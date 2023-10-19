Bitcoin Could Rise to Between $42K and $56K if BlackRock ETF Is Approved: Matrixport
The prediction is based on potential inflows of as much as $24 billion.
Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to as high as $56,000 if a BlackRock spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is approved, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report Thursday.
At the low end, $42,000 is a "conservative estimate" based on the assumption that 10%-20% of gold ETF investors will take a stake in a spot bitcoin ETF.
"Assuming that 10-20% of those precious metals ETF investors seek to diversify their investments into BTC," Matrixport said in its report. "We can estimate potential inflows of $12-24 billion into the Bitcoin ETF. While the market cap of GBTC is currently only $17-18 billion, it reached a peak of $44 billion. Therefore, our estimate of $12-24 billion is relatively conservative."
BlackRock filed its application for a spot bitcoin ETF on June 15 and rose to above $30,000 from $24,800 in the seven days following the filing. It was recently trading around $28,500.
"15,000-strong U.S. registered investor advisor (RIA) community are overseeing around $5 trillion. This group holds immense potential, and even a modest 1% allocation recommendation for Bitcoin would usher in around $50 billion in inflows," Matrixport wrote.
"If Tether’s market cap increases by $24 billion, acting as a proxy for potential ETF inflows, Bitcoin’s price would rise to $42,000, representing a conservative estimate. With a larger influx of $50 billion (1% allocation from RIAs), Bitcoin could potentially rally to $56,000," Matrixport said.
The SEC delayed a slew of ETF applications last month, saying it “finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action,” giving the regulator “sufficient time to consider.
Correction (Oct. 19, 14:50 UTC): Changed $15 trillion figure to $5 trillion.
