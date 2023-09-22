Bitcoin
European Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares to Enter U.S. Hedge Fund Fray

CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti described the move as "a natural progression", given the "changing macro environment prominently marked by interest rates and inflation."

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 22, 2023 at 12:18 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 22, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. UTC
Crypto asset manager CoinShares (CS) is establishing a hedge fund unit for qualified U.S. investors, marking an expansion outside its European base.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company aims to provide institutional investors with actively managed exposure to digital assets, according to an announcement on Friday.

CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti described the move as "a natural progression", given the "changing macro environment prominently marked by interest rates and inflation."

"The long-awaited return of interest rate-driven volatility is a great opportunity that we plan to capture with our novel fund products," Lewis Fellas, CoinShares' hedge fund head, said in the statement. "Each product that will be offered is designed to mitigate counterparty risk whilst providing investors with clearly defined asset class and strategy exposures.”

A report by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in July found that the proportion of traditional hedge funds investing in crypto assets fell to 29% from 37% in the previous 12 months. It also found that almost a quarter of hedge funds were reassessing their strategies due to the regulatory environment in the U.S., with around 12% considering relocating from there to more crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

CoinShares stock rose 2.2% on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Read More: Crypto Hedge Funds Will Shake Up the Industry: Crypto Long & Short

Edited by Sheldon Reback.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

