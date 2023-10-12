Crypto for Advisors: Advisors Pivot to On-Chain Support

While each new product that went to market brought investors closer to these tokens, a prevailing theme continued to be high fees and the missing benefit of direct ownership of these tokens, such as the ability to stake and generate yield, borrow against or lend them. For this reason, a substantial segment of more informed investors has chosen the self-directed route, independently managing and investing in digital assets outside of their advisory relationship. This shift has grabbed the attention of advisors, signaling a potential overhaul in their roles and a new chapter in advisor-client dynamics.