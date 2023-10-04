Polygon Co-Founder Jaynti Kanani Steps Down

Bitcoin
$27,444.42+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,635.94-0.60%
Binance Coin
$212.61-0.64%
XRP
$0.53204585+4.79%
Solana
$22.90-4.71%
Cardano
$0.25652720-2.08%
Dogecoin
$0.06112581-1.25%
Tron
$0.08865117+1.18%
Toncoin
$1.97-3.72%
Polygon
$0.57940809+2.09%
Polkadot
$4.02-1.85%
Litecoin
$64.18-2.26%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,569.85-0.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.27-2.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000724-0.36%
Chainlink
$7.65+2.47%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+2.38%
Avalanche
$9.78+5.25%
TrueUSD
$0.99904091+0.33%
Uniswap
$4.32-2.07%
Stellar
$0.11257876+1.92%
Monero
$149.86+2.72%
OKB
$42.96-0.78%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.24%
Ethereum Classic
$15.53-3.31%
Cosmos
$6.87-3.57%
Hedera
$0.04919074-1.61%
Filecoin
$3.32-0.19%
Lido DAO
$1.59+2.45%
Internet Computer
$3.17+2.89%
Cronos
$0.04989265-0.59%
Maker
$1,414.38-3.23%
Aptos
$5.28-1.71%
Quant
$85.83-2.60%
VeChain
$0.01677071-1.35%
Optimism
$1.31-2.75%
Arbitrum
$0.87910406-3.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-1.46%
Kaspa
$0.05032811+0.36%
Aave
$65.06-0.40%
The Graph
$0.08711820-1.71%
Algorand
$0.09894744-2.17%
Bitcoin SV
$38.02-0.26%
USDD
$0.99763409+0.18%
XDC Network
$0.05048760-1.51%
Stacks
$0.48629070-2.54%
Immutable X
$0.57320420-0.19%
Synthetix
$2.04-2.10%
EOS
$0.57757614-5.56%
MultiverseX
$24.57-0.79%
Tezos
$0.67090000-0.46%
Injective Protocol
$7.50-1.05%
Theta
$0.62364630-1.60%
Render Token
$1.66-3.73%
The Sandbox
$0.29690940-3.00%
THORChain
$1.98-2.52%
Axie Infinity
$4.44-2.91%
Fantom
$0.20234870+1.09%
Radix
$0.05358252-6.08%
Decentraland
$0.29560845-3.42%
GateToken
$3.78+1.18%
NEO
$7.09-2.49%
Kava.io
$0.61085996-2.32%
eCash
$0.00002494-3.36%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99920526-0.20%
PAX Gold
$1,833.71-0.11%
Flow
$0.43275250-3.20%
KuCoin Token
$4.54-0.86%
Chiliz
$0.06123203+0.69%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48152871-0.76%
ApeCoin
$1.14-2.41%
Rocket Pool
$21.04-2.98%
IOTA
$0.15167865-0.12%
Gala
$0.01544377-2.61%
Frax Share
$5.54+1.11%
Mina
$0.39217091+4.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91431933+16.87%
Sui
$0.44168739-3.00%
Huobi Token
$2.38-1.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.11%
Klaytn
$0.11407391+0.20%
Casper
$0.03129597-2.06%
dYdX
$1.95-5.99%
GMX
$37.70-3.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00005863-3.32%
Wemix
$1.03-0.88%
Woo Network
$0.17881478+4.23%
Nexo
$0.55925518+1.01%
Dash
$26.87-2.70%
Compound
$44.02-1.75%
Zilliqa
$0.01679499-1.66%
Conflux
$0.13222849-3.72%
Flare
$0.01105285+3.11%
Arweave
$4.08-3.68%
1inch Network
$0.25564700-3.44%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17393000-2.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.67%
Gnosis
$99.62-0.43%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99759128-0.01%
SafePal
$0.58454308-1.80%
Astar
$0.04554678-3.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.54-1.54%
Convex Finance
$2.92+1.23%
Qtum
$2.22-2.43%
Illuvium
$38.95-2.72%
Fetch.ai
$0.21840078-0.27%
NEM
$0.02523759-3.20%
SingularityNET
$0.18110782-1.06%
Celo
$0.43246713-2.35%
Enjin
$0.21898133+2.81%
Loopring
$0.17555572-3.06%
Mask Network
$2.64-4.21%
tomiNet
$2.84-6.41%
Zcash
$26.73-1.43%
Oasis Network
$0.04106286-0.83%
SEI
$0.11440609-3.23%
Decred
$13.19-1.41%
Helium
$1.42-1.58%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.82+0.04%
Worldcoin
$1.51-7.90%
Aragon
$4.94-1.58%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78979677-2.30%
Akash Network
$0.89483506+0.56%
Ankr
$0.01897448-4.14%
Osmosis
$0.30374910-1.59%
Holo
$0.00101674-1.26%
Stepn
$0.15053199-5.20%
Golem
$0.17939875-0.79%
Ravencoin
$0.01481617-2.39%
Livepeer
$5.94-1.86%
FLOKI
$0.00001745-3.32%
Yearn Finance
$5,222.98-0.53%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44080055-4.39%
Beldex
$0.03077517+0.10%
BLUR
$0.17423522-1.38%
Kusama
$18.74-1.47%
ICON
$0.16926636-3.11%
Audius
$0.14573256-1.40%
IoTeX
$0.01694522+0.50%
JasmyCoin
$0.00329341-1.02%
SXP
$0.27335146-2.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.13%
Merit Circle
$0.33319609-7.57%
Siacoin
$0.00299811-0.33%
Biconomy
$0.23116336-0.96%
Moonbeam
$0.20377511-4.39%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.66%
Waves
$1.50-2.81%
Axelar
$0.34226359+0.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.95%
Balancer
$3.26-0.74%
Wax
$0.04164378-1.91%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30176569-2.53%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16017514-0.83%
MAGIC
$0.53849857-0.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01203988-2.41%
Kyber Network
$0.64702010-3.15%
Kadena
$0.46934510-1.45%
Harmony
$0.00938720-1.88%
Horizen
$7.95+0.11%
Sushiswap
$0.58153476-1.93%
Gains Network
$3.26+0.78%
Lisk
$0.74667446-1.23%
Liquity
$1.14+7.89%
Polymath Network
$0.11890000-0.25%
Skale
$0.02129422-1.08%
