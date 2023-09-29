Sam Bankman-Fried Scoops Help CoinDesk Win Major Journalism Award

The centerpiece story was Allison’s explosive Nov. 2, 2022, piece that raised questions about how sturdy Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s large trading firm, was – and, by extension, how safe the billionaire’s affiliated and better-known crypto exchange FTX was. Other CoinDesk stories honored by the Loebs revealed the unusual living arrangements of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, documented (as it was still happening) a massive hack of FTX as the company was collapsing and gave readers a colorful view inside Bankman-Fried’s first court appearance.