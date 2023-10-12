U.S. September CPI Rises 0.4%, Outpacing Forecasts; Bitcoin Slips Further
The year-over-year pace of inflation was 3.7%, also faster than economist expectations.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose 0.4% versus economist estimates of 0.3% and the previous month's 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis in September, the CPI rose 3.7% versus forecasts of 3.6% and August's 3.7%
The core CPI – which strips out food and energy costs and which has been more stubborn in coming down than the headline rate – rose 0.3% in September against estimates of 0.3% and 0.3% the previous month. Year-over-year core CPI was 4.1% versus 4.1% forecast and 4.3% in August.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) added to early losses following the news, now down 1.2% to $26,770.
Released yesterday afternoon, the minutes of the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggested policymakers were mostly in agreement that they would likely need to hike rates one more time before ending the monetary tightening cycle.
Currently, rate traders are expecting just about a 10% chance that rate hike could come at the Fed's November meeting, but the odds go up to 30% by year-end, according to the CME's FedWatch.
