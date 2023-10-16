Hong Kong-Based Crypto Exchange OSL's Owner Weighing Sale at $128M Valuation: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$27,811.82+3.63%
Ethereum
$1,585.73+2.00%
Binance Coin
$212.98+2.91%
XRP
$0.49519475+1.76%
Solana
$23.35+7.14%
Cardano
$0.25228245+2.36%
Dogecoin
$0.06015870+1.53%
Tron
$0.08776832+2.63%
Toncoin
$1.97+2.52%
Polygon
$0.52715214+2.20%
Polkadot
$3.79+1.18%
Litecoin
$63.78+3.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,928.44+3.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.07+7.36%
Chainlink
$7.59+3.25%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000710+1.76%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.76-1.28%
Avalanche
$9.52+4.52%
TrueUSD
$0.99964422+0.14%
Uniswap
$4.16+1.08%
Stellar
$0.10777281+3.02%
Monero
$151.77-0.63%
OKB
$43.90+2.09%
Ethereum Classic
$15.29+2.49%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.16%
Cosmos
$6.66+1.43%
Hedera
$0.04777242+1.65%
Filecoin
$3.29+2.50%
Lido DAO
$1.62+1.34%
Internet Computer
$3.14-0.54%
Cronos
$0.05257933+2.45%
Maker
$1,467.84+3.43%
Quant
$87.38+2.38%
Aptos
$5.11+4.06%
VeChain
$0.01694786+2.11%
Optimism
$1.24+3.06%
Arbitrum
$0.82372945+2.36%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04+1.82%
Kaspa
$0.04480153+5.15%
Aave
$64.84+1.14%
The Graph
$0.08295044+0.75%
Algorand
$0.09583219+0.36%
Stacks
$0.53354095+4.96%
USDD
$0.99959183+0.27%
Bitcoin SV
$37.14+10.43%
Render Token
$1.87+8.40%
MultiverseX
$25.59+4.89%
XDC Network
$0.04750010-0.44%
Immutable X
$0.54091923+2.48%
Injective Protocol
$7.76+2.41%
EOS
$0.55866465+2.78%
Synthetix
$1.93+3.10%
Tezos
$0.66098099+1.50%
The Sandbox
$0.29475507+1.45%
Theta
$0.60474214+1.82%
Axie Infinity
$4.35+1.44%
Decentraland
$0.29173125+1.50%
Fantom
$0.18625509+1.43%
GateToken
$3.72+2.03%
Kava.io
$0.59631359+1.37%
THORChain
$1.68+1.90%
NEO
$7.05+2.10%
eCash
$0.00002500+4.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99612852-0.01%
PAX Gold
$1,914.75-0.96%
Flow
$0.44810308+3.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.09-3.36%
KuCoin Token
$4.42+0.37%
Frax Share
$5.69-0.48%
Klaytn
$0.13210544+2.91%
Radix
$0.04044538+3.66%
IOTA
$0.14861703+0.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44423840+0.70%
Chiliz
$0.05695806+2.38%
ApeCoin
$1.07-0.21%
Rocket Pool
$19.94-1.24%
Conflux
$0.11697154+1.51%
Huobi Token
$2.36+1.02%
Gala
$0.01386113+1.67%
Mina
$0.36938158+1.89%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+2.03%
Sui
$0.41641053+1.63%
Casper
$0.03065692+1.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00005800+0.45%
dYdX
$1.90+3.05%
GMX
$36.77+3.88%
Wemix
$0.97664283-1.55%
Woo Network
$0.17762729+1.43%
Nexo
$0.53926061+2.80%
Dash
$26.03+2.25%
Compound
$42.26+3.74%
Zilliqa
$0.01679915+1.02%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18349242+4.94%
1inch Network
$0.25100843+1.36%
Arweave
$3.95+1.15%
SafePal
$0.60558431-2.64%
PancakeSwap
$1.15+2.47%
Gnosis
$95.62+1.88%
Flare
$0.00924372-0.12%
Holo
$0.00133894+16.24%
Illuvium
$39.87+0.09%
NEM
$0.02607106+1.48%
Qtum
$2.22+2.27%
Astar
$0.04283139+0.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.21679111+1.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.89+4.10%
Celo
$0.42631547+1.67%
Convex Finance
$2.69+0.49%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.63+2.33%
Loopring
$0.17165023+2.45%
SingularityNET
$0.17120529+3.12%
Helium
$1.47+0.94%
Worldcoin
$1.57+4.31%
Oasis Network
$0.04174275+3.28%
Zcash
$25.61+2.53%
Ankr
$0.02010131+2.28%
Decred
$12.40+1.43%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76857688+3.86%
Aragon
$4.75+2.71%
Stepn
$0.14768667+1.34%
SEI
$0.10397978+0.63%
Akash Network
$0.84787660-1.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.18+3.00%
Band Protocol
$1.37+32.41%
Golem
$0.18403172+3.21%
