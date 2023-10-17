Web3-Powered File Management App Raises $1.5M to Offer Alternative to Google

Fileverse offers a decentralized file management and collaboration service, which aims to offer an alternative to centralized providers such as Google or Notion by giving users better ownership over their personal data, the company said. The platform leverages smart contracts and stores encrypted data on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a popular peer-to-peer file sharing network created by Filecoin (FIL) developer firm Protocol Labs, to avoid relying on a single server provider. Fileverse also crafted a tool that is compliant to European data privacy regulation GDPR by design through cryptographic encryption.