Grayscale Moves to Convert Its Ethereum Trust to a Spot ETH ETF

Bitcoin
$28,359.62+4.39%
Ethereum
$1,728.21+2.59%
Binance Coin
$219.20+1.55%
XRP
$0.52311831+0.63%
Solana
$24.03+3.35%
Cardano
$0.26761894+2.37%
Dogecoin
$0.06367748+1.44%
Tron
$0.08944076+0.69%
Toncoin
$2.06-1.94%
Polkadot
$4.24+1.07%
Polygon
$0.56581060+2.30%
Litecoin
$67.64+0.54%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.71+3.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,379.88+3.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000752+1.22%
Chainlink
$7.91-1.86%
Uniswap
$4.61+1.72%
TrueUSD
$0.99938241+0.01%
Avalanche
$9.68+0.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67+0.13%
Stellar
$0.11390548+0.52%
Monero
$149.25+1.34%
OKB
$43.96+1.50%
Ethereum Classic
$16.60+1.33%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.11%
Cosmos
$7.39+2.55%
Hedera
$0.05176537+2.93%
Filecoin
$3.42+0.84%
Lido DAO
$1.64-1.83%
Internet Computer
$3.26+0.53%
Cronos
$0.05174058+1.17%
Maker
$1,492.19-3.56%
Aptos
$5.62+1.29%
Quant
$90.25-0.88%
VeChain
$0.01759936+1.25%
Arbitrum
$0.97785458+3.32%
Optimism
$1.46+5.73%
NEAR Protocol
$1.15-0.31%
Kaspa
$0.04975421-0.75%
Aave
$69.88+1.12%
The Graph
$0.09184246+0.52%
Algorand
$0.10385165-0.62%
Stacks
$0.52862926+4.15%
USDD
$0.99593629-0.18%
Bitcoin SV
$37.31+16.76%
XDC Network
$0.05087799+0.14%
Immutable X
$0.60296504+0.13%
Synthetix
$2.15+1.23%
EOS
$0.60178360+1.74%
MultiverseX
$25.82+0.01%
Tezos
$0.69987264+0.85%
Theta
$0.65789039-0.81%
The Sandbox
$0.31836766+0.74%
Injective Protocol
$7.74-1.68%
THORChain
$2.16+12.16%
Render Token
$1.73+7.60%
Axie Infinity
$4.72-0.27%
Radix
$0.05825757+0.22%
Decentraland
$0.32033479+1.38%
Fantom
$0.20576519-0.18%
NEO
$7.59+1.24%
eCash
$0.00002739+9.54%
Kava.io
$0.65574784+2.21%
GateToken
$3.76+0.91%
Flow
$0.47135998+1.76%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99900068-0.37%
PAX Gold
$1,850.48-1.30%
ApeCoin
$1.24-0.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51840665-0.82%
KuCoin Token
$4.72+1.63%
Rocket Pool
$23.08+2.83%
Chiliz
$0.06314268-0.49%
IOTA
$0.15600283+0.63%
Sui
$0.48900143+1.89%
Frax Share
$5.63-2.03%
Gala
$0.01522651+4.23%
Mina
$0.39447200+1.12%
Huobi Token
$2.41+0.39%
Klaytn
$0.11955569+1.53%
Casper
$0.03302512+3.62%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+1.13%
Luna Classic
$0.00006372+0.34%
GMX
$40.53-4.58%
dYdX
$2.08+4.42%
Wemix
$1.06+0.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80603705+2.25%
Compound
$47.60+0.45%
Dash
$28.16+0.92%
Nexo
$0.57042214+1.42%
Woo Network
$0.18099659+0.39%
Zilliqa
$0.01780314-0.19%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99655363+0.41%
Arweave
$4.43+1.29%
Conflux
$0.13625641+2.74%
1inch Network
$0.27595206+1.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.21+2.99%
Gnosis
$104.94+2.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18175000-0.77%
Flare
$0.01101025+0.04%
Astar
$0.04964216-0.31%
Convex Finance
$3.13+0.28%
Qtum
$2.40+3.47%
NEM
$0.02758412+3.66%
SafePal
$0.58898874+1.24%
Illuvium
$41.85+2.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.89+7.23%
Fetch.ai
$0.23113684-0.44%
SingularityNET
$0.19251453+0.71%
Celo
$0.46063280+0.53%
Loopring
$0.18858347+1.52%
Enjin
$0.23046625+0.28%
Mask Network
$2.81+3.04%
Worldcoin
$1.69-1.34%
SEI
$0.12321758+0.71%
Zcash
$27.89+1.99%
Decred
$13.99+1.61%
Oasis Network
$0.04307525-0.22%
Helium
$1.50+1.32%
tomiNet
$2.83-7.07%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.16-3.21%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82365142-0.37%
Ankr
$0.02054686+0.89%
Aragon
$5.13-0.35%
FLOKI
$0.00001998+7.73%
Osmosis
$0.31743844-0.11%
Stepn
$0.16268097+1.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.49435370+0.83%
Akash Network
$0.86934459+4.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01590802+1.66%
Livepeer
$6.48-2.63%
Holo
$0.00106131+0.35%
BLUR
