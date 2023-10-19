Pantera, Susquehanna and HashKey Back DEX SynFutures With $22M Funding

Bitcoin
$28,492.81+0.50%
Ethereum
$1,554.79-1.24%
Binance Coin
$210.81-0.63%
XRP
$0.48327753-1.19%
Solana
$24.20+1.64%
Cardano
$0.24322374-1.20%
Dogecoin
$0.05828587-0.84%
Tron
$0.08922961-0.18%
Toncoin
$2.07+1.64%
Polygon
$0.51060690-0.98%
Polkadot
$3.63-1.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,492.33-0.34%
Litecoin
$61.09-0.96%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.82-0.71%
Chainlink
$7.37-0.49%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000671-2.02%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.77+1.60%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.07%
Avalanche
$8.93-1.66%
Uniswap
$3.90-1.07%
Stellar
$0.10307756-0.58%
Monero
$151.19-0.03%
OKB
$43.88-1.51%
Ethereum Classic
$14.75-1.24%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.06%
Cosmos
$6.24-2.34%
Hedera
$0.04621283-3.80%
Filecoin
$3.17-0.94%
Internet Computer
$3.00-1.98%
Cronos
$0.05094181-0.97%
Lido DAO
$1.49-1.24%
Maker
$1,395.08+0.16%
Quant
$85.45-0.28%
Aptos
$4.99+0.26%
VeChain
$0.01619565-0.96%
Optimism
$1.18-1.74%
Arbitrum
$0.77953815-0.92%
Kaspa
$0.04618091+1.71%
NEAR Protocol
$0.98000261-2.20%
Aave
$64.79+3.42%
Bitcoin SV
$43.76+2.81%
Stacks
$0.55679028-0.43%
The Graph
$0.07856460-0.97%
USDD
$0.99696380-0.31%
Render Token
$1.95+3.33%
Injective Protocol
$8.42+6.77%
Algorand
$0.08874308-1.75%
XDC Network
$0.04669176-0.66%
MultiverseX
$24.17+0.94%
Immutable X
$0.51825350-0.07%
Synthetix
$1.91-2.14%
EOS
$0.53204636-1.15%
Tezos
$0.62386452-2.91%
The Sandbox
$0.28308908-0.81%
Theta
$0.57423779-3.33%
Axie Infinity
$4.14-1.48%
Decentraland
$0.27590899-1.10%
GateToken
$3.64-1.75%
Fantom
$0.17658278+0.12%
eCash
$0.00002531+0.97%
PAX Gold
$1,942.51-0.27%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99234514-0.31%
Kava.io
$0.56153432-1.03%
NEO
$6.70-1.89%
THORChain
$1.56-0.25%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05-2.47%
Flow
$0.42071084-4.32%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+0.40%
Radix
$0.04144533+5.26%
Frax Share
$5.34-1.72%
ApeCoin
$1.07-3.84%
Chiliz
$0.05592422-1.95%
Klaytn
$0.11996045-0.49%
IOTA
$0.14155600-1.69%
Mina
$0.37984314+2.61%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41868150-3.14%
Huobi Token
$2.32-2.50%
Rocket Pool
$18.53-3.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.01%
Conflux
$0.10325662-2.55%
Gala
$0.01274399-2.83%
Casper
$0.02977631-0.59%
dYdX
$1.83+1.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00005527-0.93%
GMX
$34.95-1.74%
Sui
$0.36841121-1.50%
Nexo
$0.53755243-0.21%
Woo Network
$0.16627135-0.28%
Zilliqa
$0.01661545-1.70%
Dash
$24.80-0.36%
Wemix
$0.86237377-6.84%
Compound
$39.81-1.29%
SafePal
$0.64188255+1.10%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17409812-0.96%
1inch Network
$0.24761691-2.27%
Arweave
$3.81-1.71%
Gnosis
$94.83-0.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.06-2.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.27-4.98%
NEM
$0.02576859-2.51%
Illuvium
$38.63-4.92%
Holo
$0.00128317-4.04%
Flare
$0.00840738-4.79%
Qtum
$2.13-2.89%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.39%
Fetch.ai
$0.20343836-1.10%
Celo
$0.41196694+0.29%
Helium
$1.47+0.18%
Astar
$0.03968318-0.25%
Convex Finance
$2.50-3.62%
Mask Network
$2.48-1.61%
Oasis Network
$0.04018129+0.07%
Loopring
$0.16076877-2.00%
Worldcoin
$1.48-6.44%
SingularityNET
$0.16052021-1.85%
Band Protocol
$1.45+4.35%
Zcash
$24.90+0.32%
Chia
$22.02-3.36%
Ankr
$0.01921739-2.26%
Wax
$0.05638139-14.23%
Golem
$0.18742559+1.28%
Decred
$11.94-1.44%
Aragon
$4.61+0.26%
FLOKI
$0.00001824-3.74%
Stepn
$0.14047791-1.02%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72111949-2.18%
BLUR
$0.17702112-3.46%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.83-0.76%
Akash Network
$0.79104446-1.19%
SEI
$0.09634064-2.37%
