U.S. Added 336K Jobs in September, Nearly Doubling Expectations; Bitcoin Slips 1%

Always an important report, this month’s jobs numbers have taken on particular significance given the rout in government bond prices over the past five weeks that’s seen the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rise from just above 4% to as high as 4.80% earlier this week. That sharp rise in rates has taken a sizable chunk out of the stock market, with the Nasdaq lower by about 6% since September 1 and the S&P 500 down a similar amount.