$0.19071011+4.75%
Golem
$0.18409801-0.38%
Yearn Finance
$5,506.54+1.80%
Kusama
$19.99+2.59%
ICON
$0.17969874-0.15%
Beldex
$0.03109192-0.88%
Moonbeam
$0.23056607-1.44%
IoTeX
$0.01833049+14.84%
Audius
$0.15299691+0.27%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353673-0.32%
SXP
$0.29460164+0.36%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.79%
Merit Circle
$0.35007341+3.38%
Biconomy
$0.24279547-0.40%
Siacoin
$0.00311028-0.42%
Waves
$1.60+0.49%
Band Protocol
$1.17-0.97%
Balancer
$3.47+2.82%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+0.89%
Wax
$0.04345504-1.48%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32713360-0.85%
Axelar
$0.33763546+0.40%
MAGIC
$0.58369368+3.39%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16033350+0.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01302844+1.11%
Harmony
$0.01015491+1.38%
Kyber Network
$0.68252598-1.45%
Kadena
$0.48736709-0.17%
Sushiswap
$0.61123610-0.15%
Horizen
$8.27+2.10%
Gains Network
$3.51-3.31%
Liquity
$1.22+19.60%
Skale
$0.02291860-0.17%
Polymath Network
$0.12680000+3.93%
Lisk
$0.77169939+0.68%
API3
$1.15+0.70%
DigiByte
$0.00655779+1.41%
UMA Protocol
$1.44-0.28%
Cartesi
$0.13684283+2.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.48642458+0.69%
Status
$0.02385611-1.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00282418-0.29%
OriginTrail
$0.24501902-29.71%
Amp
$0.00165759-0.51%
Coin98
$0.15630764+1.97%
Joe
$0.26037424-2.49%
PlayDapp
$0.15580541+0.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.26108747+3.18%
Nano
$0.63320728+0.04%
Numeraire
$13.26-1.30%
Steem
$0.17830546-0.60%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01574661+0.65%
iExec RLC
$1.06+1.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00985179+6.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15+0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+1.93%
Stormx
$0.00679479-0.91%
Origin Protocol
$0.14513752+6.10%
Celer Network
$0.01280624+2.38%
OMG Network
$0.50934217-2.00%
Covalent
$0.11584517-3.96%
Radworks
$1.39+0.69%
Celsius
$0.16311529+5.31%
Marlin
$0.00852349-1.49%
Storj
$0.47871618+1.16%
Core
$0.41559821+0.41%
Powerledger
$0.15633508-1.42%
Stella
$0.08110029-1.93%
Bluzelle
$0.15141710-5.11%
Syscoin
$0.08848022-0.59%
Civic
$0.07862070+0.54%
Synapse
$0.33090707+0.96%
Spell Token
$0.00050418+0.64%
Verge
$0.00375507-1.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00149319+2.73%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76505598+1.75%
Gitcoin
$1.01+0.53%
SPACE ID
$0.21484692+3.07%
Dent
$0.00064197+0.69%
Bitgert
$0.00000015+1.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006372+0.00%
Verasity
$0.00597810+17.21%
MetisDAO
$14.00+2.98%
Chromia
$0.10385259-0.21%
Galxe
$1.29-0.60%
Bancor
$0.41534795-1.35%
Hashflow
$0.34197418-1.79%
NKN
$0.08979749-1.51%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01602858+1.45%
Sun Token
$0.00569351+1.14%
Secret
$0.25603127+3.52%
COTI
$0.04295255-0.02%
Bifrost
$0.03797473+2.22%
Keep Network
$0.09515318+4.57%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.14+3.33%
MOBOX
$0.24436233+0.40%
Request
$0.06629316+0.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26285102+6.45%
Ren
$0.04862493-1.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.61550713+0.13%
Aergo
$0.10485227-1.07%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64062280-2.56%
Badger DAO
$2.32+1.97%
WazirX
$0.09972597+0.90%
Maple
$5.65-0.20%
ARPA
$0.04533609+0.54%
TrueFi
$0.04133197+1.62%
Orchid
$0.07187384+4.67%
Acala Token
$0.05122293+4.54%
Raydium
$0.17895666-0.84%
XYO Network
$0.00296844+2.13%
Aavegotchi
$0.80607087+0.89%
Gods Unchained
$0.16170323+2.03%
Boba Network
$0.11454734+2.58%
Index Chain
$0.05158162+1.33%
Saitama
$0.00087379+6.22%
Alien Worlds
$0.01052127+0.39%
SuperRare
$0.06258696-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.12291411+0.92%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01001040+0.09%
