%
OKB
$44.70-0.65%
Ethereum Classic
$16.06-2.08%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.52%
Cosmos
$6.99+0.07%
Hedera
$0.05059905-2.96%
Filecoin
$3.57-3.41%
Aptos
$6.51+1.37%
Lido DAO
$1.77-2.36%
Quant
$107.58+2.45%
Internet Computer
$3.49-0.29%
Cronos
$0.05913713+1.96%
VeChain
$0.01838094-0.88%
Maker
$1,386.40-0.91%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23+4.52%
Optimism
$1.37-1.92%
Arbitrum
$0.90349822-3.06%
Aave
$77.09-2.30%
Injective Protocol
$13.43+14.85%
Kaspa
$0.05006710+2.27%
The Graph
$0.09863145-0.17%
Stacks
$0.63660712-0.09%
Bitcoin SV
$44.81-3.78%
Render Token
$2.22+5.03%
Immutable X
$0.65237868+2.15%
Algorand
$0.09926934-0.93%
MultiverseX
$28.59+0.00%
Synthetix
$2.27-2.50%
USDD
$1.00+0.21%
THORChain
$2.37+7.64%
EOS
$0.60313250+1.19%
The Sandbox
$0.32157669-2.06%
Tezos
$0.70050547-0.03%
XDC Network
$0.04787394-2.00%
Theta
$0.64460420+0.75%
Decentraland
$0.34043583-0.87%
Fantom
$0.22353321+1.53%
NEO
$8.82+13.45%
Axie Infinity
$4.68-2.70%
Mina
$0.61788596-2.68%
Kava.io
$0.61740684-1.52%
Flow
$0.51182677+2.82%
eCash
$0.00002689-0.60%
GateToken
$3.82-0.75%
Conflux
$0.15221967+1.93%
PAX Gold
$1,978.92+0.71%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99685983-0.24%
ApeCoin
$1.29+0.86%
Rocket Pool
$23.87-3.36%
Gala
$0.01730792-3.56%
IOTA
$0.15058439-3.16%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-0.14%
Chiliz
$0.06290116-1.91%
Frax Share
$5.75-1.68%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.03-2.00%
dYdX
$2.40+4.99%
Klaytn
$0.12997745-0.03%
Radix
$0.04073904-9.37%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46259922-1.15%
GMX
$42.63+0.26%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.06%
Huobi Token
$2.33+0.76%
Sui
$0.42964480+1.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00006357+1.35%
Casper
$0.03211080-1.68%
Woo Network
$0.20534969-0.32%
Wemix
$1.08+4.94%
FLOKI
$0.00003467-0.04%
Nexo
$0.61005531+0.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.31481230+8.62%
Dash
$27.36-1.06%
Zilliqa
$0.01801551-1.21%
Compound
$44.43-0.98%
Illuvium
$50.08+9.12%
Arweave
$4.54-1.52%
SafePal
$0.69996926-0.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19648583-0.55%
1inch Network
$0.27476055-2.06%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.76%
Qtum
$2.63+10.50%
Astar
$0.04968605-0.46%
Flare
$0.00987110+4.98%
SingularityNET
$0.21253575+1.48%
Gnosis
$100.70-1.31%
Oasis Network
$0.05107673+0.82%
NEM
$0.02821544+1.19%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44372795-0.33%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.08-3.83%
Mask Network
$2.90-2.07%
Loopring
$0.18908768+1.02%
Celo
$0.45608597-2.21%
Holo
$0.00128953-0.91%
BLUR
$0.22195800-3.46%
Convex Finance
$2.72-2.92%
Chia
$24.85+3.79%
Helium
$1.51-4.55%
Ankr
$0.02147767-0.86%
Band Protocol
$1.58-0.39%
Zcash
$26.85-2.72%
Polymath Network
$0.23410000-6.40%
Worldcoin
$1.88+6.57%
Golem
$0.20857028-0.29%
Stepn
$0.16139501-1.49%
IoTeX
$0.02206096+4.82%
Akash Network
$0.94087506+0.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+17.09%
Merit Circle
$0.46667339-2.54%
Decred
$12.92-0.76%
ICON
$0.20183232-2.70%
Enjin
$0.19479233-3.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.51-1.62%
Wax
$0.05733041+12.57%
Aragon
$4.75+2.33%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75745396-0.66%
SEI
$0.10502059-2.52%
Yearn Finance
$5,616.93-1.78%
Ravencoin
$0.01510671-1.75%
Beldex
$0.03018094+1.38%
Livepeer
$6.03-1.58%
JasmyCoin
$0.00365466+2.97%
Audius
$0.15782821+0.29%
SXP
$0.29445264+1.79%
Waves
$1.71+0.66%
tomiNet
$2.07-2.70%
Kusama
$18.94-1.26%
Osmosis
$0.27237735+1.29%
Siacoin
$0.00327971+4.39%
Liquity
$1.74-10.47%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99998005+0.02%
Biconomy
$0.23012774-0.71%
Moonbeam
$0.19482559-2.17%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33488926+2.48%
Balancer
$3.28-2.56%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.92%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17147658+0.74%
Axelar
$0.31101881+0.36%
Gains Network
$4.11-4.36%
MAGIC
$0.57462489-0.66%
Harmony
$0.01092498-0.64%
Lisk
$0.89921895-0.35%
Horizen
$8.98+0.61%
Kyber Network
$0.72788064+0.65%
Celsius
$0.29186559+11.69%
Kadena
$0.48326252+0.10%
DigiByte
$0.00705126-0.72%
API3
$1.21-0.38%
Sushiswap
$0.60574730+0.00%
Skale
$0.02326399-1.95%
Status
$0.02830760+0.48%
Cartesi
$0.14456995-1.37%
UMA Protocol
$1.46-0.81%
TerraUSD
$0.01196075-0.18%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-2.09%
Coin98
$0.16617782+1.06%
Powerledger
$0.23700399-7.22%
OriginTrail
$0.26255382-1.23%
PlayDapp
$0.17485572-0.96%
Stargate Finance
$0.48280934-1.06%
