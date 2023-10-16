Bitcoin
Tether Freezes 32 Crypto Addresses Linked to Terrorism, Warfare in Israel and Ukraine

The combined value across the frozen wallets equated to $873,118.

By Oliver Knight, Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 16, 2023 at 1:14 p.m. UTC
Tether freezes wallets (Raisa Milova/Unsplash)

Tether freezes wallets (Raisa Milova/Unsplash)

Stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen funds in 32 cryptocurrency addresses linked to terrorism and warfare in Israel and Ukraine, according to a Monday press release.

Tether said that it has been working with Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) to counter cryptocurrency-funded terrorism and warfare. By freezing a wallet, Tether restricts the "send USDT" function of that wallet, meaning that the owner cannot transfer funds until the freeze is lifted.

The combined value frozen across the 32 addresses equates to $873,118.

Tether's announcement follows reports from last week that crypto exchange Binance helped Israeli police seize Hamas-linked crypto wallets after a surprise attack by the terrorist organization quickly spiraled into war, with Palestinian enclave Gaza still under siege.

"Tether remains committed to promoting responsible blockchain technology use and standing as a robust defense against cybercrime,” said newly-appointed Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. “We eagerly anticipate continued collaboration with global law enforcement agencies as part of our commitment to global security and financial integrity.”

Tether froze $46 million worth of its USDT stablecoin last November following a law enforcement request in relation to an FTX wallet during the exchange’s collapse.

UPDATE (Oct. 16, 13:06 UTC): Adds report of Binance working with Israel to freeze Hamas-linked accounts from last week.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter
Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

