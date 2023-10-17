Sui Foundation Calls Report of Supply Manipulation 'Materially False'

Bitcoin
$28,405.32-1.31%
Ethereum
$1,558.43-2.73%
Binance Coin
$211.28-1.69%
XRP
$0.49116658-1.21%
Solana
$23.94-0.68%
Cardano
$0.24619130-2.67%
Dogecoin
$0.05899190-2.25%
Tron
$0.08810066-0.86%
Toncoin
$2.08+6.53%
Polygon
$0.51998642-2.94%
Polkadot
$3.67-3.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,545.70-0.56%
Litecoin
$61.73-4.01%
Bitcoin Cash
$225.35-4.14%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000691-2.88%
Chainlink
$7.31-3.27%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.70-0.45%
TrueUSD
$0.99517406-0.50%
Avalanche
$9.09-3.78%
Uniswap
$3.85-7.33%
Stellar
$0.10382497-3.61%
OKB
$46.09+5.57%
Monero
$149.89-1.47%
Ethereum Classic
$14.86-3.03%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.07%
Cosmos
$6.42-3.63%
Hedera
$0.04645148-2.57%
Filecoin
$3.21-1.78%
Internet Computer
$3.14-1.13%
Lido DAO
$1.54-4.32%
Cronos
$0.05158459-1.99%
Maker
$1,398.22-1.83%
Quant
$85.78-2.40%
Aptos
$5.01-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01648761-2.11%
Optimism
$1.19-3.24%
Arbitrum
$0.78863088-3.88%
Kaspa
$0.04713497+6.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.00-3.36%
Aave
$63.10-3.76%
Stacks
$0.54573677-0.02%
Bitcoin SV
$39.27-0.15%
The Graph
$0.08041911-3.71%
Algorand
$0.09166907-3.48%
USDD
$1.00+0.12%
Render Token
$1.85+0.65%
XDC Network
$0.04674552-1.02%
Injective Protocol
$7.74-0.94%
Immutable X
$0.53313719-1.86%
MultiverseX
$23.97-4.79%
Synthetix
$1.92-0.40%
Tezos
$0.64489355-2.11%
EOS
$0.53785747-3.90%
Theta
$0.59956246-1.02%
The Sandbox
$0.28737731-2.54%
Axie Infinity
$4.21-3.47%
Decentraland
$0.27987307-3.53%
GateToken
$3.69-1.89%
Fantom
$0.17644334-5.89%
Kava.io
$0.57354631-3.59%
eCash
$0.00002489-1.78%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99882911-0.03%
NEO
$6.87-3.26%
PAX Gold
$1,914.56+0.23%
THORChain
$1.53-8.08%
Flow
$0.44457948-0.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05-0.48%
KuCoin Token
$4.44-0.93%
Frax Share
$5.55-2.49%
ApeCoin
$1.12+4.34%
Radix
$0.03943507-2.09%
IOTA
$0.14647369-3.50%
Klaytn
$0.12209626-6.80%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43182936-3.67%
Chiliz
$0.05539848-2.84%
Huobi Token
$2.38+0.72%
Rocket Pool
$19.11-1.49%
Conflux
$0.10935685-6.17%
Mina
$0.36721756-1.54%
Gala
$0.01323392-4.28%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-4.21%
Casper
$0.02957944-3.77%
Sui
$0.37915985-8.03%
Luna Classic
$0.00005609-3.32%
GMX
$35.26-3.67%
dYdX
$1.81-3.77%
Wemix
$0.97402951+0.43%
Woo Network
$0.16959218-4.77%
Nexo
$0.52534180-2.94%
Zilliqa
$0.01680319-0.31%
Dash
$24.90-4.24%
Compound
$40.45-2.70%
SafePal
$0.63820321+3.66%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17980382-2.13%
1inch Network
$0.25524336+1.54%
Arweave
$3.81-3.06%
Gnosis
$95.45-0.61%
Holo
$0.00138853-4.35%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-4.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82+0.10%
Illuvium
$40.45+0.73%
Flare
$0.00893838-2.73%
NEM
$0.02639150+0.80%
Qtum
$2.20-1.21%
Worldcoin
$1.63+0.79%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.26%
Astar
$0.04073076-3.14%
Celo
$0.41656184-2.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.20459813-4.94%
Convex Finance
$2.62-2.37%
Helium
$1.47-2.93%
Mask Network
$2.56-2.47%
SingularityNET
$0.16660934-2.93%
Loopring
$0.16465384-3.42%
Oasis Network
$0.04019452-2.99%
Ankr
$0.01962896-1.89%
Wax
$0.05797769+20.51%
Zcash
$24.53-4.27%
Golem
$0.18952345+3.14%
Decred
$12.04-2.90%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.74153599-5.01%
Aragon
$4.59-2.11%
Stepn
$0.14266560-3.05%
tomiNet
$2.21-2.74%
Band Protocol
$1.33-0.35%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.94-3.39%
SEI
$0.09883971-4.78%
FLOKI
$0.00001765-4.49%
Akash Network
$0.79280750-4.73%
Beldex
$0.03081009-1.52%
ICON
$0.17889229-1.99%
IoTeX
$0.01820793-3.94%
Yearn Finance
$5,117.73-1.32%
Merit Circle
$0.36394947+5.36%
Ravencoin
$0.01411648-2.31%
Livepeer
$5.63-4.77%
BLUR
$0.16396268-3.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40838035-4.71%
SXP
$0.27616663-1.19%
Audius
$0.14048412-2.72%
Enjin
$0.15621221-2.45%
Siacoin
$0.00297627+0.22%
Kusama
$17.00-3.58%
Osmosis
$0.24321718-3.72%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.58%
Liquity
$1.61-0.61%
JasmyCoin
$0.00306039-3.26%
Waves
$1.47-2.81%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17660188+2.64%
Axelar
$0.31797136+0.07%
Biconomy
$0.20538074-2.85%
Balancer
$3.01-3.28%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-3.43%
Moonbeam
$0.16841089-7.43%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28302222-5.63%
Lisk
$0.84759378+5.73%
Kyber Network
$0.68206403+2.13%
Polymath Network
$0.12550000+0.32%
DigiByte
$0.00662122-0.16%
TerraUSD
$0.01120491-3.86%
Harmony
$0.00890537-4.95%
UMA Protocol
$1.47-3.17%
Horizen
$7.62-1.76%
MAGIC
$0.45305789-6.09%
Kadena
$0.42138959-2.90%
Sushiswap
$0.54025260-2.76%
Status
$0.02614457+3.83%
Skale
$0.02067399-5.69%