Nervos Network
$0.00292017-1.56%
Steem
$0.20488491-3.20%
Bluzelle
$0.21295523-7.50%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72-2.14%
Nano
$0.66399864+0.89%
Covalent
$0.14215043+4.98%
Amp
$0.00156741-0.66%
Joe
$0.25074664-0.57%
Numeraire
$13.79+1.79%
Radiant Capital
$0.23324619-1.76%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01596889-3.67%
iExec RLC
$1.08+0.83%
RACA
$0.00022701+48.94%
Stormx
$0.00693113+1.67%
Celer Network
$0.01335497-1.67%
Bancor
$0.52829015+0.07%
Marlin
$0.00922252-0.83%
Secret
$0.28031564+2.39%
OMG Network
$0.51871507-1.56%
Civic
$0.08965020-1.76%
Radworks
$1.39+2.53%
Sweat Economy
$0.00879125-3.71%
Core
$0.41218077-0.40%
Dent
$0.00070386-1.09%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.82700826+2.00%
Synapse
$0.35070033-0.65%
Chromia
$0.11444259+6.09%
WINkLink
$0.00006727+0.10%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.59%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154755-0.67%
Bifrost
$0.04595932-2.84%
Syscoin
$0.08795586+0.70%
Galxe
$1.35+0.55%
Verge
$0.00377566-2.29%
Stella
$0.07499514-1.59%
Spell Token
$0.00048152-0.41%
Adventure Gold
$0.77530117-7.34%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.93+1.26%
Sun Token
$0.00611648+2.18%
Keep Network
$0.10530554-1.73%
Origin Protocol
$0.11513895-0.78%
Gitcoin
$0.94052373-1.23%
SPACE ID
$0.20015103-0.84%
NKN
$0.08726192+1.01%
Storj
$0.39286529-1.02%
MetisDAO
$12.95-2.76%
Verasity
$0.00547037-1.04%
MOBOX
$0.26030512+3.60%
Aergo
$0.12190639+0.60%
Request
$0.07043412-1.18%
COTI
$0.04265155-0.02%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01459401+0.98%
Saitama
$0.00113841-2.64%
WazirX
$0.10950722-0.10%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26831275-2.74%
Gods Unchained
$0.19148714-4.03%
Badger DAO
$2.38-1.93%
Ren
$0.04725284-1.43%
Hashflow
$0.26612846-0.03%
Maple
$5.78+1.69%
Raydium
$0.19263998-1.42%
GAS
$3.25+13.97%
ARPA
$0.04588572-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00322721-0.89%
Aurora
$0.12148366+63.45%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60722667-0.64%
Orchid
$0.07227726+1.11%
Aavegotchi
$0.82439162+0.56%
Alien Worlds
$0.01116050-0.18%
TrueFi
$0.03776602-1.25%
Boba Network
$0.11613100-0.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17136756+8.11%
Acala Token
$0.04785285-4.03%
CEEK VR
$0.04730705+13.97%
BarnBridge
$4.04-8.13%
Index Chain
$0.04857933+0.11%
LooksRare
$0.06881202-1.09%
SuperRare
$0.05700053-0.31%
Voyager Token
$0.11725075-0.85%
Litentry
$0.72493927+3.12%
Moonriver
$4.06-0.87%
Reef
$0.00140099-0.95%
LCX
$0.03985973-1.81%
Ethernity
$1.55-0.84%
Star Atlas
$0.00207847+15.25%
Rally
$0.00581604-0.24%
Polkastarter
$0.28581087-1.33%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04558004+7.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.86-1.07%
DIA
$0.24726062+0.63%
Alchemix
$13.35+1.65%
Virtua
$0.02193327+3.92%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.46%
CLV
$0.03435325+0.58%
Bonk
$0.00000059+23.90%
Travala.com
$0.47829375-1.03%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00698754+2.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15848499-8.11%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20557224+2.14%
Keep3rV1
$46.58-2.22%
Enzyme
$15.48+1.05%
BENQI
$0.00546894-3.46%
0x
$0.23358137+0.74%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075610+0.37%
Velas
$0.00703395+1.06%
district0x
$0.02285652+16.41%
Harvest Finance
$24.95-1.05%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-10.22%
StaFi
$0.27676921+0.59%
MXC
$0.00637818-2.17%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374215-2.18%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-1.87%
Serum
$0.03466736-5.69%
Rarible
$0.93808827+0.80%
Decentral Games
$0.01455459-2.19%
Tamadoge
$0.00806320+0.70%
Tokemak
$0.35905159-1.62%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00837030+6.61%
MOON
$0.06753606+31.10%
Quantstamp
$0.00728343+2.32%
Augur
$0.54939470+0.55%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01247820+0.24%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04206021-1.44%
FTX Token
$1.27+4.40%
Braintrust
$0.39544761-1.57%
Pepe
$0.00000116-5.51%
BitDAO
$0.36438275-4.41%
Threshold
$0.02188729-0.06%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09117050+0.99%
Human
$0.04329536-6.67%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.61%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000+8.42%
PayPal USD
$0.99577582+0.61%
Highstreet
$1.21-0.69%
Tether
$1.00+0.12%
USDC
$1.00+0.35%
Dai
$1.00+0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Crypto's Darkest Hour, and the Bright Day Ahead

