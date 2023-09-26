Bitcoin
Finance

Ethereum Wallet Tied to Sinaloa Cartel Sanctioned by US Government

The wallet is tied to a money laundering operation that transfers proceeds from fentanyl sales to Sinaloa cartel leaders in Mexico, officials said.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. UTC
OFAC sanctions Ethereum wallet (Pixabay)

OFAC sanctions Ethereum wallet (Pixabay)

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned an Ethereum wallet tied to Jimenez Castro, a Mexican male with ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

Castro is one of 10 names listed on OFAC's sanctions list as a part of a counter narcotics operation, according to a published list on OFAC's website.

The wallet in question was first active in January or this year and received around $740,000 in deposits to Binance in a two month period, data from Arkham shows.

A U.S. Treasury press release states that Jimenez Castro "operates money laundering organization that uses virtual currency and wire transfers, among other methods, to transfer proceeds from illicit fentanyl sales in the United States to Sinaloa Cartel leaders in Mexico."

OFAC sanctioned a group of cryptocurrency wallets tied to the North Korean government earlier this year.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

