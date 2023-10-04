Asian Banking Giant DBS Is Patiently Wading Into Crypto

In sporting terminology, DBS, a major player in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Korea, is arguably the Eliot Kipchoge of finance in the region. If digital assets were a triathlon, it may not be the reigning champion, but it sure knows how to win. Given crypto’s volatility, DBS’ brand recognition as the “safest bank in Asia" for 14 consecutive years makes every step it takes towards crypto a giant step towards legitimacy for the space.