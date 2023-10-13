Tether Promotes Paolo Ardoino to CEO
Former CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde will transition into an advisory role at Tether.
Stablecoin issuer Tether has appointed Paolo Ardoino as its new CEO with former CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde transitioning into an advisory role.
Van der Velde will remain as Bitfinex's CEO whilst Ardoino has retained his role as CTO at both Bitfinex and Holepunch, according to a press release.
Ardoino became Tether's CTO in 2017 after joining Bitfinex three years prior. In that time Tether's (USDT) market cap has grown from less than $100 million to $83.5 billion as it experienced exponential growth starting in 2020.
“Paolo is extremely well-suited to lead Tether into this exciting new era,” said Jean-Louis van der Velde. “I believe Tether is poised to continue its rapid growth, with a continued focus on emerging markets and transformative technology. I think I can speak for the entire company when I say that we eagerly anticipate Paolo’s leadership as he guides Tether toward a future where finance knows no bounds.”
The press release states that Ardoino envisions Tether as a "tech powerhouse" that will "reshape the future of finance." The new CEO also hopes that company will expand the influence of the USD in global trade and exchange, which will ensure its utility in emerging markets.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.