Tesla Keeps Bitcoin Stash Steady at 9,720 BTC in Q3

Bitcoin
$28,327.11-1.43%
Ethereum
$1,551.95-1.47%
Binance Coin
$210.05-1.53%
XRP
$0.48211267-1.64%
Solana
$23.76-1.77%
Cardano
$0.24241020-1.81%
Dogecoin
$0.05827327-1.81%
Tron
$0.08892340-0.24%
Toncoin
$2.03-4.43%
Polygon
$0.50949798-2.72%
Polkadot
$3.62-1.84%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,415.47-1.28%
Litecoin
$60.56-3.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.07-1.66%
Chainlink
$7.32-1.17%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000673-2.69%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81+2.79%
TrueUSD
$0.99994386+0.15%
Avalanche
$8.93-3.03%
Uniswap
$3.91+0.48%
Stellar
$0.10296112-1.56%
Monero
$151.15-0.78%
OKB
$43.99-1.72%
Ethereum Classic
$14.72-1.86%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.13%
Cosmos
$6.25-3.25%
Hedera
$0.04676229-3.35%
Filecoin
$3.17-1.67%
Internet Computer
$3.02-3.04%
Cronos
$0.05066415-1.58%
Lido DAO
$1.48-4.43%
Maker
$1,390.62-0.43%
Quant
$85.67-1.28%
Aptos
$4.98-0.97%
VeChain
$0.01607372-2.90%
Optimism
$1.18-2.63%
Arbitrum
$0.77904388-2.27%
Kaspa
$0.04655200-1.24%
NEAR Protocol
$0.98428812-2.74%
Aave
$61.91-2.49%
Bitcoin SV
$42.65+6.86%
Stacks
$0.53907692-1.45%
The Graph
$0.07895845-1.55%
USDD
$1.00+0.27%
Algorand
$0.08992020-1.96%
Render Token
$1.91+0.82%
Injective Protocol
$8.13+2.21%
XDC Network
$0.04691934-1.43%
MultiverseX
$23.78-1.54%
Immutable X
$0.51128939-2.37%
Synthetix
$1.88-3.70%
Tezos
$0.62800000-3.68%
EOS
$0.52941941-2.90%
The Sandbox
$0.28151777-2.73%
Theta
$0.57928356-3.44%
Axie Infinity
$4.12-3.31%
Decentraland
$0.27502844-2.51%
GateToken
$3.67-0.73%
Fantom
$0.17401832-2.10%
eCash
$0.00002472-1.58%
PAX Gold
$1,937.45+0.64%
Kava.io
$0.56118615-2.25%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98694260-0.86%
NEO
$6.75-3.15%
THORChain
$1.55-0.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+1.62%
Flow
$0.42124999-4.97%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-0.85%
Radix
$0.04132250+4.97%
Frax Share
$5.42-1.97%
ApeCoin
$1.10-0.89%
Chiliz
$0.05582702-1.99%
Klaytn
$0.11966442-1.40%
IOTA
$0.14095758-3.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41955575-3.82%
Mina
$0.37988995+2.53%
Huobi Token
$2.35-1.48%
Rocket Pool
$18.67-3.56%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.79%
Gala
$0.01272285-4.28%
Conflux
$0.10154012-7.17%
Casper
$0.02983989-1.30%
dYdX
$1.86+0.57%
Sui
$0.37948241+0.74%
Luna Classic
$0.00005519-1.90%
GMX
$34.62-3.64%
Nexo
$0.53229935-0.04%
Woo Network
$0.16933525-1.99%
Wemix
$0.90275787-6.21%
Zilliqa
$0.01675724-1.10%
Dash
$24.86-1.33%
Compound
$39.63-2.77%
1inch Network
$0.25760474+1.03%
SafePal
$0.63276376-1.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17274474-3.98%
Arweave
$3.80-1.92%
Gnosis
$94.47-0.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.06-4.23%
Holo
$0.00132268-2.42%
Illuvium
$39.23-3.83%
NEM
$0.02566904-3.06%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.13-4.09%
Qtum
$2.14-3.46%
Flare
$0.00832066-7.48%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.35%
Fetch.ai
$0.20210624-3.21%
Celo
$0.40938184-1.37%
Astar
$0.03952439-2.36%
Helium
$1.46-0.51%
Convex Finance
$2.53-3.43%
Mask Network
$2.48-2.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04011956-1.33%
Loopring
$0.16160862-2.99%
Golem
$0.19941893+7.81%
SingularityNET
$0.15959874-4.37%
Zcash
$24.90-0.20%
Band Protocol
$1.45+1.82%
Worldcoin
$1.44-10.01%
Chia
$21.95-4.53%
Ankr
$0.01922930-4.02%
Wax
$0.05657873-12.61%
BLUR
$0.18450862+2.39%
Decred
$11.85-3.61%
Aragon
$4.56-1.42%
Stepn
$0.14080235-1.84%
tomiNet
$2.18-4.18%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.71530702-3.69%
FLOKI
$0.00001790-0.01%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.84-1.81%
SEI
$0.09694389-4.02%
Akash Network
$0.78623585-2.15%
Beldex
$0.03023877-1.32%
Merit Circle
$0.36182400-2.07%
IoTeX
$0.01759806-4.13%
ICON
$0.17118596-4.61%
Yearn Finance
