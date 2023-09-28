Listed Bitcoin Miners Could be the Ultimate Bet for 2024: Matrixport
Investors could see outsized gains by buying a diversified portfolio of publicly listed mining companies, the report said.
The underperformance of listed digital asset companies means that there could be compelling investment opportunities in the bitcoin (BTC) mining space, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report on Thursday.
If bitcoin were to climb to a new all-time high of $70,000 an investor would realize a return of only 167%, the report said. Investors could see larger gains by buying a diversified portfolio of publicly listed bitcoin mining companies including firms, such as HIVE Digital (HIVE), Bitfarms (BITF) and Iris Energy (IREN).
Based on bitcoin’s current price, these stocks are trading at a 33% discount, and offer 52% upside, the note said.
“In our regression analysis, the 10 stocks included could be valued 97% higher if bitcoin returns to $30,000 or an impressive 572% higher if bitcoin reaches a new all-time high and trades at $70,000,” wrote Markus Thielen, head of research.
“For the sake of diversification, opting to invest in a selection of discounted bitcoin mining stocks or tokens with substantial growth potential could possibly represent the ultimate bet for 2024,” he wrote, noting that tokens have considerably more risk than listed stocks.
Matrixport maintains a positive outlook for bitcoin, despite signs that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could delay the approval of a U.S. listed spot BTC exchange-trade-fund (ETF) until January 2024.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.