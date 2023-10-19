Bitcoin
Crypto Prices
CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bitcoin Could Rise to Between $42K and $56K if BlackRock ETF Is Approved: Matrixport

The prediction is based on potential inflows of as much as $24 billion.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 2:17 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 19, 2023 at 2:49 p.m. UTC
BlackRock headquarters (Shutterstock)

BlackRock headquarters (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to as high as $56,000 if a BlackRock spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is approved, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report Thursday.

At the low end, $42,000 is a "conservative estimate" based on the assumption that 10%-20% of gold ETF investors will take a stake in a spot bitcoin ETF.

"Assuming that 10-20% of those precious metals ETF investors seek to diversify their investments into BTC," Matrixport said in its report. "We can estimate potential inflows of $12-24 billion into the Bitcoin ETF. While the market cap of GBTC is currently only $17-18 billion, it reached a peak of $44 billion. Therefore, our estimate of $12-24 billion is relatively conservative."

BlackRock filed its application for a spot bitcoin ETF on June 15 and rose to above $30,000 from $24,800 in the seven days following the filing. It was recently trading around $28,500.

"15,000-strong U.S. registered investor advisor (RIA) community are overseeing around $5 trillion. This group holds immense potential, and even a modest 1% allocation recommendation for Bitcoin would usher in around $50 billion in inflows," Matrixport wrote.

"If Tether’s market cap increases by $24 billion, acting as a proxy for potential ETF inflows, Bitcoin’s price would rise to $42,000, representing a conservative estimate. With a larger influx of $50 billion (1% allocation from RIAs), Bitcoin could potentially rally to $56,000," Matrixport said.

The SEC delayed a slew of ETF applications last month, saying it “finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action,” giving the regulator “sufficient time to consider.

Correction (Oct. 19, 14:50 UTC): Changed $15 trillion figure to $5 trillion.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.



Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.