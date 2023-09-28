Crypto for Advisors: AI - Friend or Foe to the Advisor?

We think that cost reduction is going to be one of the main advantages of blockchain. By disintermediating unnecessary steps and participants transacting with blockchain becomes more efficient and cheaper. For example, current Bitcoin transaction fees are around $1 per transaction. The cost to send a wire is generally around $25-$50; and while other forms of moving assets (like ACH) can be cheaper, the facilitator of those transactions still has the right to charge more. Not only are blockchain transaction fees more transparent and cheaper, they also allow for quicker movement of assets. The networks are up 24/7 and transactions are generally consummated in under 10 minutes. Moving small amounts of money might be easy with Venmo, CashApp, Paypal, and the like but it isn’t faster than utilizing a blockchain, and once you want to send even larger dollar amounts, the benefits of a 24/7 network become evident.