Moonriver
$4.16+1.48%
Litentry
$0.73683293-0.22%
GAS
$2.43+0.86%
LCX
$0.04276451+7.01%
Reef
$0.00144520+1.24%
Rally
$0.00644050+2.06%
RACA
$0.00009474+1.52%
CEEK VR
$0.03796724+1.45%
LooksRare
$0.05615230+8.24%
Ethernity
$1.58+2.00%
MOON
$0.27679550-0.43%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04821420-1.19%
DIA
$0.25862900+0.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12432577+0.02%
Polkastarter
$0.28322544+2.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91-0.46%
Travala.com
$0.48890255+0.66%
Alchemix
$12.85+0.26%
CLV
$0.03391502+0.01%
Keep3rV1
$47.85+0.92%
Enzyme
$15.64+0.18%
Virtua
$0.02101121+0.14%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19256253+1.06%
BENQI
$0.00539906-1.62%
Star Atlas
$0.00153084+3.13%
BarnBridge
$2.29-0.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13885777+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.53%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076222-0.52%
MXC
$0.00807728-0.01%
Velas
$0.00773354+2.24%
Aurora
$0.05253906+2.15%
0x
$0.19359840-1.14%
district0x
$0.02311925-1.15%
StaFi
$0.28838354-0.63%
Harvest Finance
$23.36+0.59%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85-0.14%
Decentral Games
$0.01886795+11.73%
Serum
$0.03629498+5.01%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00321673+4.38%
Rarible
$0.92955824+3.98%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000040-1.79%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.70%
Tamadoge
$0.00853946+4.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00928736-0.80%
Quantstamp
$0.01010217+0.86%
Tokemak
$0.36112856+2.66%
Augur
$0.61424731-1.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01468587+1.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04419076+3.57%
FTX Token
$1.17-2.22%
Braintrust
$0.32243325+1.65%
Pepe
$0.00000082+3.14%
BitDAO
$0.43879951+7.13%
Threshold
$0.01966415+4.90%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09484478+0.35%
Human
$0.04716127-2.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.67%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+7.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.02%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.02%
Highstreet
$1.33+2.11%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.12%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Grayscale Moves to Convert Its Ethereum Trust to a Spot ETH ETF

The company's Ethereum trust is the largest ether investment product in the world with nearly $5 billion in AUM.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconOct 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. UTC
Grayscale's new ad campaign in New York's Penn Station.

Grayscale moves to convert ETHE to a spot ether ETF (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Grayscale Investments in conjunction with NYSE Arca has filed for approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) to a spot ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Grayscale’s Ethereum trust is the largest ether investment product in the world, with almost $5 billion in assets under management.

“At Grayscale, our unwavering commitment is to offer investors transparent and regulated access to crypto through product structures that are familiar,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein in a statement. “As we file to convert ETHE to an ETF, the natural next step in the product’s evolution, we recognize this as an important moment to bring Ethereum even further into the U.S. regulatory perimeter.”

The company – after a court victory over the SEC this past summer – is also awaiting approval from that agency to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to an ETF.

Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.