$4,973.64-3.19%
Ravencoin
$0.01362016-4.09%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39691039-3.51%
Livepeer
$5.45-3.71%
Enjin
$0.15519273+0.25%
Audius
$0.13687128-3.32%
SXP
$0.26079247-5.16%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.28%
Kusama
$16.84-1.52%
Siacoin
$0.00287097-3.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00301741-2.30%
Waves
$1.45-2.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17715702+0.69%
Osmosis
$0.23045052-3.19%
Axelar
$0.31806290-0.24%
Biconomy
$0.20813501+2.08%
Liquity
$1.45-0.90%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-1.54%
Balancer
$2.95-2.65%
Polymath Network
$0.14000000+11.46%
Moonbeam
$0.16365068-3.07%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27717391-3.07%
Lisk
$0.77407016-6.39%
Kyber Network
$0.64658361-6.47%
Harmony
$0.00875869-3.16%
TerraUSD
$0.01092711-2.54%
DigiByte
$0.00643623-3.08%
Horizen
$7.46-4.01%
Kadena
$0.41257609-3.05%
Sushiswap
$0.53126407-2.45%
Skale
$0.02054623-4.83%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-9.25%
MAGIC
$0.42095553-8.28%
Gains Network
$2.99-2.34%
Status
$0.02460310-5.57%
API3
$1.01-1.32%
Cartesi
$0.12557766-1.13%
Coin98
$0.14408420-1.80%
PlayDapp
$0.15023712-5.74%
Bancor
$0.59794210+0.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00252430-0.26%
OriginTrail
$0.21908307-3.25%
Nano
$0.60550535-1.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.39205652-1.33%
Amp
$0.00142534-2.13%
Steem
$0.17686442-4.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.77%
Joe
$0.21412168-4.83%
Numeraire
$11.56-3.52%
Sweat Economy
$0.00913766-1.63%
Stormx
$0.00642435-5.77%
iExec RLC
$0.95888311-4.46%
Covalent
$0.11167655+1.49%
Powerledger
$0.15854166-5.43%
Marlin
$0.00839690-0.31%
Core
$0.40053772+1.76%
Civic
$0.08151890-3.29%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.73-3.13%
Radiant Capital
$0.20175595-4.25%
Celer Network
$0.01128818-5.03%
WINkLink
$0.00006527+5.57%
Bluzelle
$0.14693631+8.74%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01262285-4.37%
OMG Network
$0.44052518-2.09%
Radworks
$1.23-4.17%
Syscoin
$0.07995503-2.97%
Celsius
$0.13592938-3.87%
Dent
$0.00059957-3.71%
Synapse
$0.30071021-2.95%
Stella
$0.06825872-3.26%
Sun Token
$0.00570793+1.60%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00132271-2.14%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.67283064-5.60%
Origin Protocol
$0.10712976-5.83%
Keep Network
$0.09667176-9.69%
Verge
$0.00316533-2.84%
Galxe
$1.11-1.68%
Secret
$0.24483034+0.55%
Spell Token
$0.00041060-3.98%
NKN
$0.07836389-4.12%
Storj
$0.35225799-3.80%
Request
$0.06548959-4.31%
Chromia
$0.08642844-1.99%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-2.86%
MetisDAO
$11.37-0.02%
Gitcoin
$0.81072313-3.86%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01369618-1.77%
SPACE ID
$0.17156596-6.53%
Bifrost
$0.03474534-3.66%
Verasity
$0.00464854-4.08%
Saitama
$0.00105810+2.68%
Maple
$5.97+1.40%
Aergo
$0.10501489-6.51%
COTI
$0.03707913-1.39%
WazirX
$0.10180931-2.79%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.90-1.68%
MOBOX
$0.20236124-3.69%
Ren
$0.04161113-3.07%
Badger DAO
$2.08-3.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.53186181-5.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21866807-4.39%
Aavegotchi
$0.78804335-0.55%
XYO Network
$0.00287469-1.43%
ARPA
$0.03894421-2.17%
Raydium
$0.16089594-2.02%
Acala Token
$0.04544303-1.55%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51347482-4.65%
Hashflow
$0.21203561-13.47%
Boba Network
$0.10604554-0.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.14451802-3.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.00967943-4.83%
Voyager Token
$0.12078795+1.88%
Orchid
$0.05836854-3.96%
TrueFi
$0.03197304-4.32%
SuperRare
$0.05143854-4.77%
Index Chain
$0.04149461-6.15%
GAS
$2.27-2.03%
RACA
$0.00009117+3.23%
Moonriver
$3.69-3.67%
LCX
$0.03839330-3.61%
LooksRare
$0.05440307+2.87%
Litentry
