Finance

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Seeing Client Demand for Crypto 'Around The World'

Rumors about spot bitcoin ETF approvals aside, Fink called the recent rally a “flight to quality.”.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. UTC
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (Getty Images)

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (Getty Images)

Clients across the globe are talking about “the need for crypto,” said Larry Fink, CEO of asset management giant BlackRock (BLK).

Appearing on Fox Business on Monday hours after a false rumor about SEC approval for BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF sent prices sharply higher, Fink said he couldn’t speak about the application process.

Fink, however, did opine on the recent rally. “It’s an example of the pent-up interest in crypto,” he said. “We are hearing from clients around the world about the need for crypto.”

“I think the rally today is about a flight to quality, with all the issues around the Israeli war now, global terrorism,” he continued.

BlackRock, amongst other large financial institutions, is currently awaiting a decision from the SEC on whether it can issue a bitcoin spot ETF.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

