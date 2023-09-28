Listed Bitcoin Miners Could be the Ultimate Bet for 2024: Matrixport

Bitcoin
$26,475.60-0.72%
Ethereum
$1,625.31-0.06%
Binance Coin
$213.39-0.90%
XRP
$0.50136973-0.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06127102-0.29%
Cardano
$0.24653368-0.39%
Solana
$19.18-1.14%
Toncoin
$2.22+0.30%
Tron
$0.08529729-0.55%
Polkadot
$4.06-0.38%
Polygon
$0.51503185-0.88%
Litecoin
$63.95-1.76%
Bitcoin Cash
$234.34+2.00%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,592.61-0.36%
Chainlink
$7.76+1.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000725-0.71%
TrueUSD
$0.99852277+0.02%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.61%
Avalanche
$9.18-0.15%
Uniswap
$4.31-2.03%
Stellar
$0.11319479-0.71%
Monero
$146.46+0.41%
OKB
$42.89-1.23%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.21%
Ethereum Classic
$15.58-0.41%
Cosmos
$7.04-0.16%
Hedera
$0.05014230-0.32%
Filecoin
$3.28+0.10%
Maker
$1,513.09+3.66%
Lido DAO
$1.53+2.07%
Internet Computer
$2.98-1.12%
Cronos
$0.04999163-0.73%
Quant
$89.81+1.25%
Aptos
$5.33-0.11%
VeChain
$0.01664803-1.01%
Arbitrum
$0.83477950-0.85%
Optimism
$1.30-1.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-0.98%
Kaspa
$0.04696137-1.36%
Aave
$63.02+0.59%
The Graph
$0.08625779-1.65%
Algorand
$0.09616534-0.79%
USDD
$0.99572564-0.05%
XDC Network
$0.04952574+3.37%
Stacks
$0.46934126-0.76%
Immutable X
$0.56616255+0.69%
Synthetix
$2.02-1.27%
Radix
$0.06243057-0.44%
EOS
$0.56698236-0.74%
Theta
$0.63502544-0.75%
MultiverseX
$24.25-0.70%
The Sandbox
$0.30280777-1.80%
Tezos
$0.65460295-1.48%
Bitcoin SV
$31.85-0.19%
Injective Protocol
$7.13-2.60%
Axie Infinity
$4.45-1.47%
Render Token
$1.51-0.35%
THORChain
$1.86+5.03%
Decentraland
$0.29556680-1.79%
Fantom
$0.18736046-1.54%
GateToken
$3.81-1.94%
NEO
$7.28-0.88%
Kava.io
$0.61754739-2.78%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.51%
eCash
$0.00002478-1.65%
PAX Gold
$1,880.60-0.93%
Flow
$0.44710229-0.31%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51889200-2.85%
KuCoin Token
$4.57+3.14%
Rocket Pool
$22.09+0.06%
Frax Share
$5.85-0.92%
ApeCoin
$1.15+2.35%
IOTA
$0.15156796+0.50%
Chiliz
$0.05842577-0.76%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.17%
Luna Classic
$0.00006445-2.97%
Mina
$0.37661234-0.47%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.21%
Klaytn
$0.11248555-2.10%
Gala
$0.01347982-0.88%
Casper
$0.03084510-2.34%
Sui
$0.44166997-0.81%
dYdX
$1.91-0.48%
GMX
$36.92+1.41%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76163915-0.81%
Dash
$26.76-1.53%
Nexo
$0.54475651-2.39%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99900000-0.52%
Compound
$43.60+7.86%
Zilliqa
$0.01700877-0.68%
Woo Network
$0.16547592-1.26%
Wemix
$0.90500845-2.87%
Arweave
$4.17-1.32%
1inch Network
$0.26439637-3.06%
Flare
$0.01082088-1.80%
PancakeSwap
$1.16-1.15%
Gnosis
$99.97-0.31%
Conflux
$0.12307995-1.80%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17110333+0.74%
Astar
$0.04801717-1.17%
Convex Finance
$3.09-0.66%
Worldcoin
$1.87+6.68%
tomiNet
$3.29-4.40%
SafePal
$0.56684285-0.62%
Qtum
$2.22+0.28%
Illuvium
$39.21-0.43%
NEM
$0.02551897+0.78%
Celo
$0.44693880-1.06%
Fetch.ai
$0.21615488+0.69%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.84-1.95%
SingularityNET
$0.17928860-0.28%
Enjin
$0.22024251-1.09%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.87777111-3.66%
Loopring
$0.17416753-0.14%
Mask Network
$2.61-0.65%
SEI
$0.11862049-0.42%
Decred
$13.62+0.79%
Oasis Network
$0.04145978-0.86%
Helium
$1.42-2.18%
Zcash
$25.99-1.31%
Aragon
$5.07+3.16%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.51513549-3.92%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54-0.16%
Osmosis
$0.31155721-2.66%
Ankr
$0.01913574-0.33%
Holo
$0.00103505-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03291978-0.61%
Stepn
$0.15199115-1.21%
Ravencoin
$0.01492900+0.76%
Akash Network
$0.81138404+3.37%
Moonbeam
$0.23526939-4.54%
Golem
$0.17463177+0.23%
Biconomy
$0.26539766+24.86%
JasmyCoin
$0.00354662-1.42%
Yearn Finance
$5,171.02-2.15%
SXP
$0.29271032+1.01%
Kusama
$18.73-2.93%
ICON
$0.17220631-0.52%
Merit Circle
$0.35405541+0.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.81%
BLUR
$0.17065202-0.98%
Audius
$0.14589507-1.01%
Livepeer
$5.56-1.39%
FLOKI
$0.00001580-0.24%
Siacoin
$0.00302752+2.45%
Waves
$1.53-0.83%
Band Protocol
$1.10+1.81%
Balancer
$3.30+0.08%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.82%
Axelar
$0.34114219-0.92%
IoTeX
$0.01495083+0.38%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31935037-0.32%
Wax
$0.04102415+0.81%
Kyber Network
$0.71748609+1.43%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16072550-1.68%
TerraUSD
$0.01300677-4.45%
MAGIC
$0.51413893+3.40%
Harmony
$0.00955672-0.29%
Kadena
$0.47062202-1.06%
Sushiswap
$0.58265608-2.31%
Horizen
$7.89+1.40%
API3
$1.15-1.13%
Lisk
$0.73332561+0.41%
Polymath Network
$0.11720000-3.14%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+2.01%
DigiByte
$0.00629117-1.23%
OriginTrail
$0.27141094+18.36%
Skale
