Nexo to Phase Out Cashback for UK Exchange and Card Transactions as FCA Rules Approach

Nexo is joining Bybit and Paypal in withdrawing some services from the U.K. in response to incoming promotion rules.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconOct 6, 2023 at 10:49 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 6, 2023 at 11:51 a.m. UTC
Pause (Nadine Shaabana / Unsplash)

Pause (Nadine Shaabana / Unsplash)

Crypto platform Nexo plans to phase out some of the products that it offers to U.K. clients in response to new rules in the country, a company spokesperson told CoinDesk on Friday.

From Oct. 8 It will be initiating the phase-out of cashback payouts for Nexo Exchange and Nexo Card transactions, as well as referral and affiliate programs.

Nexo is putting these measures in place to comply with the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's incoming promotions rules for crypto which require firms to be registered to approve their own ads as well as make changes to their systems - like giving first time buyers at least 24 hours to re-confirm if they want to receive invitations to invest.

"Nexo is committed to our U.K. community, and we regard our compliance responsibilities with the highest priority, reflecting our aim of nurturing a robust crypto ecosystem," a company spokesperson said. "Additionally, our enhanced interface epitomizes our dedication to a consistent user experience in the evolving financial advertising context."

The FCA rules will also take effect by Oct. 8 but companies can apply for a three month extension. Companies have been getting ready and firms like PayPal and Bybit recently said they will stop offering certain crypto services to U.K. clients ahead of the new rules, while Luno has halted some of its U.K. clients from investing in crypto.

Read more: Why Some Crypto Firms Are Suspending Services in the U.K.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Read more about
NexoCryptoUKFCA