Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Buy 27K Bitmain Servers for $77M
The deal will see Bitmain receive $53.9 million worth of common CORZQ stock.
Bankrupt miner Core Scientific (CORZQ) will purchase 27,000 bitcoin (BTC) mining servers from Bitmain, for $23.1 million in cash and $53.9 million in common stock, according to a press release.
The deal was first touted last month as part of Core Scientific's bankruptcy plan. Crypto firm Anchorage Digital were also mentioned as potentially taking equity in the company.
Core Scientific is expected to receive the units, which would potentially add 4.1 exahashes to its hash rate, in the fourth quarter this year.
The mining company filed for bankruptcy last December following a drop in revenue and rising energy prices. It hopes to emerge out of bankruptcy as early as this month, according to comments from a federal judge overseeing the case in May.
“Core Scientific is an important contributor to the strength and stability of the Bitcoin Network, and we look forward to working closely with their team to help realize Bitcoin’s full potential" Bitmain CEO Max Hua said in the press release.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.