Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Buy 27K Bitmain Servers for $77M

Bitcoin
$26,623.93-1.37%
Ethereum
$1,593.52-1.52%
Binance Coin
$211.24-0.98%
XRP
$0.50998000-0.05%
Dogecoin
$0.06137615-1.99%
Cardano
$0.24540000-1.65%
Solana
$19.61-1.41%
Toncoin
$2.27-4.37%
Tron
$0.08339212-0.31%
Polkadot
$4.00-2.68%
Polygon
$0.52320559-2.74%
Litecoin
$64.63+0.56%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,783.96-1.59%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000730-0.91%
Bitcoin Cash
$208.75-2.37%
Chainlink
$6.68-1.74%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.83-0.49%
TrueUSD
$0.99866511-0.03%
Uniswap
$4.23-1.94%
Stellar
$0.11485550+0.71%
Avalanche
$8.83-1.60%
Monero
$146.48-0.45%
OKB
$42.74-0.91%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-1.16%
Cosmos
$7.13-3.67%
Hedera
$0.05011365-1.53%
Filecoin
$3.19-3.51%
Cronos
$0.05015754-1.59%
Quant
$89.79-0.24%
Lido DAO
$1.46-6.18%
Internet Computer
$2.91-2.81%
VeChain
$0.01712000-2.75%
Aptos
$5.08-1.53%
Maker
$1,295.23-2.69%
Arbitrum
$0.83359562-0.54%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-0.48%
Optimism
$1.31-2.43%
Kaspa
$0.04540352-6.76%
Aave
$63.28-0.72%
The Graph
$0.08761009-3.10%
Immutable X
$0.68361636-4.93%
Algorand
$0.09834805-1.02%
USDD
$0.99685002-0.23%
XDC Network
$0.05157140-3.86%
Synthetix
$2.08-1.46%
Stacks
$0.47362439-2.71%
MultiverseX
$25.55-5.29%
EOS
$0.57271379-0.73%
Tezos
$0.65700000-2.67%
Render Token
$1.64+0.13%
The Sandbox
$0.29363034-2.28%
Bitcoin SV
$31.25+0.30%
Radix
$0.05863438+1.25%
Injective Protocol
$7.14-1.79%
Theta
$0.59010587-0.72%
Axie Infinity
$4.44-1.58%
Decentraland
$0.29431439-1.76%
THORChain
$1.79-0.02%
Fantom
$0.18883625-1.85%
GateToken
$3.85-0.67%
NEO
$7.42-1.17%
Kava.io
$0.62134467-1.42%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98343369-1.83%
PAX Gold
$1,919.02-0.21%
eCash
$0.00002415+0.40%
Flow
$0.43508583-3.88%
KuCoin Token
$4.51-1.28%
ApeCoin
$1.13+1.42%
IOTA
$0.14859472+0.34%
Chiliz
$0.05864832-1.06%
Rocket Pool
$20.60-4.62%
Frax Share
$5.27-1.35%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44282294-1.55%
Huobi Token
$2.41-1.79%
Mina
$0.38045532-1.92%
Casper
$0.03258463-2.84%
Luna Classic
$0.00006281+8.68%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-2.65%
Sui
$0.43878095-1.46%
Gala
$0.01317491-4.92%
Klaytn
$0.10901097-3.25%
dYdX
$1.95-4.76%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79103458-0.62%
Nexo
$0.56433159-2.74%
GMX
$34.36-5.07%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.08%
Dash
$26.32-0.21%
Zilliqa
$0.01754543+3.43%
Woo Network
$0.16597602-4.28%
Wemix
$0.89506211+6.73%
Astar
$0.05263277-4.88%
Flare
$0.01112387-0.69%
Arweave
$4.16-3.09%
Compound
$39.07-1.87%
1inch Network
$0.25837377-2.04%
Conflux
$0.12638933+0.32%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17453000+0.88%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-1.37%
Gnosis
$97.37-3.42%
SafePal
$0.59285637+1.78%
tomiNet
$3.20-5.69%
Illuvium
$39.92-1.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.22101214-4.36%
Enjin
$0.22935953+0.50%
NEM
$0.02534272-1.41%
Celo
$0.44502451-2.42%
Qtum
$2.16-2.32%
Mask Network
$2.72-3.24%
SingularityNET
$0.18048229-2.45%
SEI
$0.12257807-2.16%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.55-0.74%
Loopring
$0.17388781-2.90%
Oasis Network
$0.04281725-2.18%
Convex Finance
$2.64-1.88%
Helium
$1.45+4.23%
Zcash
$26.11-0.29%
Decred
$13.05-2.87%
Worldcoin
$1.55+7.79%
Osmosis
$0.32196868-3.67%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.50-0.86%
Ankr
$0.01914876-0.76%
Akash Network
$0.87498732+1.32%
Holo
$0.00106064+0.01%
Beldex
$0.03302505+0.88%
Stepn
$0.15079363-4.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01506906-3.71%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.77549137-3.96%
Golem
