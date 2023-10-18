U.S. Crypto Regulatory Fog Keeps Standard Chartered Rooted in UAE, Asia

It’s a step-by-step process for Standard Chartered, starting in Dubai, but with an eye on the bank’s strong presence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. “The good thing is DIFC Dubai International Financial Centre allows us to offer services all over the world, technically speaking,” Chaudry said. “So if we have jurisdictional equivalence, and our license allows us to get clients on-boarded from other parts of the world, then we will do so in the interim, until we can actually deploy a local offering into that country.”