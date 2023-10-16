Tether Freezes 32 Crypto Addresses Linked to Terrorism, Warfare in Israel and Ukraine
The combined value across the frozen wallets equated to $873,118.
Stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen funds in 32 cryptocurrency addresses linked to terrorism and warfare in Israel and Ukraine, according to a Monday press release.
Tether said that it has been working with Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) to counter cryptocurrency-funded terrorism and warfare. By freezing a wallet, Tether restricts the "send USDT" function of that wallet, meaning that the owner cannot transfer funds until the freeze is lifted.
The combined value frozen across the 32 addresses equates to $873,118.
Tether's announcement follows reports from last week that crypto exchange Binance helped Israeli police seize Hamas-linked crypto wallets after a surprise attack by the terrorist organization quickly spiraled into war, with Palestinian enclave Gaza still under siege.
"Tether remains committed to promoting responsible blockchain technology use and standing as a robust defense against cybercrime,” said newly-appointed Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. “We eagerly anticipate continued collaboration with global law enforcement agencies as part of our commitment to global security and financial integrity.”
Tether froze $46 million worth of its USDT stablecoin last November following a law enforcement request in relation to an FTX wallet during the exchange’s collapse.
UPDATE (Oct. 16, 13:06 UTC): Adds report of Binance working with Israel to freeze Hamas-linked accounts from last week.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.