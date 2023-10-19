Crypto for Advisors: What Will Trigger Crypto Mass Adoption?

Good news: I do see some “back to bitcoin basics” initiatives. Fidelity Digital Assets chose to update its Bitcoin First report in October. Here in Crypto for Advisors, Jennifer Murphy of Runa Digital Assets proclaimed that, “a Blackrock-branded Bitcoin ETF will do more to accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets than anything that’s happened in the history of crypto,” and Brian Rudick and Matt Kunke from GSR devoted an entire piece to Bitcoin and the Bull.