$0.02201023-0.52%
Gains Network
$3.24+0.29%
Cartesi
$0.12667431+0.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.45322720-0.44%
Amp
$0.00163406-1.40%
Status
$0.02310642+1.54%
Nervos Network
$0.00270531-1.01%
Coin98
$0.14855130-1.53%
Liquity
$0.92738049-2.18%
PlayDapp
$0.14886897+0.07%
Joe
$0.24409381-0.21%
Nano
$0.62524823+0.47%
Stormx
$0.00712706+1.19%
Numeraire
$12.52-2.46%
Steem
$0.17167248+0.69%
Radiant Capital
$0.23332619+2.47%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01510326-4.01%
Sweat Economy
$0.00929675+11.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.98-3.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.69%
iExec RLC
$0.97680300-0.40%
OMG Network
$0.50305526+10.06%
Celer Network
$0.01242282+1.23%
Marlin
$0.00833160-0.94%
Radworks
$1.34+0.60%
Powerledger
$0.15409491+1.64%
Core
$0.40987118-4.84%
Bluzelle
$0.15482711-6.87%
Adventure Gold
$0.82256727+10.22%
Celsius
$0.14871291+5.79%
Civic
$0.07775950+2.84%
Galxe
$1.34-2.96%
Stella
$0.07554804-2.03%
MetisDAO
$14.13+0.06%
Spell Token
$0.00049305-2.45%
Bitgert
$0.00000015+0.45%
Syscoin
$0.08475734-0.88%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141952+0.61%
WINkLink
$0.00006107-0.73%
Verge
$0.00352955+3.09%
Synapse
$0.30464757-4.27%
Bancor
$0.39999502-0.42%
Storj
$0.40066825+2.89%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01598288+0.06%
Dent
$0.00059629-0.61%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.71617784-2.89%
Hashflow
$0.32045642+3.39%
SPACE ID
$0.19627014-0.33%
Chromia
$0.09542913-0.61%
NKN
$0.08456689-2.45%
Gitcoin
$0.88368301+1.40%
Sun Token
$0.00544656+0.46%
Secret
$0.24665947-2.04%
COTI
$0.04097287-2.89%
Covalent
$0.08399410-0.24%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.84-10.42%
Bifrost
$0.03598410-0.99%
Request
$0.06405270+1.17%
MOBOX
$0.23004373-0.96%
Ren
$0.04750856+1.02%
Keep Network
$0.08429571-1.43%
Origin Protocol
$0.09097024+0.79%
Aergo
$0.10126820+1.09%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59146116-4.89%
WazirX
$0.09376136-0.87%
Maple
$5.38+5.54%
ARPA
$0.04297808-0.97%
Badger DAO
$2.10+0.87%
Aavegotchi
$0.79127481+1.58%
XYO Network
$0.00286520-0.02%
Verasity
$0.00382167-0.22%
Acala Token
$0.04897837+0.02%
Raydium
$0.16828181-1.01%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20753213+1.82%
Gods Unchained
$0.15667787-1.47%
Index Chain
$0.04975555+3.03%
Boba Network
$0.10928362-0.71%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006323-0.45%
SuperRare
$0.06013442-0.72%
Orchid
$0.06258764-1.36%
TrueFi
$0.03450896+1.04%
Saitama
$0.00077933+11.14%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01006603+0.78%
Voyager Token
$0.11714372-2.06%
Moonriver
$4.13-0.92%
Rally
$0.00656994+7.45%
GAS
$2.36+0.00%
Litentry
$0.66183402-1.38%
LCX
$0.03966912+0.73%
CEEK VR
$0.03665316-1.18%
RACA
$0.00009011-1.84%
MOON
$0.28125824-0.58%
Reef
$0.00130579+0.36%
Ethernity
$1.53+0.60%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04737091+2.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12566173+0.56%
Polkastarter
$0.28774966+6.37%
DIA
$0.25229178-2.59%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89-0.02%
LooksRare
$0.04779732-7.90%
Alchemix
$13.00-2.66%
Travala.com
$0.46787400+2.05%
CLV
$0.03293581-1.04%
Keep3rV1
$47.95+7.42%
Enzyme
$16.17+6.45%
Virtua
$0.02098237+4.02%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18829683+3.60%
BarnBridge
$2.29-0.68%
BENQI
$0.00521892-0.56%
Star Atlas
$0.00145518+1.35%
MXC
$0.00822889-3.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13256621-1.79%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075408-0.12%
Velas
$0.00764731-0.51%
Aurora
$0.05159756+0.18%
district0x
$0.02350000+0.86%
0x
$0.18961636+0.31%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.30%
StaFi
$0.29593420-1.22%
Harvest Finance
$22.98+0.15%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.78%
Serum
$0.03340553+1.70%
Decentral Games
$0.01558170-8.34%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00283136-0.46%
Rarible
$0.89181626-1.00%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-0.98%
Tamadoge
$0.00896257+11.76%
Bonk
$0.00000019-7.98%
Quantstamp
$0.00999975-0.37%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00852533-1.25%
Tokemak
$0.35229582+0.05%
Augur
$0.58337233-2.21%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01312100-4.31%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04316164-1.18%
FTX Token
$1.14-0.03%
Braintrust
$0.31985164+2.52%
Pepe
$0.00000071-0.65%
BitDAO
$0.38541120-1.64%
Threshold
$0.01782551-1.85%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08382087-0.44%
Human
$0.04990596+3.70%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.46%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.46%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.32%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.36%
Highstreet
$1.24-3.80%
Tether
$0.99889934-0.09%
USDC
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$0.99976156-0.28%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Listed Bitcoin Miners Could be the Ultimate Bet for 2024: Matrixport

