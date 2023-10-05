Taiwanese Crypto Trader's 6-Cent Fee Leads to $310K Win in Tax-Receipt Lottery

Bitcoin
$27,478.50-0.14%
Ethereum
$1,616.93-1.30%
Binance Coin
$210.97-0.91%
XRP
$0.52392555-2.31%
Solana
$22.74-0.68%
Cardano
$0.25949174+1.02%
Dogecoin
$0.06107047-0.08%
Tron
$0.08814492-0.90%
Toncoin
$2.08+6.89%
Polkadot
$4.02-0.15%
Polygon
$0.55123815-2.42%
Litecoin
$64.29+0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,533.66+0.01%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.88-0.38%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000718-0.79%
Chainlink
$7.54-2.16%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79-0.20%
Avalanche
$9.91+0.15%
TrueUSD
$0.99789940-0.34%
Uniswap
$4.27-0.83%
Stellar
$0.11102383-1.23%
Monero
$148.69-0.58%
OKB
$42.82-0.52%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.10%
Ethereum Classic
$15.52-0.29%
Cosmos
$6.73-1.84%
Hedera
$0.04840894-1.07%
Filecoin
$3.28-0.44%
Internet Computer
$3.05-3.51%
Lido DAO
$1.52-3.34%
Cronos
$0.04997145-0.27%
Maker
$1,448.37+1.81%
Quant
$86.23+0.04%
Aptos
$5.23-1.37%
VeChain
$0.01669689+0.16%
Optimism
$1.31+0.22%
Arbitrum
$0.86663642-1.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.08-0.90%
Aave
$69.19+6.45%
Kaspa
$0.04776666-4.18%
The Graph
$0.08481796-2.49%
Algorand
$0.09867560-0.05%
USDD
$1.00+0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$36.57-3.26%
Stacks
$0.49514692+1.47%
XDC Network
$0.05017122-0.08%
Immutable X
$0.56265203-1.69%
Synthetix
$1.99-1.75%
Tezos
$0.67059553-0.21%
MultiverseX
$24.37-0.74%
EOS
$0.56311752-1.99%
Injective Protocol
$7.50-0.39%
Render Token
$1.68-0.05%
THORChain
$2.08+6.77%
Theta
$0.61912371-0.50%
The Sandbox
$0.29568786-0.13%
Axie Infinity
$4.42-0.73%
Fantom
$0.19621583-2.22%
Decentraland
$0.29392848-0.38%
Radix
$0.05036013-5.51%
GateToken
$3.74-0.45%
Kava.io
$0.61200493+0.27%
NEO
$7.05-0.50%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.16%
eCash
$0.00002462-1.51%
PAX Gold
$1,831.13-0.14%
Flow
$0.42931903-0.84%
KuCoin Token
$4.48-0.93%
Chiliz
$0.06140106+0.77%
IOTA
$0.15208689-0.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46699760-2.65%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.11%
Frax Share
$5.40-2.60%
Rocket Pool
$20.13-4.66%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94198885+4.66%
Gala
$0.01460546-5.72%
Sui
$0.43699077-0.89%
Huobi Token
$2.36-0.17%
Mina
$0.37995531-2.97%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.80%
Klaytn
$0.11428508+0.17%
Casper
$0.03112699-0.53%
GMX
$38.03-0.18%
dYdX
$1.95+0.96%
Luna Classic
$0.00005780-1.73%
Wemix
$1.00-2.52%
Woo Network
$0.17981903+1.00%
Nexo
$0.55225339-0.73%
Dash
$26.89-0.20%
Compound
$43.15-1.61%
Zilliqa
$0.01663466-0.74%
Conflux
$0.13004196-2.29%
Flare
$0.01073842-1.67%
Arweave
$3.98-2.32%
1inch Network
$0.25171363-1.44%
PancakeSwap
$1.18-1.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17187541-0.88%
Gnosis
$96.99-1.71%
SafePal
$0.58299808-0.98%
Astar
$0.04561578+0.37%
Qtum
$2.24+0.63%
Illuvium
$38.89-0.15%
Convex Finance
$2.81-3.40%
NEM
$0.02519458-0.30%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.89-4.86%
Fetch.ai
$0.21507317-2.14%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.23%
Celo
$0.43110408-0.20%
SingularityNET
$0.17641762-2.42%
Mask Network
$2.64+0.01%
Enjin
$0.21638394-2.09%
Loopring
$0.17291277-1.59%
Zcash
$26.89-0.14%
SEI
$0.11613977+1.25%
tomiNet
$2.75-4.31%
Oasis Network
$0.04080319-0.61%
Helium
$1.42+0.42%
Decred
$13.06-0.92%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.79-0.03%
Worldcoin
$1.51-1.48%
Akash Network
$0.90315404+1.21%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79050434+0.22%
Aragon
$4.86-2.07%
Ankr
$0.01891867-0.20%
Osmosis
$0.29629079-1.87%
FLOKI
$0.00001845+5.11%
Golem
$0.18183968+0.88%
Holo
$0.00101196-0.63%
Stepn
$0.14968311-0.52%
Yearn Finance
$5,307.80+1.46%
Beldex
$0.03147151+2.18%
Ravencoin
$0.01471514-0.28%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43058039-1.55%
Livepeer
$5.77-3.25%
BLUR
$0.17179166-0.75%
IoTeX
$0.01739361+0.50%
Kusama
$18.22-2.16%
Audius
$0.14524817-0.22%
ICON
$0.16778467-1.01%
JasmyCoin
$0.00329981+0.08%
SXP
$0.27347789-0.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.90%
Biconomy
$0.23030999-0.75%
Siacoin
$0.00296010-1.26%
Merit Circle
$0.32662636-1.56%
Waves
$1.51+0.14%
Moonbeam
$0.19741935-3.27%
Band Protocol
$1.10-1.77%
Axelar
$0.33967270-0.19%
Wax
$0.04194167-0.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-2.17%
Balancer
$3.22-1.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16710111+4.17%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29968790-1.19%
MAGIC
$0.54290683-0.02%
Kyber Network
$0.67146928+3.74%
TerraUSD
$0.01195869-1.00%
Harmony
$0.00935712-0.04%
Kadena
$0.45847746-2.67%
Horizen
$7.90-0.27%
Gains Network
$3.30+1.90%
Sushiswap
$0.56282235-2.47%
Liquity
$1.16+5.45%
Polymath Network
$0.11920000+0.59%
Lisk
$0.73116746-0.84%
Skale
$0.02093856-1.96%
DigiByte
$0.00619002-1.02%
