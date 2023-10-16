Bitcoin
Finance

Uniswap Labs to Charge 0.15% Fee on Crypto Swaps Involving ETH, USDC, Other Tokens

The company is levying a fee on some crypto swaps.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. UTC
Hayden Adams Inventor of the Uniswap Protocol, CEO at Uniswap Labs (LinkedIn)

Hayden Adams Inventor of the Uniswap Protocol, CEO at Uniswap Labs (LinkedIn)

Uniswap Labs – the key company building top decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap – will impose a 0.15% fee starting Tuesday on trades involving ETH, USDC and other tokens. Only swaps that execute through Uniswap Labs' frontend will be taxed.

The fee is different from Uniswap's existing "protocol fee" that's managed by governance voters. It's being levied by Uniswap Labs in an effort to "sustainably fund our operations," a blog post said.

"This interface fee is one of the lowest in the industry, and it will allow us to continue to research, develop, build, ship, improve, and expand crypto and DeFi," Uniswap's inventor Hayden Adams said in a tweet.

The new "interface fee" impacts trades in which one of the tokens is ETH, USDC, WETH, USDT, DAI, WBTC, agEUR, GUSD, LUSD, EUROC or XSGD, according to an FAQ. Stablecoin swaps will not be taxed and neither will traded between ether and wrapped ether.

Uniswap Labs' "interface fee" structure (Uniswap)
Uniswap Labs' "interface fee" structure (Uniswap)

