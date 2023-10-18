Korean Giant SK Telecom Releases Crypto Wallet With CryptoQuant as Partner

Bitcoin
$28,393.32-0.24%
Ethereum
$1,582.20-0.18%
Binance Coin
$212.90+0.24%
XRP
$0.49052989-0.36%
Solana
$23.88-1.19%
Cardano
$0.24711730-1.65%
Dogecoin
$0.05878644-2.02%
Tron
$0.08936712+1.13%
Toncoin
$2.05+2.69%
Polygon
$0.51715884-2.31%
Polkadot
$3.70-0.96%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,569.70-0.12%
Litecoin
$61.96-1.62%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.26-0.31%
Chainlink
$7.46-0.38%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000687-2.23%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.69-0.44%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.17%
Avalanche
$9.13-1.93%
Uniswap
$3.90-3.19%
Stellar
$0.10397880-1.72%
Monero
$151.41-0.16%
OKB
$44.47-1.99%
Ethereum Classic
$15.00-1.09%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.15%
Cosmos
$6.40-2.01%
Hedera
$0.04795371+2.28%
Filecoin
$3.19-2.08%
Internet Computer
$3.09-2.42%
Cronos
$0.05150982-0.76%
Lido DAO
$1.50-5.19%
Quant
$86.59+0.15%
Maker
$1,392.84-0.58%
Aptos
$4.98-1.51%
VeChain
$0.01641011-1.14%
Optimism
$1.20-1.86%
Arbitrum
$0.78768276-3.12%
NEAR Protocol
$1.00-2.48%
Kaspa
$0.04558755-2.08%
Aave
$62.73-0.54%
Stacks
$0.55611365+2.37%
Bitcoin SV
$39.56-1.28%
The Graph
$0.07964677-2.65%
USDD
$0.99671644-0.67%
Algorand
$0.09049414-2.77%
Render Token
$1.88+1.01%
Injective Protocol
$7.91+1.05%
XDC Network
$0.04645033-0.91%
Synthetix
$1.95+0.20%
Immutable X
$0.52016299-3.37%
MultiverseX
$23.93-3.26%
Tezos
$0.64800000-1.46%
EOS
$0.54194084-2.16%
Theta
$0.59578111-1.63%
The Sandbox
$0.28572083-2.16%
Axie Infinity
$4.19-2.51%
Decentraland
$0.27951531-2.06%
GateToken
$3.69-0.69%
Fantom
$0.17645112-2.89%
eCash
$0.00002488+0.17%
Kava.io
$0.56926566-2.64%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99937726+0.01%
NEO
$6.88-1.04%
PAX Gold
$1,932.66+1.29%
THORChain
$1.57+1.07%
Flow
$0.43654367-2.39%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+7.15%
KuCoin Token
$4.42-0.30%
ApeCoin
$1.13+0.77%
Radix
$0.03952574+0.50%
Frax Share
$5.42-3.03%
Chiliz
$0.05727064+1.53%
Klaytn
$0.12133921-4.75%
IOTA
$0.14408291-2.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43336205-2.86%
Rocket Pool
$19.29+0.09%
Huobi Token
$2.34-0.97%
Mina
$0.37046125-0.84%
Conflux
$0.10753912-6.07%
Gala
$0.01310792-4.49%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-1.64%
Casper
$0.02987331-1.79%
GMX
$35.71-0.15%
Luna Classic
$0.00005594-1.55%
Sui
$0.37573902-5.69%
dYdX
$1.81-2.36%
Nexo
$0.53378612-1.27%
Wemix
$0.91819318-6.19%
Woo Network
$0.16680881-5.19%
Zilliqa
$0.01689140+0.04%
Dash
$24.91-2.42%
Compound
$40.21-2.26%
SafePal
$0.63496886-1.17%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17740970-4.04%
1inch Network
$0.25203914-1.05%
Arweave
$3.90-1.16%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-1.43%
Gnosis
$94.57-1.50%
Illuvium
$41.05+0.28%
Holo
$0.00135114-1.88%
NEM
$0.02666439+1.46%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.62-1.54%
Flare
$0.00878416-3.55%
Wax
$0.06912386+33.01%
Qtum
$2.19-1.45%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Fetch.ai
$0.20679928-2.68%
Worldcoin
$1.60-3.68%
Celo
$0.41275959-1.92%
Astar
$0.03999698-4.23%
Convex Finance
$2.60-2.71%
Helium
$1.46-1.97%
Mask Network
$2.50-4.11%
Loopring
$0.16456225-1.81%
SingularityNET
$0.16360570-3.71%
Oasis Network
$0.04002851-3.82%
Ankr
$0.01984685+0.47%
Chia
$22.49-2.53%
Zcash
$24.89-1.24%
Band Protocol
$1.45+8.35%
Decred
$12.200.00%
Golem
$0.18482463-0.55%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73709673-2.84%
Stepn
$0.14273229-2.69%
Aragon
$4.56-1.68%
tomiNet
$2.22-0.16%
BLUR
$0.18070969+8.82%
SEI
$0.09933775-3.03%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.93-1.52%