There really is a crypto future worth fighting for if we can just leave the crypto clowns behind.

By Gary Clarke, David Moreno Darocas
AccessTimeIconOct 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconOct 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
(Aleksandr Barsukov/Unsplash)

(Aleksandr Barsukov/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconOct 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC

Perhaps you haven’t noticed but crypto has become a laughingstock in respectable traditional finance, or TradFi, circles. We have transitioned from being the smart, nouveau riche kid at the party to being the clown in the corner, with questionable personal hygiene. The ongoing criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried cements this narrative and puts the clown front and center. But something we should all bear in mind is that it’s always darkest before dawn, so how do we move into a new cycle of growth and optimism?

The answer is a combination of innovative technology, real-world asset adoption and the increasing involvement of grown-up institutions.

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Salvation will not come from a bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF. If you think BlackRock selling a few ETFs on centralized exchanges is the answer, then you are asking the wrong question; crypto tokens over TradFi rails is not "the future of finance." There is a deep irony in the fact that while JPMorgan carried out its first blockchain-based transactions with BlackRock and Barclays over its Ethereum-based Onyx blockchain, many crypto participants and speculators are still obsessing about an ETF.

We need a "blockchain first" mentality. It’s encouraging that recent partnerships between Chainlink and other financial institutions deliver on this premise, providing an example of the kind of meaningful innovation the industry needs. The Oracle service’s groundbreaking cross-chain interoperability protocol, or CCIP, technology will enable financial institutions to launch their own, private blockchains that interact with decentralized, public blockchains like Ethereum. Chainlink has announced projects with Swift, Google, ANZ and DTCC, among others. Indeed, this appears to be a highly plausible endgame for crypto – where financial institutions transition their rails to private blockchains used by retail and wholesale customers, while public, permissionless blockchains co-exist and provide alternative opportunities for more crypto-savvy users.

We should also remember how far we have traveled; those who do not believe financial rails can transition to blockchain should study why the transfer of value on blockchains via stablecoins surpassed both PayPal and Mastercard in 2022 (see the chart below).

Global Payment Network Transfer Values

We are also at the first innings of deploying real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, opening out the potential for trillions of dollars of value to move on-chain. Already this year there has been over $3 billion worth of RWAs purchased through decentralized blockchains, which has created a series of cashflow-generating businesses with strong future prospects.

For example, MakerDAO, an OG of decentralized finance, or DeFi, has undergone something of a quiet revolution. Its revenues are now heavily driven by RWA yield rather than native crypto lending, as seen in the chart below. From a valuation perspective, this puts the protocol at an attractive price-to-earnings multiple of 18. Who said there is no value in crypto?!

Revenues per type

It’s not just financial assets like real estate and government bonds that could be moved on-chain, but also whole industries like music and film royalties can benefit from transparency, fractionalization, wider access and fewer middlemen. Even the promise of "SocialFi" is enticing – a decentralized, transparent world of social media where users own their own data and identity, and are not beholden to the daily whims of Zuck or Elon. Base’s Friendtech, which has generated over $40 million in fees in less than 3 months of existence, may be the first iteration of this.

There really is a crypto future worth fighting for if we can just leave the clown outfit at the door.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Gary Clarke
Gary Clarke

Gary Clarke is the chief investment officer of Old Street Digital and has 28 years of experience managing funds and investment teams.

David Moreno Darocas
David Moreno Darocas

David Moreno Darocas is an investment analyst at Old Street Digital.