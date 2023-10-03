Canadian Exchange TMX Soon to Start Bitcoin Futures Trading
The futures contracts will trade on the Montreal Exchange and will be cash-settled and denominated in U.S. dollars, the exchange said.
TXM Group, the largest Canadian exchange, said Tuesday its derivatives trading platform will soon introduce bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts.
"Montréal Exchange (MX) is launching the Bitcoin Price Index Futures to meet rising market demand for digital cryptocurrency asset classes," an announcement on the firm's website said. "Despite growing interest, investors face limitations when evaluating vehicles to manage their exposure to bitcoin price movements."
The futures will be cash settled in U.S. dollars, meaning that dollars change hands at settlement instead of the underlying instrument (bitcoin, in this case). The futures settlement value will be determined by the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), crafted by CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk.
The development comes as traditional financial firms continue expanding their digital asset services. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), already a key venue in the U.S. to trade BTC futures, earlier this year added to its lineup with ether-to-bitcoin ratio futures.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.