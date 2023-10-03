Bitcoin
Finance

Galaxy's Head of Mining Amanda Fabiano Departed to Start Consulting Company

Fabiano’s new company will work with bitcoin mining companies including Compass Mining and Giga Energy.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconOct 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Galaxy's former head of mining, Amanda Fabiano (Amanda Fabiano, modified by CoinDesk))

Cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) head of mining, Amanda Fabiano, has left the firm to start her own consulting services company.

Fabiano will be starting a new advisory firm - Fabiano Consulting - to help bitcoin miners grow their business, according to a statement to CoinDesk.

“I've discovered I really enjoy working with companies in their growth stages and love building," she said in the statement. "I'm eager to utilize the knowledge and background I've gained and assist others in their growth endeavors.”

Fabiano said she will be working with Compass Mining and Giga Energy, among others, as inaugural clients of the consulting business.

She spent three years at Galaxy building up the firm’s mining business, offering operational and capital markets products. Previously she was director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments

One of the most significant undertakings under Fabiano was the acquisition of Helios mining facility from the miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) last year. The deal – worth nearly $100 million – brought the miner back from the verge of bankruptcy and provided Galaxy with an operation with a mining capacity of 180 megawatts.

The prolonged crypto winter weighed heavily on the mining industry, which crushed miners' profits and led to high-profile bankruptcies. Now, with Bitcoin network’s hashrate near an all-time high and the halving coming next year, miners need prudent strategies to grow their operations more than ever, according to Fabiano.

“As we witness a continuous rise in hash rate, it becomes imperative for companies to ponder the pivotal question: How can I position myself for success in the present market conditions and the post-halving future?” Fabiano noted.

Read more: Bitcoin Halving Is Coming and Only the Most Efficient Miners Will Survive

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter

