BOND Token Soars After BarnBridge Votes to ‘Comply’ With SEC

BarnBridge’s BOND more than doubled in price after the defunct crypto derivatives project indicated it will acquiesce to unspecified demands by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The token was trading at $4.20 Saturday afternoon, continuing a two-day rally that lifted the governance asset — BOND holders use it to vote on decisions at BarnBridge — to its highest price since May.
The rally began shortly after a BarnBridge insider cleared the way for founders Tyler Ward and Troy Murray “the authority to undertake all actions necessary to comply with the Order” from the SEC, including paying a fine.
A team-linked wallet controlling the project’s single-largest voting position provided the only vote in BarnBridge’s two-day poll on how to proceed.
“Is it in the spirit of crypto that a community binding proposal take effect, because of a 1 of 1 vote? Is this the decentralization we want to see?” said Nelson Rosario, an attorney who specializes in crypto law.
Securities regulators have been investigating the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol since at least July. The protocol stopped financing development, hired a lawyer and locked down the Discord server shortly after.