$0.61813469-6.68%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12276843-0.77%
Rally
$0.00564065-1.11%
Ethernity
$1.45-6.20%
CEEK VR
$0.03401525-1.36%
Reef
$0.00121163-2.50%
Polkastarter
$0.27339781-2.31%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.72-1.50%
DIA
$0.23439355-1.57%
BarnBridge
$2.77-21.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16294600+3.05%
Alchemix
$11.89-4.34%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03797766-2.99%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00656071-22.83%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.24%
Virtua
$0.01887668-4.66%
Travala.com
$0.43304228-3.46%
CLV
$0.02975543-3.58%
Enzyme
$15.17-0.45%
Keep3rV1
$44.22-2.31%
Star Atlas
$0.00143176-1.53%
BENQI
$0.00498667-5.79%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17432584-4.66%
0x
$0.21562880-15.04%
Onyxcoin
$0.00070952-0.54%
Aurora
$0.04882112-0.39%
Velas
$0.00673122+0.70%
Harvest Finance
$23.91-1.46%
district0x
$0.02104521+4.64%
MXC
$0.00620221-4.19%
StaFi
$0.25344440-5.33%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.69+3.10%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304314-1.79%
Serum
$0.03209694-1.40%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000038-0.49%
Rarible
$0.84208970-1.70%
Decentral Games
$0.01316037-1.06%
Tamadoge
$0.00791817-4.17%
Bonk
$0.00000018-2.17%
Quantstamp
$0.01036549+10.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00825420-3.07%
MOON
$0.06127699+0.50%
Tokemak
$0.34101744-2.90%
Augur
$0.47110614-0.58%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01143050-1.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03988064-2.35%
FTX Token
$1.01+0.94%
Braintrust
$0.38164951+0.15%
Pepe
$0.00000062-2.34%
BitDAO
$0.41561633+26.24%
Threshold
$0.01949582-11.19%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07701894-3.82%
Human
$0.04146373-1.42%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.26%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.67%
Hamster
$0.00000000-14.66%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.03%
Highstreet
$1.06-1.90%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USDC
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Tesla Keeps Bitcoin Stash Steady at 9,720 BTC in Q3

Tesla did not buy or sell any bitcoin in the three months ended September, leaving its holdings unchanged at 9,720 BTC.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 5:28 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 19, 2023 at 5:33 a.m. UTC
Charger with Tesla logo at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Charger with Tesla logo at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Tesla's (TSLA) bitcoin (BTC) holdings held steady at 9,720 BTC in the third quarter, the U.S.-based car manufacturer's new earnings report revealed Wednesday.

The quarterly report did not mention bitcoin, meaning the company did not buy or sell any BTC in the three months to September. The holding, worth $275.4 million at the current market price of $28,300, has remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Tesla, led by crypto propounder Elon Musk, invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin in February 2021, accumulating around 43,000 tokens. In the same month, Tesla said it would begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

The company, however, walked back on its intentions in the subsequent months. It sold 4,320 BTC in the first quarter of 2021 and liquidated 75% of the remaining balance at a hefty loss last year.

That said, Tesla still has the third largest bitcoin holdings for a public company, behind MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA).

Tesla reported a net income of $1.85 billion for the July-September quarter, registering a 44 percent decline from a year earlier, with earnings per share falling to 53 cents from 95 cents.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.