$0.17636432+0.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00360989+1.54%
Kusama
$19.43-0.92%
Aragon
$4.28-2.20%
ICON
$0.17629764+0.23%
Yearn Finance
$5,121.07-3.42%
BLUR
$0.17937957-2.13%
Audius
$0.15123540-0.49%
Merit Circle
$0.35970710+0.35%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.11%
SXP
$0.28247432+0.16%
Livepeer
$5.57-3.20%
Waves
$1.55-1.88%
FLOKI
$0.00001551-1.97%
Siacoin
$0.00294203-0.45%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39708709+1.66%
EthereumPoW
$1.33+1.19%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.38%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32708133+0.39%
IoTeX
$0.01472988-2.46%
Wax
$0.04042390-1.59%
Axelar
$0.33189414-1.43%
Balancer
$3.12-4.16%
Biconomy
$0.20285493-1.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16678004-2.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01251375+1.12%
Harmony
$0.00985287-2.18%
Moonbeam
$0.16208986-2.63%
Kadena
$0.47951936-2.75%
Sushiswap
$0.61274666+0.78%
Polymath Network
$0.12350000+1.81%
MAGIC
$0.46472682-1.32%
Kyber Network
$0.60288641-0.01%
API3
$1.13+1.36%
Lisk
$0.73249190-2.64%
Horizen
$7.44-1.17%
DigiByte
$0.00637173-3.04%
Skale
$0.02221818-3.33%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-1.67%
Gains Network
$3.13-5.84%
Stargate Finance
$0.46341071+0.43%
Amp
$0.00168608-0.55%
Cartesi
$0.12795008-1.36%
Nervos Network
$0.00272273-2.27%
Status
$0.02243896-0.19%
OriginTrail
$0.23148370-2.64%
PlayDapp
$0.14827875-1.72%
Joe
$0.23951300-2.09%
Coin98
$0.14253921+1.07%
Numeraire
$12.88+0.90%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01629691+11.09%
Nano
$0.60292459-1.54%
Liquity
$0.84559817+0.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-2.57%
Bluzelle
$0.18058056-5.58%
iExec RLC
$1.03-0.28%
Steem
$0.16705676-0.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.35%
Stormx
$0.00630659+5.03%
Radiant Capital
$0.21672590-3.14%
Spell Token
$0.00054701-1.08%
Radworks
$1.35-0.62%
Marlin
$0.00810638-0.80%
Core
$0.40630955+6.23%
Celer Network
$0.01152750-2.26%
Stella
$0.07732677-0.59%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+2.54%
Galxe
$1.34+1.47%
Sweat Economy
$0.00797700+5.21%
Powerledger
$0.14539721-1.43%
Syscoin
$0.08521541-0.93%
OMG Network
$0.43469831-5.28%
Civic
$0.07553543+0.54%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76219085-1.66%
Synapse
$0.31058369-0.74%
Dent
$0.00061317-1.02%
Celsius
$0.13813187-1.80%
Bancor
$0.40254804-2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006022-2.30%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01598252-0.54%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137471-1.52%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.82+1.48%
Chromia
$0.09784727-1.29%
MetisDAO
$12.80-4.39%
NKN
$0.08572948-0.65%
Verge
$0.00332863-3.44%
SPACE ID
$0.19211716-3.30%
Gitcoin
$0.89812469-1.45%
Hashflow
$0.31014307-2.97%
Bifrost
$0.03781819-0.85%
Secret
$0.24957746-3.15%
COTI
$0.04174488+0.42%
Storj
$0.35487425-0.06%
Sun Token
$0.00518456-2.94%
MOBOX
$0.22988108-1.92%
Adventure Gold
$0.62367964+2.29%
Request
$0.06253126-1.56%
Keep Network
$0.08594310-3.37%
Origin Protocol
$0.09256720-0.93%
Ren
$0.04498940-6.59%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61014896-0.99%
Aergo
$0.10024807-0.39%
Covalent
$0.07067776-0.77%
ARPA
$0.04315012+0.01%
WazirX
$0.09188719-1.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22326509+3.38%
Gods Unchained
$0.16806885-2.07%
XYO Network
$0.00292011-0.80%
Verasity
$0.00389865-0.91%
Badger DAO
$1.99-2.65%
Maple
$4.97-1.18%
TrueFi
$0.03673066-1.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.76204804-2.61%
Raydium
$0.16800527-2.51%
Boba Network
$0.11147989-2.95%
SuperRare
$0.06072250-1.96%
Orchid
$0.06327011-2.27%
Acala Token
$0.04672962-2.22%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009214+0.18%
