Crypto Bank Xapo Snags European Broker License, Will Offer Stocks Like Apple

Xapo is used to going against the grain. After last year’s crypto collapses and things like FTX, “everyman and his dog” now wants to use non-custodial wallets. “I think that’s a bad idea, Rocca said. “People don’t keep cash in a suitcase with a four-digit PIN under their bed. Why would you do that with your bitcoin? You can keep it on a laptop or a pendrive, but it’s risky. And when you want to transact with it, you have to cross the bridge to traditional financial services.”