FLOKI
$0.00001846+1.67%
IoTeX
$0.01930338+0.83%
ICON
$0.18315342+4.30%
Beldex
$0.03092280+0.98%
tomiNet
$2.33+1.22%
Yearn Finance
$5,174.73+1.60%
Livepeer
$5.85+2.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01434590+1.52%
BLUR
$0.16970749+2.58%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42293411+3.20%
Wax
$0.04844843-1.72%
Merit Circle
$0.34691726+5.85%
Audius
$0.14438446+0.55%
Enjin
$0.16155385-0.60%
SXP
$0.27337047+1.53%
Kusama
$17.63+1.22%
Osmosis
$0.25136418+0.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00317632+1.27%
Siacoin
$0.00297422+1.58%
Waves
$1.50+2.35%
Liquity
$1.56-4.54%
Biconomy
$0.21293566+2.43%
Moonbeam
$0.18181046+0.21%
Axelar
$0.31969856+0.63%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17111549+0.37%
Balancer
$3.11+1.32%
EthereumPoW
$1.26+2.64%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30262231+4.44%
UMA Protocol
$1.72+33.33%
Lisk
$0.80506569+2.43%
MAGIC
$0.48759207+1.79%
Harmony
$0.00938724+1.84%
Polymath Network
$0.12830000+4.56%
TerraUSD
$0.01162355+1.14%
Kyber Network
$0.66046502+3.06%
Horizen
$7.70+3.54%
Skale
$0.02185692+0.03%
Kadena
$0.43185783+0.52%
DigiByte
$0.00651982+4.40%
Sushiswap
$0.55252722+1.08%
Gains Network
$3.10-0.08%
API3
$1.08+5.73%
Status
$0.02557642+4.03%
Cartesi
$0.13418216+3.09%
PlayDapp
$0.15531167+3.00%
Coin98
$0.14429773+3.78%
Nervos Network
$0.00260340-1.61%
OriginTrail
$0.21976509+1.74%
Amp
$0.00149177+2.70%
Stargate Finance
$0.40872152-2.03%
Nano
$0.62163798+2.59%
Steem
$0.18485054+4.73%
Joe
$0.23523121+3.85%
Bancor
$0.55457653+2.80%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+5.48%
Sweat Economy
$0.00992391-2.20%
Powerledger
$0.17852570+5.00%
Numeraire
$12.38+1.56%
iExec RLC
$1.06+11.31%
Stormx
$0.00664229+2.55%
Radiant Capital
$0.22158947+1.14%
Marlin
$0.00868265+2.65%
Covalent
$0.11277194-0.16%
Celer Network
$0.01219819+2.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.87+1.51%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01376979+2.19%
Radworks
$1.34+6.81%
Core
$0.40075543+1.11%
OMG Network
$0.46243736+1.50%
Civic
$0.08046250+3.54%
Celsius
$0.14618004+9.98%
Keep Network
$0.11015317-0.55%
Syscoin
$0.08353497+1.73%
Stella
$0.07274586+1.00%
Origin Protocol
$0.11887098+0.13%
Dent
$0.00061948+4.98%
WINkLink
$0.00006126+3.59%
Storj
$0.40334303+0.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138792+1.74%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70990254+1.84%
Request
$0.07455144-2.93%
Synapse
$0.29778432+5.27%
Verge
$0.00335874+0.23%
Spell Token
$0.00044410+0.76%
Galxe
$1.18+1.84%
NKN
$0.08430356+2.18%
Sun Token
$0.00566359+5.28%
Chromia
$0.09362159+1.88%
SPACE ID
$0.19039544+2.16%
Secret
$0.25598228+4.60%
Gitcoin
$0.88537442+4.54%
Bluzelle
$0.12437859+2.34%
WazirX
$0.11379771-6.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01426228+0.16%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-0.13%
Verasity
$0.00496850-0.77%
Maple
$6.41+6.33%
MetisDAO
$11.63+1.61%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.72+2.45%
COTI
$0.03948502+0.50%
Bifrost
$0.03541011+0.35%
Hashflow
$0.27833993-0.42%
Aergo
$0.10835095+5.12%
MOBOX
$0.21512344+1.98%
Ren
$0.04469874+0.21%
Adventure Gold
$0.57520500+0.22%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23792569+0.78%
Badger DAO
$2.19+3.47%
Saitama
$0.00095637+6.31%
BarnBridge
$4.56-20.67%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56273778+2.03%
XYO Network
$0.00290918-0.60%
ARPA
$0.04119286+2.46%
Aavegotchi
$0.78166376+2.17%
Raydium
$0.16732081+1.20%
TrueFi
$0.03547891+3.12%
Gods Unchained
$0.14991319-1.57%
Acala Token
$0.04537557+1.07%
Alien Worlds
$0.01010655+5.98%
Orchid
$0.06236206-1.21%
Boba Network
$0.10412516+0.62%
Index Chain
$0.04542517+3.29%
SuperRare
$0.05564731+1.72%
Voyager Token
$0.11755015-6.78%
LCX
$0.04239470+6.89%
GAS
$2.33+1.66%
Moonriver
$3.88-0.10%
Litentry
$0.68533931+1.74%