Akash Network
$0.79434033-0.05%
FLOKI
$0.00001752-4.04%
Beldex
$0.03051512-1.34%
IoTeX
$0.01817081-2.38%
ICON
$0.17673768-2.14%
Yearn Finance
$5,090.71-1.07%
Ravencoin
$0.01386573-3.66%
Merit Circle
$0.35241605-5.04%
Livepeer
$5.58-4.10%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40421517-3.58%
Audius
$0.13974008-3.61%
SXP
$0.26709169-3.92%
Enjin
$0.15454418-3.34%
Siacoin
$0.00295857+0.50%
Kusama
$16.80-3.28%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.44%
Osmosis
$0.23692626-4.94%
JasmyCoin
$0.00304181-2.50%
Waves
$1.47-2.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17660277+1.18%
Liquity
$1.52-4.60%
Axelar
$0.31566529-0.48%
Biconomy
$0.20329887-3.09%
EthereumPoW
$1.22-0.63%
Balancer
$3.00-2.02%
Moonbeam
$0.16729340-4.29%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27751000-5.00%
Kyber Network
$0.70341535+5.44%
Lisk
$0.82609480-2.57%
Polymath Network
$0.12510000+0.97%
UMA Protocol
$1.49-0.01%
Harmony
$0.00897185-2.71%
DigiByte
$0.00661161-3.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01113819-3.42%
Horizen
$7.63-2.37%
Kadena
$0.42655389-1.23%
MAGIC
$0.44510457-4.98%
Skale
$0.02106583-2.73%
Status
$0.02644046+2.34%
Sushiswap
$0.54107427-1.75%
Gains Network
$3.05-0.42%
API3
$1.02-2.49%
Cartesi
$0.12619013-1.82%
PlayDapp
$0.15589874-1.87%
Coin98
$0.14478516-0.13%
Bancor
$0.59574435+2.63%
Nervos Network
$0.00252806-1.06%
OriginTrail
$0.21588249-2.57%
Steem
$0.18373971-1.06%
Amp
$0.00145395-2.24%
Nano
$0.60801782-2.12%
Stargate Finance
$0.39173674-3.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.74%
Joe
$0.22181926-3.57%
Stormx
$0.00687194+3.00%
Numeraire
$11.89-3.72%
Sweat Economy
$0.00924714-3.45%
iExec RLC
$0.98849579-3.92%
Powerledger
$0.16426447-5.52%
Civic
$0.08744253-2.66%
Marlin
$0.00836775+0.01%
Radiant Capital
$0.20832340-2.13%
Covalent
$0.10808791-11.36%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.80-0.94%
Celer Network
$0.01171232-2.23%
Core
$0.39488956-0.29%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01306715-3.46%
Bluzelle
$0.15158216+10.81%
Radworks
$1.27-2.76%
OMG Network
$0.44163706-4.97%
Synapse
$0.31687841+3.53%
WINkLink
$0.00006181-0.33%
Dent
$0.00062046-1.39%
Syscoin
$0.08210788-0.55%
Celsius
$0.13874656-4.16%
Stella
$0.06993158-1.81%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70618495-3.13%
Origin Protocol
$0.11334222-4.78%
Keep Network
$0.10356528-5.09%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00135068-1.07%
Sun Token
$0.00559657+0.74%
Verge
$0.00322650-3.95%
Spell Token
$0.00042485-2.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+2.33%
Request
$0.06842916-3.70%
NKN
$0.08087863-0.92%
Galxe
$1.12-3.71%
Storj
$0.36160127-4.44%
Secret
$0.24538941-0.43%
SPACE ID
$0.17957100-4.01%
Chromia
$0.08732767-3.45%
Gitcoin
$0.83256047-4.22%
WazirX
$0.11034039+3.51%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01396363-2.33%
MetisDAO
$11.35-0.82%
Aergo
$0.11066175-2.89%
Verasity
$0.00479682-0.31%
Bifrost
$0.03510192-1.66%
Saitama
$0.00106506+0.26%
COTI
$0.03762833-1.94%
Maple
$5.88-4.19%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.97-4.82%
MOBOX
$0.20869439-1.86%
Hashflow
$0.24268523-9.13%
Ren
$0.04230429-3.48%
Badger DAO
$2.12-1.45%
Adventure Gold
$0.54596537-3.86%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22786450-5.86%
Aavegotchi
$0.79537195+1.46%
XYO Network
$0.00290432-1.73%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53492233-3.20%
ARPA
$0.03940584-2.91%
Acala Token
$0.04657188+1.34%
Raydium
$0.16279571-4.04%
Gods Unchained
$0.14959498-1.94%
Alien Worlds
$0.01007149+0.01%
Boba Network
$0.10493780-0.47%
Orchid
$0.05972688-3.61%
TrueFi
$0.03267263-7.44%
SuperRare
$0.05500927-0.19%
Voyager Token
$0.11780625-1.60%
Index Chain
$0.04331452-2.78%
Moonriver
$3.85-0.77%
GAS
$2.29-2.46%
LCX
$0.03985541-0.12%
Litentry
