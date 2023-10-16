What’s Next for Grayscale, Spot Bitcoin ETF After SEC Declines to Appeal Court Loss?

“The Grayscale team remains operationally ready to convert GBTC to an ETF upon the SEC’s approval, and we look forward to sharing more information as soon as practicable,” said a Grayscale spokeswoman in an email to CoinDesk. The asset manager further noted that the court will issue its final ruling within seven days. This is likely to be a reiteration of the original August ruling in which the court said the SEC was “arbitrary and capricious” in its reasoning for declining Grayscale’s application for the spot bitcoin product.