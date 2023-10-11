The Blockchain-Based Solution Poised to Improve Our Financial Lives

Tokenization of the assets in these different types of accounts would allow multiple types of instruments to sit side-by-side in a digital wallet and enable every user to see the entirety of their wealth in one location. Cash could become spread across a set of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Investments could be comprised of tokenized securities, funds and assets. Liabilities could be represented as tokenized obligations, and assets, valuables and collectibles represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with contractual documents such as the title or insurance policy embedded within the token itself.