DigiByte
$0.00623688-1.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-1.36%
API3
$1.04-0.91%
Cartesi
$0.12752439-3.09%
Status
$0.02318957-0.27%
Stargate Finance
$0.44686746-2.49%
Amp
$0.00162359-1.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00265912-1.58%
OriginTrail
$0.22711983-7.06%
PlayDapp
$0.15131886-2.11%
Coin98
$0.14477991-0.16%
Nano
$0.64226871+1.78%
Joe
$0.24688305-0.83%
Radiant Capital
$0.24023361+2.17%
Numeraire
$12.61-1.03%
Steem
$0.17478691-0.57%
Sweat Economy
$0.00971009+1.59%
iExec RLC
$1.02-3.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.35%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01439087-2.12%
Celer Network
$0.01243550-2.98%
Stormx
$0.00635255-1.90%
Covalent
$0.11448038+11.06%
Verasity
$0.00662662+13.08%
Core
$0.41423210+1.34%
Marlin
$0.00826274-1.02%
Radworks
$1.31-1.69%
OMG Network
$0.46317068-3.52%
Powerledger
$0.14975305-2.65%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154970+8.03%
Celsius
$0.15149028-4.93%
Origin Protocol
$0.12458107-3.74%
Civic
$0.07726054-0.92%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.66%
Stella
$0.07485445-2.78%
WINkLink
$0.00006315+1.16%
Syscoin
$0.08448470-1.36%
Storj
$0.42164700-8.75%
Spell Token
$0.00047612-1.00%
Synapse
$0.30600120-1.56%
Dent
$0.00060434-1.71%
Hashflow
$0.32804627-1.23%
Chromia
$0.09806163-4.23%
Bancor
$0.39503198-0.79%
Verge
$0.00344434-1.82%
Bluzelle
$0.13369935-11.30%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01560741-1.71%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68917434-5.63%
NKN
$0.08551119-1.18%
Galxe
$1.19-0.61%
Secret
$0.26288510+7.14%
MetisDAO
$12.70-3.61%
Gitcoin
$0.90260058-4.34%
SPACE ID
$0.19090135-3.89%
Sun Token
$0.00555791-0.11%
Bifrost
$0.03802444+0.75%
MOBOX
$0.24529211-0.92%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.74-2.81%
COTI
$0.03950554-4.29%
Request
$0.06347409+0.31%
Keep Network
$0.08762815-0.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.59922673+2.84%
Maple
$5.73+1.07%
Aergo
$0.10171811-0.87%
Ren
$0.04468629-3.20%
Acala Token
$0.05352819+3.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23882896+2.02%
Raydium
$0.18950372-7.87%
WazirX
$0.09400585-1.94%
Badger DAO
$2.14-0.61%
ARPA
$0.04312760-1.86%
XYO Network
$0.00296682+1.28%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56771065-7.45%
Aavegotchi
$0.79269848-0.28%
TrueFi
$0.03749747-6.89%
Gods Unchained
$0.15402631-1.56%
Saitama
$0.00085705+2.16%
Orchid
$0.06487012-5.89%
Boba Network
$0.11057621-3.11%
SuperRare
$0.05977900-1.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.00997175-1.62%
Index Chain
$0.04620622-3.26%
Voyager Token
$0.11932510+0.60%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00980157-1.75%
Litentry
$0.71210844-2.59%
GAS
$2.32-1.27%
Moonriver
$3.90-1.11%
LooksRare
$0.05844434+5.19%
Rally
$0.00622306+1.26%
RACA
$0.00009109-2.37%
CEEK VR
$0.03680600+0.36%
Reef
$0.00133813-1.93%
LCX
$0.03827086-2.37%
Ethernity
$1.51-2.30%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04618324-6.01%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12209678-3.23%
DIA
$0.24908795-1.82%
Polkastarter
$0.27388289+1.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-2.11%
MOON
$0.24230422-9.62%
Alchemix
$12.24-0.97%
Travala.com
$0.46060322-0.38%
CLV
$0.03183285+0.35%
Enzyme
$15.53+0.27%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19308716-5.87%
Virtua
$0.02030713-3.27%
Keep3rV1
$44.31-2.57%
BENQI
$0.00538064+1.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00145277-1.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13204158-2.86%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075439-2.14%
BarnBridge
$2.10-6.62%
MXC
$0.00760249-1.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.20%
Velas
$0.00732898-3.68%
Aurora
$0.05065654-1.74%
district0x
$0.02290155+3.64%
0x
$0.18170638-2.54%
StaFi
$0.27854949+0.81%
Harvest Finance
$22.42-1.24%
Serum
$0.03982515-8.01%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.65%
Decentral Games
$0.01879792+1.65%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301821-2.69%
Rarible
$0.88759966-0.65%
Tamadoge
$0.00850755-0.49%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-4.71%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00920280-1.01%
Quantstamp
$0.00989538+1.71%
Tokemak
$0.34649698+1.66%
Augur
$0.58925260-6.27%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01357291-3.25%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04621102+7.11%
FTX Token
$1.21-4.83%
Braintrust
$0.32565415+3.25%
Pepe
$0.00000071-3.80%
BitDAO
$0.40888016+2.83%
Threshold
$0.01776211-3.03%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08923860-7.05%
Human
$0.04362808-3.02%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.81%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.95%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.76%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.61%
Highstreet
$1.22-3.38%
Tether
$0.99981797-0.10%
USDC
$1.00-0.20%
Dai
$1.00-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Polygon Co-Founder Jaynti Kanani Steps Down