Gains Network
$3.03-2.82%
API3
$1.01-5.65%
PlayDapp
$0.16802505+9.07%
Cartesi
$0.12651892-4.33%
Coin98
$0.14354514-0.88%
OriginTrail
$0.21927069-1.85%
Nervos Network
$0.00251227-3.63%
Steem
$0.18736365+1.49%
Nano
$0.61619134-1.18%
Amp
$0.00145520-2.66%
Bancor
$0.57301742-0.75%
Stormx
$0.00733001+10.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.39377342-3.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-0.30%
Joe
$0.22324968-4.53%
Powerledger
$0.17374553-1.70%
Numeraire
$11.94-4.72%
iExec RLC
$1.01-5.01%
Sweat Economy
$0.00929914-7.81%
Covalent
$0.11002963+0.70%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.81-1.30%
Radiant Capital
$0.20713873-6.59%
Marlin
$0.00826173-3.79%
Civic
$0.08330762+4.09%
Celer Network
$0.01163810-4.14%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01324924-3.30%
Radworks
$1.29-2.88%
Core
$0.38678444-3.10%
OMG Network
$0.45065558-4.88%
Celsius
$0.14055171-3.31%
WINkLink
$0.00006151-1.28%
Syscoin
$0.08175056-2.09%
Synapse
$0.30987967+5.96%
Keep Network
$0.10699463-2.77%
Dent
$0.00060945-3.27%
Bluzelle
$0.13679635+5.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.11504385-3.20%
Stella
$0.06954241-5.13%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70752250-1.17%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00133878-3.79%
Storj
$0.37907194-6.63%
Sun Token
$0.00556563-2.68%
Verge
$0.00323569-3.95%
Spell Token
$0.00042498-5.04%
Request
$0.06864347-4.30%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+2.23%
Galxe
$1.13-4.83%
NKN
$0.08014687-4.49%
SPACE ID
$0.18083130-5.16%
Secret
$0.24238648-2.62%
Gitcoin
$0.83850690-5.61%
Chromia
$0.08726534-5.26%
Aergo
$0.11388127+0.75%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01403268-2.74%
Bifrost
$0.03595740+1.92%
MetisDAO
$11.26-3.27%
Verasity
$0.00471096-3.73%
Saitama
$0.00106494+9.22%
COTI
$0.03760159-3.74%
Maple
$5.96-6.62%
WazirX
$0.10237079-10.63%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.14-10.13%
MOBOX
$0.20824898-3.00%
Hashflow
$0.25256307-7.86%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23035543-4.48%
Adventure Gold
$0.55073144-4.59%
Ren
$0.04248386-5.98%
Badger DAO
$2.12-2.77%
XYO Network
$0.00290866-1.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.78152755-0.26%
Raydium
$0.16576949-1.64%
ARPA
$0.03966598-3.68%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53383033-5.15%
Gods Unchained
$0.15006396-2.68%
Acala Token
$0.04530387-0.14%
Alien Worlds
$0.01003897-1.85%
Boba Network
$0.10671440+1.51%
Orchid
$0.06054503-2.96%
TrueFi
$0.03309338-7.20%
Voyager Token
$0.11962411+0.96%
SuperRare
$0.05405651-2.25%
Index Chain
$0.04327045-4.61%
GAS
$2.34-0.86%
Moonriver
$3.88-0.06%
BarnBridge
$3.36-16.89%
LCX
$0.03979731-0.68%
Litentry
$0.65151295-5.71%
RACA
$0.00008961-2.09%
Ethernity
$1.55+4.48%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00843022-0.54%
Rally
$0.00578268-0.17%
CEEK VR
$0.03471093-2.16%
LooksRare
$0.05230546-4.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12302707+4.58%
Reef
$0.00122492-6.43%
Polkastarter
$0.27618538+0.79%
DIA
$0.23991053-9.77%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74+0.05%
Alchemix
$12.26-1.72%
Virtua
$0.02005345-1.92%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03942085-6.79%
0x
$0.25665984+7.46%
CLV
$0.03113304-1.25%
Travala.com
$0.44433807+0.87%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15081287-7.50%
Enzyme
$15.11+0.46%
Keep3rV1
$44.08-2.20%
BENQI
$0.00518166+3.35%
Star Atlas
$0.00145378+0.02%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17969594-3.19%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.77%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071744-0.68%
Aurora
$0.04913730-0.60%
Velas
$0.00688901+0.64%
MXC
$0.00682428-0.38%
Harvest Finance
$23.99+1.15%
district0x
$0.02000750-11.30%
StaFi
$0.26273124+0.61%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-1.23%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00311067+0.25%
Serum
$0.03281085+0.36%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000043+18.03%
Rarible
$0.85492083-3.56%
Decentral Games
$0.01322408+0.47%
Tamadoge
$0.00819138-2.47%
MOON
$0.08009776-64.05%
Bonk
$0.00000019-5.09%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00854905+4.05%
Quantstamp
$0.00940185-4.35%
Tokemak
$0.35210088-4.57%
Augur
$0.48770889-1.12%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01199301-0.74%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04135376-0.64%
FTX Token
$1.01-5.60%
Braintrust
$0.38198513-0.49%
Pepe
$0.00000064-4.81%
BitDAO
$0.33169301-9.36%
Threshold
$0.02301740-1.41%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07915045-5.26%
Human
$0.04240747+6.84%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.57%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-1.34%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.66%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.78%
Highstreet
$1.07-5.00%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
Sui Foundation Calls Report of Supply Manipulation 'Materially False'

