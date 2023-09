Five Reasons Why the World Needs a Standardized Ethereum Staking Rate

A standardized staking rate will enable market makers to create a forward yield curve and offer liquidity across a vast array of derivatives products, including swaps, futures and options that can be used for hedging and other risk management use cases. In traditional financial markets, interest rates alone underpin $500 trillion in notional swaps exposure, and derivatives such as these enable stakers to hedge against the volatility of the benchmark while also allowing market participants (on the other side of the trade) to hedge against future rising gas costs or seek real yield. Derivatives will also allow institutional staking providers to offer fixed-yield rate products, which are few and far between in crypto but widely available in traditional finance. Markets grounded by hedgers tend to drive liquidity, and a standardized staking benchmark will serve as a foundational building block for a new class of derivatives markets.