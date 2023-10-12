Bitcoin
U.S. September CPI Rises 0.4%, Outpacing Forecasts; Bitcoin Slips Further

The year-over-year pace of inflation was 3.7%, also faster than economist expectations.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconOct 12, 2023 at 12:39 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 12, 2023 at 12:48 p.m. UTC
The U.S. released its latest inflation figures on Thursday (Getty Images)

The U.S. released its latest inflation figures on Thursday (Getty Images)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose 0.4% versus economist estimates of 0.3% and the previous month's 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis in September, the CPI rose 3.7% versus forecasts of 3.6% and August's 3.7%

The core CPI – which strips out food and energy costs and which has been more stubborn in coming down than the headline rate – rose 0.3% in September against estimates of 0.3% and 0.3% the previous month. Year-over-year core CPI was 4.1% versus 4.1% forecast and 4.3% in August.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) added to early losses following the news, now down 1.2% to $26,770.

Released yesterday afternoon, the minutes of the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggested policymakers were mostly in agreement that they would likely need to hike rates one more time before ending the monetary tightening cycle.

Currently, rate traders are expecting just about a 10% chance that rate hike could come at the Fed's November meeting, but the odds go up to 30% by year-end, according to the CME's FedWatch.


Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