Merit Circle
$0.37084165+4.07%
Beldex
$0.03032098+0.04%
tomiNet
$2.05-7.84%
IoTeX
$0.01768436-1.24%
ICON
$0.17156229-2.44%
Yearn Finance
$4,922.08-3.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40197845-1.06%
Ravencoin
$0.01364944-1.41%
Enjin
$0.16105042+1.61%
Livepeer
$5.46-2.66%
SXP
$0.26204813-1.23%
Audius
$0.13582587-1.56%
Kusama
$16.79-0.48%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.64%
Siacoin
$0.00286762-2.99%
JasmyCoin
$0.00304139+0.75%
Waves
$1.44-1.62%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17687651+0.16%
Osmosis
$0.22859356-3.51%
Axelar
$0.31986586+0.27%
Liquity
$1.49-1.03%
Biconomy
$0.20693916+2.86%
Balancer
$2.97-1.38%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-0.87%
Moonbeam
$0.16753507+0.37%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27908976+0.52%
Polymath Network
$0.13410000+6.60%
Lisk
$0.77694574-4.39%
Kyber Network
$0.64260998-8.61%
Harmony
$0.00885014-0.29%
DigiByte
$0.00655785-0.02%
TerraUSD
$0.01088498-1.77%
Horizen
$7.46-1.98%
Kadena
$0.41503298-3.23%
Sushiswap
$0.53145496-0.59%
MAGIC
$0.42163960-3.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.34-10.45%
Skale
$0.01997535-4.97%
Gains Network
$2.94-3.11%
API3
$1.02+0.63%
Status
$0.02429157-6.60%
Cartesi
$0.12507462-0.84%
Coin98
$0.14458903+0.13%
PlayDapp
$0.15040656-3.58%
Nervos Network
$0.00252876+0.50%
Bancor
$0.59082754-6.82%
Bifrost
$0.06032619+75.73%
OriginTrail
$0.21702956-1.02%
Nano
$0.60720977-1.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.39086265+0.03%
Amp
$0.00141749-2.51%
Steem
$0.17407905-5.08%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-3.00%
Joe
$0.21543428-2.69%
Covalent
$0.11779012+9.36%
Numeraire
$11.78+0.30%
Sweat Economy
$0.00930760-0.11%
Stormx
$0.00640828-6.02%
iExec RLC
$0.95633574-1.69%
Powerledger
$0.15988581-2.05%
Marlin
$0.00825286-0.77%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.76-1.45%
Core
$0.39556873-1.40%
Bluzelle
$0.15241962+1.56%
Radiant Capital
$0.20093274-3.31%
Civic
$0.07971582-8.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01292226+0.03%
Celer Network
$0.01130416-2.31%
OMG Network
$0.44335952+0.27%
Radworks
$1.24-1.99%
Celsius
$0.14341630+4.11%
WINkLink
$0.00006312+1.33%
Syscoin
$0.08062382-1.04%
Dent
$0.00059803-2.13%
Synapse
$0.29780697-3.22%
Stella
$0.06877544-1.03%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00132998-0.99%
Storj
$0.38092829+6.55%
Sun Token
$0.00564450+0.26%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.67112183-2.99%
Origin Protocol
$0.10754689-4.30%
Secret
$0.25209308+3.29%
Verge
$0.00316863-0.04%
Spell Token
$0.00041550-1.18%
NKN
$0.08027611-0.49%
Galxe
$1.12+1.25%
Keep Network
$0.09458479-8.60%
Chromia
$0.08696356-0.08%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-3.43%
MetisDAO
$11.52+0.46%
SPACE ID
$0.17476530-2.00%
Request
$0.06489761-9.45%
Gitcoin
$0.81521542-1.75%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01376452-1.56%
WazirX
$0.10312983-5.65%
Verasity
$0.00458419-3.96%
Maple
$5.90+0.70%
COTI
$0.03692946-1.31%
Saitama
$0.00102908-2.67%
Aergo
$0.10212772-6.88%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.90-1.09%
MOBOX
$0.20366988-2.07%
Badger DAO
$2.09-1.51%
Ren
$0.04152608-1.78%
Adventure Gold
$0.53005242-3.13%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22030273-1.54%
Aavegotchi
$0.78950628-1.27%
XYO Network
$0.00285920-1.54%
Raydium
$0.16718582+3.23%
ARPA
$0.03951277+0.91%
Hashflow
$0.21909240-8.20%
Acala Token
$0.04505531-2.73%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51239929-3.48%
Boba Network
$0.10665200+0.91%
Alien Worlds
$0.00970525-2.54%
RACA
$0.00010678+21.17%
Gods Unchained
$0.14249151-4.88%
Voyager Token
$0.12137268+3.22%
Orchid
$0.05939076+0.68%
TrueFi
$0.03259044-1.40%
Index Chain
$0.04258495-1.18%
SuperRare
$0.05237903-3.70%
GAS
$2.27-1.20%
Moonriver
$3.68-3.64%
LCX
$0.03891016-0.74%
Litentry
$0.62282380-4.32%
LooksRare