UMA Protocol
$1.35-0.72%
API3
$1.03-1.39%
Cartesi
$0.12591546-1.62%
Status
$0.02305949-0.91%
Amp
$0.00161293-0.68%
Nervos Network
$0.00270873+1.39%
Stargate Finance
$0.44083495-1.41%
OriginTrail
$0.22839917-0.42%
Nano
$0.64598575+0.62%
PlayDapp
$0.14991828-1.54%
Coin98
$0.14349349-1.52%
Joe
$0.24741545-1.06%
Numeraire
$12.63-0.29%
Radiant Capital
$0.23356381-2.84%
Steem
$0.17135554-0.83%
Sweat Economy
$0.00968242-1.11%
iExec RLC
$1.01-1.53%
Stormx
$0.00656965+3.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.98-0.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01436006-0.93%
Celer Network
$0.01192681-3.53%
Covalent
$0.10923911-2.26%
Marlin
$0.00807856-2.50%
Core
$0.40071878-2.63%
Radworks
$1.30-0.82%
OMG Network
$0.45745971-0.84%
Powerledger
$0.14807848-1.44%
Celsius
$0.14972921-0.74%
Storj
$0.43464033+3.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00148709-4.79%
Civic
$0.07623102-0.81%
Stella
$0.07401093-1.37%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-2.16%
WINkLink
$0.00006264-0.95%
Syscoin
$0.08373796-0.71%
Verasity
$0.00582546-11.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047728+0.19%
Origin Protocol
$0.11570102-6.16%
Dent
$0.00060424-0.19%
Bancor
$0.39253212-0.60%
Hashflow
$0.32275086-2.02%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.69987580+1.26%
Synapse
$0.29515238-3.56%
Bluzelle
$0.13183663-1.62%
Verge
$0.00335593-2.58%
Chromia
$0.09495564-2.12%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01540389-0.73%
Galxe
$1.19-0.59%
Gitcoin
$0.89463384-0.98%
SPACE ID
$0.18989005-0.45%
NKN
$0.08341037-2.44%
MetisDAO
$12.41-2.24%
Sun Token
$0.00556864+0.11%
Secret
$0.24495753-5.31%
Bifrost
$0.03729187-2.71%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.76+0.06%
MOBOX
$0.23355340-3.70%
COTI
$0.03909591-1.38%
Request
$0.06198406-2.16%
Keep Network
$0.08534102-2.63%
Aergo
$0.10035932-1.28%
Adventure Gold
$0.57727428-3.70%
Ren
$0.04339142-2.40%
Maple
$5.38-3.02%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23016558-4.79%
WazirX
$0.09321999-0.97%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58436722+2.88%
ARPA
$0.04281025-1.11%
Acala Token
$0.05067090-2.99%
Badger DAO
$2.10-1.18%
Raydium
$0.17944738-10.69%
TrueFi
$0.03882772+4.75%
Aavegotchi
$0.77707673-1.65%
XYO Network
$0.00285248-2.53%
Saitama
$0.00087332-1.18%
Boba Network
$0.11252968+2.10%
SuperRare
$0.05974025+0.13%
Gods Unchained
$0.14993871-2.45%
Orchid
$0.06302062-3.02%
Alien Worlds
$0.00980049-1.61%
Index Chain
$0.04572057-1.33%
Voyager Token
$0.11777020-1.21%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00964235-0.66%
Litentry
$0.70132698-0.54%
GAS
$2.30-0.41%
Moonriver
$3.86-1.18%
CEEK VR
$0.03648975-1.19%
LooksRare
$0.05555539-3.90%
Reef
$0.00132548-0.89%
Rally
$0.00600803-2.89%
LCX
$0.03883462+1.39%
RACA
$0.00008932-1.63%
Ethernity
$1.47-2.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12230397+1.08%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04590871-0.40%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82+2.16%
DIA
$0.24221407-2.97%
Polkastarter
$0.26908191-1.82%
MOON
$0.23684496-1.49%
Alchemix
$12.24-1.18%
CLV
$0.03148350+0.03%
Travala.com
$0.44661865-5.75%
Keep3rV1
$45.39+2.20%
Virtua
$0.02069723+1.78%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18936167-0.49%
Enzyme
$14.86-3.72%
BENQI
$0.00524939-3.73%
Star Atlas
$0.00144884-1.60%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13062460-0.80%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075207+0.54%
MXC
$0.00749860+0.14%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.30%
BarnBridge
$1.94-7.84%
Velas
$0.00714663-0.79%
Aurora
$0.04968265-2.36%
district0x
$0.02317550+4.23%
0x
$0.18050115-0.82%
StaFi
$0.27481438-1.64%
Harvest Finance
$22.35-0.88%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85+2.77%
Serum
$0.03888389+4.80%
Decentral Games
$0.01691022-11.22%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00298097-1.07%
Rarible
$0.88341117+0.68%
Tamadoge
$0.00873021+2.73%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.33%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000034-5.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00914471-0.24%
Quantstamp
$0.00980096-0.52%
Tokemak
$0.33809609-1.19%
Augur
$0.55539485-6.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01360258-0.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04337258-3.83%
FTX Token
$1.21+1.13%
Braintrust
$0.35088970+7.52%
Pepe
$0.00000070-1.62%
BitDAO
$0.40859679-1.17%
Threshold
$0.01751477-1.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08742039-1.88%
Human
$0.04591360+5.23%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.54%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13+0.60%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.83%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.49%
Highstreet
$1.20-1.81%
Tether
$1.00-0.06%
USDC
$1.00-0.13%
Dai
$1.00-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Taiwanese Crypto Trader's 6-Cent Fee Leads to $310K Win in Tax-Receipt Lottery

