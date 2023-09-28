Bitcoin
Finance

Major TradFi Player VanEck Readies Ethereum Futures ETF

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT) will invest in ETH futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. UTC
(Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

(Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

VanEck, the $77.8 billion asset under management firm, is preparing to roll out its Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) as the race for ether (ETH) futures fund heats up.

The fund, called VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT), will invest in standardized, cash-settled ETH futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The ETF will be listed on CBOE and will be joining the asset manager's other futures ETF product, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), the statement said.

The move comes as many TradFi players have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) for ether futures-based ETFs, following the bitcoin spot ETF hype.

Some of the peers that filed for ETH futures ETF include Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF, Roundhill Ether Strategy ETF, ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF, ProShares Ether Strategy ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETF.

Read more: Ether Futures ETFs Are Poised for U.S. Approval, Bloomberg Reports

Edited by Oliver Knight.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