$0.65849266-3.04%
Ethernity
$1.54+3.90%
RACA
$0.00008770-3.26%
LooksRare
$0.05303124-1.51%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12401321+3.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03422288-2.49%
BarnBridge
$3.04-19.08%
Rally
$0.00563183-3.23%
Reef
$0.00123062-2.49%
Polkastarter
$0.27864184+1.20%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00786648-8.87%
DIA
$0.23677906-2.98%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.71-1.43%
Alchemix
$12.22-1.87%
0x
$0.25970176+0.12%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15827737+1.01%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03888783-5.40%
Virtua
$0.01968082-3.27%
Travala.com
$0.44445039-3.41%
CLV
$0.03100824-3.02%
Enzyme
$15.31+2.33%
Keep3rV1
$44.87-0.12%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+7.22%
BENQI
$0.00520155+0.30%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18168790-1.13%
Star Atlas
$0.00145744+0.46%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072077-0.10%
Aurora
$0.04896192-1.61%
Velas
$0.00662354-4.05%
Harvest Finance
$24.27+1.12%
district0x
$0.02084476+1.24%
MXC
$0.00641693-7.09%
StaFi
$0.26999569+1.59%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.60-1.17%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00306320-1.83%
Serum
$0.03175498-3.61%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000042-9.62%
Rarible
$0.84845403-2.25%
Decentral Games
$0.01330586+0.26%
Tamadoge
$0.00856373+4.29%
Bonk
$0.00000018-5.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00847414-2.62%
Quantstamp
$0.00966944+2.12%
Tokemak
$0.35366556-1.35%
MOON
$0.06030391-74.47%
Augur
$0.47110415-4.23%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01190242-0.80%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04038365-2.42%
FTX Token
$0.98908294-4.59%
Braintrust
$0.38037605-0.57%
Pepe
$0.00000063-5.12%
BitDAO
$0.32906358-11.58%
Threshold
$0.02181035-3.73%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07929855-3.56%
Human
$0.04173798-2.02%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.50%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.77%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.12%
PayPal USD
$0.99511737-0.85%
Highstreet
$1.08-1.83%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USDC
$0.99988974+0.10%
Dai
$0.99973819+0.10%
Korean Giant SK Telecom Releases Crypto Wallet With CryptoQuant as Partner

The wallet features on-chain data analysis tools that may inform users' market decisions.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 18, 2023 at 11:11 a.m. UTC
(Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

(Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

Korean crypto services firm Team Blackbird, which runs the blockchain data and analytics platform CryptoQuant, said it introduced a crypto wallet in partnership with SK Telecom (SKT), the biggest mobile phone company in South Korea by users.

Users of the T wallet product will gain access to a blockchain-based application on their phones that lets them store tokens and access CryptoQuant’s on-chain analysis tools – which may help aid their market activities, Team Blackbird CEO Ki Young Joo said in a message to CoinDesk on Wednesday.

Jong Seung Kim, SKT's Web3 business team leader, said the wallet could help contribute to a flourishing crypto market in Korea, which is known for its high trading volumes and significant local interest.

CryptoQuant is a data and research firm offering on-chain data analysis services with institutional customers worldwide. The firm has exclusive partnerships with global companies such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) and Moody's credit rating agency to provide some on-chain data and research on terminals.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