Sometimes, being tax-compliant pays off.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. UTC
MaiCoin's Office in Taipei (MaiCoin)

MaiCoin's Office in Taipei (MaiCoin)

Luck and leverage are key elements of many a crypto trader's success. Sometimes, though, all it takes is luck.

A trader on Taiwan’s MaiCoin Max crypto exchange is 10 Million NTD ($310,000) richer, not because of trading profit but rather a monthly lottery involving tax receipts.

This particular trader didn’t dive deep into some small-cap token that went to the moon, but rather has his fortune because MaiCoin pays its taxes.

Taiwan enforces tax compliance on retailers through something it calls the “Uniform Invoice Lottery.” Retailers that make over a certain amount in revenue are required to give the customer an official receipt, and an electronic copy of the receipt is sent to tax authorities.

This receipt doubles as a lottery ticket number, and every month, the authorities run a draw for a series of cash prizes, starting with the grand prize of 10 million NTD ($310,000).

For MaiCoin, every time a trade is made on its platform, the profit on the spread it makes and the service fees it collects are a taxable event; therefore, its top traders might have dozens, if not hundreds, of these virtual receipts.

The scheme was first introduced in Taiwan in the 1950s as a way to incentivize tax compliance by downloading the enforcement to the consumer. People making trivial daily purchases, such as newspapers or snacks, sometimes find themselves much richer after the monthly draw.

While tax authorities around the world struggle with how to capture tax revenue from crypto, Taiwan might have found a solution in a decades-old scheme.

Who says retail traders – and the tax man – can’t profit in a bear market?

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TaiwanMaiCoinTaxTaipei