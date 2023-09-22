Coinbase Has Recently Held Talks to Buy FTX Europe: Fortune

Derivatives, which are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as bitcoin (BTC), can be lucrative for both traders and the exchanges that serve them. FTX Europe, like other European exchanges, offered a range of derivatives products, but it also was the only firm with a license to offer perpetual futures, a highly popular derivatives offering, in that region. It’s those licenses that have attracted attention from several potential buyers, according to Fortune. Crypto exchange Crypto.com and Trek Labs have also expressed interest in FTX Europe, the publication reported.