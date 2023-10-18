Korean Giant SK Telecom Releases Crypto Wallet With CryptoQuant as Partner
The wallet features on-chain data analysis tools that may inform users' market decisions.
Korean crypto services firm Team Blackbird, which runs the blockchain data and analytics platform CryptoQuant, said it introduced a crypto wallet in partnership with SK Telecom (SKT), the biggest mobile phone company in South Korea by users.
Users of the T wallet product will gain access to a blockchain-based application on their phones that lets them store tokens and access CryptoQuant’s on-chain analysis tools – which may help aid their market activities, Team Blackbird CEO Ki Young Joo said in a message to CoinDesk on Wednesday.
Jong Seung Kim, SKT's Web3 business team leader, said the wallet could help contribute to a flourishing crypto market in Korea, which is known for its high trading volumes and significant local interest.
CryptoQuant is a data and research firm offering on-chain data analysis services with institutional customers worldwide. The firm has exclusive partnerships with global companies such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) and Moody's credit rating agency to provide some on-chain data and research on terminals.