Investors could see outsized gains by buying a diversified portfolio of publicly listed mining companies, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 10:33 a.m. UTC

The underperformance of listed digital asset companies means that there could be compelling  investment opportunities in the bitcoin (BTC) mining space, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report on Thursday.

If bitcoin were to climb to a new all-time high of $70,000 an investor would realize a return of only 167%, the report said. Investors could see larger gains by buying a diversified portfolio of publicly listed bitcoin mining companies including firms, such as HIVE Digital (HIVE), Bitfarms (BITF) and Iris Energy (IREN).

Based on bitcoin’s current price, these stocks are trading at a 33% discount, and offer 52% upside, the note said.

“In our regression analysis, the 10 stocks included could be valued 97% higher if bitcoin returns to $30,000 or an impressive 572% higher if bitcoin reaches a new all-time high and trades at $70,000,” wrote Markus Thielen, head of research.

“For the sake of diversification, opting to invest in a selection of discounted bitcoin mining stocks or tokens with substantial growth potential could possibly represent the ultimate bet for 2024,” he wrote, noting that tokens have considerably more risk than listed stocks.

Matrixport maintains a positive outlook for bitcoin, despite signs that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could delay the approval of a U.S. listed spot BTC exchange-trade-fund (ETF) until January 2024.

Read more: Bitcoin Price May Boom in October; Could Hit $37K by Year-End: Matrixport

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.