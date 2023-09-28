Major TradFi Player VanEck Readies Ethereum Futures ETF
VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT) will invest in ETH futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC.
VanEck, the $77.8 billion asset under management firm, is preparing to roll out its Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) as the race for ether (ETH) futures fund heats up.
The fund, called VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT), will invest in standardized, cash-settled ETH futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
The ETF will be listed on CBOE and will be joining the asset manager's other futures ETF product, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), the statement said.
The move comes as many TradFi players have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) for ether futures-based ETFs, following the bitcoin spot ETF hype.
Some of the peers that filed for ETH futures ETF include Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF, Roundhill Ether Strategy ETF, ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF, ProShares Ether Strategy ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETF.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.