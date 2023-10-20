Bitcoin
Finance

Coinbase's Grewal Is 'Quite Hopeful' That Bitcoin Spot ETFs Will be Approved

Grewal said in a CNBC interview that the SEC approvals of the ETF applications could be coming soon.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconOct 20, 2023 at 3:46 p.m. UTC
Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Crypto exchange Coinbase's (COIN) chief legal office Paul Grewal is "quite hopeful" that bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications will be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"I’m quite hopeful that these applications will be granted, if only because they should be granted under the law," Grewal said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

A spot bitcoin ETF will follow the price of bitcoin rather than the prices of bitcoin futures, giving investors direct exposure to the largest digital cryptocurrency without owning it themselves. The optimism surrounding a potential spot bitcoin ETF was started earlier this year when TradFi giants like BlackRock filed for spot ETF with the SEC.

If a spot bitcoin ETF is approved, the asset managers will need to buy, own and store the digital assets for its clients, similar to a physically backed gold ETF, potentially boosting the price of the underlying cryptocurrencies and the whole sector.

The bitcoin price could rise to between $42,000 and $56,000 if the BlackRock ETF is approved, according to crypto services provider Matrixport. Such bullish price action would also help crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy (MSTR) and miners including Marathon (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT).

Grewal didn't speculate when the approvals will come but said that given some of the key TradFi firms have applied for spot bitcoin ETFs, it is only a matter of time.

"I think that the firms that have stepped forward with robust proposals for these products and services are among some of the biggest blue chips in financial services,” Grewal told CNBC. “So that, I think, suggests that we will see progress there in short order,” he added.

Read more: SEC Likely to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF in Next Few Months: JPMorgan



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter

