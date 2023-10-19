Binance Says It Has Onboarded New Euro Fiat Partners for Deposits, Withdrawals
Paysafe, the crypto exchange's former service provider for euro transfers, ended support last month.
Crypto exchange Binance on Thursday informed users that it has onboarded new fiat service providers for euro (EUR) payments, deposits and withdrawals.
The company has signed agreements with "a number of new regulated and authorized fiat partners" to provide EUR services for its users in Europe, according to a Binance blog post. Services include EUR deposits and withdrawals via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payment network, EUR spot trading pairs and buying and selling digital assets via SEPA, bank cards or fiat balances, according to the post.
The announcement came after Paysafe, the exchange's former euro service provider, halted servicing Binance users in September. Some Binance users in Europe complained last month about being unable to withdraw euros from the exchange before Paysafe's deadline.
The company did not name the new service providers in the email or in the blog post. Binance spokespersons didn't reply immediately to a request for comment.
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is facing regulatory pressure and lawsuits in various jurisdictions and several executives have exited the company and its affiliates this year.
The latest departure was the chief executive of Bifinity UAB, a Binance subsidiary for fiat payments registered in Lithuania, who stepped down Thursday, Bloomberg reported .
UPDATE (Oct. 19, 20:33 UTC): Adds departure of Bifinity UAB's CEO.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.