DIA
$0.27814623+19.72%
RACA
$0.00009029+1.95%
LooksRare
$0.05544727+3.96%
Reef
$0.00130918+3.29%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00855144-0.42%
Rally
$0.00586157+2.69%
CEEK VR
$0.03510464+0.26%
Ethernity
$1.48+0.86%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11919079-3.69%
Polkastarter
$0.27372098+1.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-0.73%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04204376+1.04%
Alchemix
$12.50-1.01%
MOON
$0.23291280+1.72%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16205892-15.49%
Virtua
$0.02012187+2.37%
Travala.com
$0.45128388+3.58%
CLV
$0.03153070+4.13%
0x
$0.24593359+10.21%
Keep3rV1
$45.07+0.07%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.99%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19039977+4.16%
Enzyme
$14.99-5.51%
Star Atlas
$0.00143405+0.50%
BENQI
$0.00497943+0.18%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071986+0.29%
Aurora
$0.04886353+0.57%
Velas
$0.00689446-4.73%
MXC
$0.00691069+0.24%
Harvest Finance
$23.81-2.61%
district0x
$0.02060982-9.02%
StaFi
$0.26526169+1.57%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.65+0.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00307547+1.34%
Serum
$0.03242298+0.74%
Rarible
$0.87613964-1.29%
Decentral Games
$0.01329500+1.42%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036+14.60%
Tamadoge
$0.00854018+0.73%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.43%
Tokemak
$0.37077019+2.14%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00798493+1.60%
Quantstamp
$0.00947507-0.76%
Augur
$0.50472782+0.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01220244+0.38%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04167768-1.41%
FTX Token
$1.06-0.12%
Braintrust
$0.38761125+1.40%
Pepe
$0.00000068+1.49%
BitDAO
$0.34869229+1.18%
Threshold
$0.02328113-0.80%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08329225+3.21%
Human
$0.03991177+0.70%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.98%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-0.51%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.46%
PayPal USD
$1.01+1.16%
Highstreet
$1.13+1.12%
Tether
$0.99993938-0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.11%
Dai
$0.99728925-0.30%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Hong Kong-Based Crypto Exchange OSL's Owner Weighing Sale at $128M Valuation: Bloomberg

BC Technology may elect to sell parts of OSL's business rather than the whole entity, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 11:42 a.m. UTC
Hong Kong harbor skyline view into Kowloon

Hong Kong (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

BC Technology Group is weighing the sale of its crypto exchange OSL at a valuation of 1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($128 million), according to a report by Bloomberg on Monday.

OSL offers prime brokerage, exchange and custody of crypto assets, as well as infrastructure for financial institutions to offer digital asset trading. BC Technology may elect to sell parts of OSL's business rather than the whole entity, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The people added that BC's deliberations are ongoing and there is guarantee that a deal will come to pass.

The exchange is one of two to have won crypto licenses in Hong Kong under the region's new regulatory regime introduced in June, the other being HashKey. The application process is thought to have been expensive, however, costing the companies between $12-20 million, individuals familiar with the matter told CoinDesk in August.

BC Technology did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Read More: Hong Kong to Disclose All Crypto License Applicants After JPEX Probe

Edited by Oliver Knight.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
OSLHong Kong