Voyager Token
$0.12082697-4.95%
Index Chain
$0.04616425-1.38%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00987558-1.07%
GAS
$2.40-1.77%
MOON
$0.29229879+0.18%
Rally
$0.00617878+0.11%
Litentry
$0.66529327+0.59%
CEEK VR
$0.03703579-2.66%
RACA
$0.00009100-1.49%
Moonriver
$3.80-2.74%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13363859+1.16%
Reef
$0.00132819-1.08%
LCX
$0.03876007-3.35%
Saitama
$0.00066316-1.40%
LooksRare
$0.05391468-2.26%
Ethernity
$1.46-4.34%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.87-1.89%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04478089-3.92%
DIA
$0.24392576-1.07%
Polkastarter
$0.24871606-4.32%
Travala.com
$0.44509284-2.06%
CLV
$0.03061939-2.26%
Alchemix
$11.56-3.88%
MXC
$0.00888981-5.06%
Velas
$0.00839692-4.43%
Keep3rV1
$42.70-2.21%
Star Atlas
$0.00146199-1.87%
BENQI
$0.00513607-0.57%
BarnBridge
$2.20-1.60%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13382270-2.19%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17474180-2.64%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075823-2.03%
Enzyme
$13.38-0.73%
Virtua
$0.01803276-3.68%
Aurora
$0.05194749-0.34%
0x
$0.18322764-1.59%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.69%
StaFi
$0.26542630+0.57%
Harvest Finance
$21.99-1.45%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.83-1.27%
district0x
$0.01753127-23.63%
Decentral Games
$0.01755729-1.91%
Serum
$0.03191610-4.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294008+0.32%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+1.75%
Rarible
$0.91401566+0.94%
Tamadoge
$0.00821369-8.34%
Bonk
$0.00000019-5.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00961898+5.35%
Quantstamp
$0.00998620-0.21%
Tokemak
$0.36373946-4.92%
Augur
$0.76613648-29.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01276378-2.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04060513-4.38%
FTX Token
$1.07-1.09%
Braintrust
$0.31661278-1.00%
Pepe
$0.00000062-1.24%
BitDAO
$0.39855334-0.55%
Threshold
$0.01807802-1.83%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08650808+0.36%
Human
$0.04662776-1.63%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.69%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-1.28%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.99%
PayPal USD
$0.98516143-1.52%
Highstreet
$1.31-1.05%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.02%
Dai
$1.00-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Buy 27K Bitmain Servers for $77M

The deal will see Bitmain receive $53.9 million worth of common CORZQ stock.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 22, 2023 at 7:42 a.m. UTC
Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)

Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)

Bankrupt miner Core Scientific (CORZQ) will purchase 27,000 bitcoin (BTC) mining servers from Bitmain, for $23.1 million in cash and $53.9 million in common stock, according to a press release.

The deal was first touted last month as part of Core Scientific's bankruptcy plan. Crypto firm Anchorage Digital were also mentioned as potentially taking equity in the company.

Core Scientific is expected to receive the units, which would potentially add 4.1 exahashes to its hash rate, in the fourth quarter this year.

The mining company filed for bankruptcy last December following a drop in revenue and rising energy prices. It hopes to emerge out of bankruptcy as early as this month, according to comments from a federal judge overseeing the case in May.

“Core Scientific is an important contributor to the strength and stability of the Bitcoin Network, and we look forward to working closely with their team to help realize Bitcoin’s full potential" Bitmain CEO Max Hua said in the press release.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.