$0.05321488-0.33%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12234484+0.25%
Rally
$0.00571912+0.84%
Ethernity
$1.46-7.13%
CEEK VR
$0.03399907-0.26%
Reef
$0.00121804+0.71%
Polkastarter
$0.26983164-2.96%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76+0.82%
DIA
$0.23516185-2.50%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+21.89%
BarnBridge
$2.77-8.30%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15712395-10.12%
Alchemix
$11.80-2.35%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03790629-1.00%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00654532-16.20%
Virtua
$0.01895852-3.53%
Travala.com
$0.43219513-2.36%
CLV
$0.03008219-3.09%
Enzyme
$14.88-1.66%
Keep3rV1
$43.89-2.18%
Star Atlas
$0.00144356-0.10%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17570525-2.77%
BENQI
$0.00496754-2.59%
0x
$0.21064526-9.36%
Onyxcoin
$0.00070891-1.74%
Aurora
$0.04771115-2.61%
district0x
$0.02258168+3.42%
Velas
$0.00673520+0.35%
Harvest Finance
$23.63-3.12%
MXC
$0.00620122-2.50%
StaFi
$0.25302391-5.97%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63+0.50%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313383+2.15%
Serum
$0.03200306+2.01%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000038-5.66%
Rarible
$0.84527510-0.22%
Decentral Games
$0.01306051-0.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00800339-6.08%
Bonk
$0.00000018-0.12%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00851205+0.80%
Quantstamp
$0.00981535+2.76%
Tokemak
$0.33958845-4.65%
MOON
$0.05710612-7.31%
Augur
$0.47322913+1.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01148246-3.54%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03953594-2.26%
FTX Token
$1.09+7.59%
Braintrust
$0.38400812+0.93%
Pepe
$0.00000064+0.16%
BitDAO
$0.43390000+26.17%
Threshold
$0.01942179-8.72%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07753586-1.43%
Human
$0.04149571-0.28%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.82%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-0.38%
Hamster
$0.00000000+5.52%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.19%
Highstreet
$1.07-0.97%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USDC
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$1.00-0.02%
Pantera, Susquehanna and HashKey Back DEX SynFutures With $22M Funding

The funding round was led by Pantera Capital, and included participations from Susquehanna International Group and HashKey Capital

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Funding (Shutterstock)

Funding (Shutterstock)

SynFutures, a perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX), has raised a $22 million Series B led by Pantera Capital, alongside fellow crypto industry investor heavyweights.

Pantera Capital was joined by Susquehanna International Group and HashKey Capital, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.

The substantial funding round may be a sign of better times for cryptocurrency projects looking to raise capital, with a bitcoin (BTC) halving expected in early 2024 and a potential end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle offering hope of a thawing in the crypto winter.

Along with the funding announcement, SynFutures is also introducing its revamped exchange, featuring its "Oyster automated market maker" (Oyster AMM). SynFutures' intends to combine orderbook and AMM models to improve trading efficiency by concentrating liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi.)

“The name "Oyster AMM" reflects the completely permissionless listing of futures trading pairs on SynFutures DEX, as well as the ‘pearls’ that appear on a liquidity curve with limit orders, as is the case with our model," Rachel Lin, SynFutures' co-founder and CEO, said.

Read More: Crypto Fundraising Hits 3-Year Low as Firms Struggle to Raise Capital: Messari

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.





DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.