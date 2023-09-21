Top 3 Crypto Myths Tackled for Advisors

Cryptocurrencies Are Only Used for Illegal Activities - Crypto can be used for illicit activities but as mentioned previously once wallet addresses become public knowledge there is no way to hide how much crypto you own, how much you have sent, and how much you have received. Just because you aren’t dealing with a bank doesn’t mean you are staying hidden from authorities. As a matter of fact, fiat is still the best way to transact if you are doing something you shouldn’t be doing and want to fly under the radar.