The token fell as much as 9% on Tuesday after a report questioned if SUI supply is being manipulated through staking.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 5:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 17, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. UTC
Sui unlock schedule (tokens.unlock)

Sui unlock schedule (tokens.unlock)

SUI, the native token of the blockchain that was built by former Meta (META) employees, has tumbled as much as 9% after the director of the South Korean Financial Supervisory Service reported to have said that he will check if the Sui team is manipulating the supply of the token.

BlockMedia reported that the regulator's director, Lee Bok-Hyeon, will "inspect" SUI's behavior to see if the team has intentionally inflated supply "through staking or unfair disclosure."

The Sui Foundation denied the allegations in an emailed statement to CoinDesk. “The Sui Foundation wants to address unfounded and materially false statements surrounding the supply of SUI tokens. Contrary to recent conjecture, there has never been any sale of SUI tokens by the Foundation after the initial Community Access Program (CAP) distributions," according to a spokesperson for the Sui Foundation.

"In addition, Sui Foundation has and remains committed to cooperating with DAXA and its member exchanges in the spirit of full compliance and transparency. The circulating supply schedule displayed in the Sui Foundation public website and available through the public API endpoints is accurate.”” spokesperson added.

The blockchain company said in June that it had "not sold staking rewards or any other tokens from locked and non-circulating staked SUI on Binance or otherwise." The comments came in response to decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher DefiSquared, who claimed that SUI had "intentionally misrepresented emissions" and "dumped tokens on Binance."

SUI is trading near an all-time low of $0.3796, about 78% lower than when it debuted in May, per CoinMarketCap.

According to token.unlocks, $336 million worth of tokens have been unlocked since the token was issued, with $72 million being allocated to stake subsidies, $129 million going towards the community reserve and $139 million being distributed to the community access program.

Series A and Series B investors will have access to their tokens in July 2024, with $290 million worth of tokens scheduled to be unlocked.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 6:07 UTC): Updates comments from the foundation.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

