Fireblocks Acquires Tokenization Firm BlockFold for $10M

The acquisition will expand Fireblocks' capabilities in tokenization including token customization, orchestration, distribution and advisory

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 29, 2023 at 9:09 a.m. UTC
Fireblocks sign at Miami airport during Bitcoin Miami conference 2022 (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Fireblocks sign at Miami airport during Bitcoin Miami conference 2022 (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Crypto custody tech company Fireblocks has acquired tokenization firm BlockFold to service the financial industry's largest institutions.

The acquisition will expand Fireblocks' capabilities in tokenization - allowing traditional assets to be traded on the blockchain - including token customization, orchestration, distribution and advisory, the firm announced via email on Friday.

The market for tokenized assets could spike to $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by, though a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that the acquisition figure is $10 million.

Read More: Banking Powerhouse HSBC Working With Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks: Sources

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Read more about
FireblocksTokenization