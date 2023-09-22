Coinbase Has Recently Held Talks to Buy FTX Europe: Fortune
This is part of Coinbase’s desire to expand its derivatives business, according to the article, which added that acquisition talks never reached a “late stage.”
Coinbase Inc. (COIN), the U.S. crypto exchange that’s seeking to expand globally amid the regulatory crackdown in its home country, has recently considered buying FTX Europe, Fortune reported.
This is part of Coinbase’s desire to expand its derivatives business, according to the article, which added that acquisition talks never reached a “late stage.”
The firm considered FTX Europe, which went on sale after its parent company declared bankruptcy last fall, due to its “highly profitable” derivatives business and growing customer base, Fortune reported.
Derivatives, which are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as bitcoin (BTC), can be lucrative for both traders and the exchanges that serve them. FTX Europe, like other European exchanges, offered a range of derivatives products, but it also was the only firm with a license to offer perpetual futures, a highly popular derivatives offering, in that region. It’s those licenses that have attracted attention from several potential buyers, according to Fortune. Crypto exchange Crypto.com and Trek Labs have also expressed interest in FTX Europe, the publication reported.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.