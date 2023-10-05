Bitcoin
Bitcoin Financial Services Firm Swan Unveils 'Collaborative Custody' Service

Swan and Blockstream's plan to allow users to retain ultimate control of their bitcoin while knowing that is stored in a highly secure way

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. UTC
a rank of safe deposit boxes

(Shutterstock)

Bitcoin financial services firm Swan is introducing a "collaborative custody" service using Blockstream's hardware wallet Jade.

The Swan and Blockstream tie-up will enable users to retain ultimate control of their bitcoin (BTC) while knowing that it is stored in a secure way offline, the two firms announced Thursday.

Collaborative custody, in this instance, refers to a multi-signature wallet scheme combined with third-party assistance for things like backup and transfer, thereby enhancing the user experience of bitcoin storage, the firms said.

Crypto platforms often face the challenge of offering users the peace of mind their assets are secure without having users keep personal responsibility of their financial safety, through managing their own keys and so on.

However, the collapse and capitulation of several centralized crypto platforms — most notably crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 — reminded many unfortunate users who lost access to funds of the adage "not your keys, not your coins."

There is a natural demand for services that can offer both greater security of assets and a straightforward user experience simultaneously.

Read More: BitGo, Swan to Form Bitcoin-Only Trust Company







DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