Kanani founded Polygon in 2017 alongside Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:07 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 4, 2023 at 3:42 p.m. UTC
Co-founder of Polygon, Jaynti Kanani (center) said he is stepping down (Polygon)

Co-founder of Polygon, Jaynti Kanani (center) said he is stepping down (Polygon)

Co-founder of Ethereum layer 2 Polygon Jaynti Kanani has said he is stepping back "from the day-to-day grind" of working on the network.

Kanani, who founded Polygon in 2017 alongside Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun, announced his plans in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, saying he "decided to step back" about six months ago and that he would be "focusing on new adventures while still cheering and contributing to Polygon from the sidelines."

Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal responded to the post by saying, "I wish we could've done more for longer together in this crazy journey that is Polygon. But hey, you got to do what you got to do."

Polygon Labs, the company behind the network, had a shakeup of its top brass in July which saw chief legal officer Marc Boiron promoted to CEO and President Ryan Wyatt stepping down to serve in an advisory role.

The network's native token MATIC at the moment is unfazed by the news, remaining in the $0.55-0.58 range that it has held since the start of the month. At the time of writing, it is priced at $0.58, up 3.5% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon declined to comment on Kanani's departure when contacted by CoinDesk.

Read More: $500B Korean Asset Manager Mirae Taps Polygon Labs in Securities Tokenization Drive

Edited by Stephen Alpher.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.