NEAR Foundation’s Marieke Flament Steps Down as CEO

Bitcoin
$26,567.35-2.03%
Ethereum
$1,582.20-2.74%
Binance Coin
$210.93-2.28%
XRP
$0.50508615-2.05%
Dogecoin
$0.06171470-1.07%
Cardano
$0.24812629-2.41%
Toncoin
$2.39-4.30%
Solana
$19.46-3.75%
Tron
$0.08318839-1.73%
Polkadot
$4.04-1.76%
Polygon
$0.52764059-2.48%
Litecoin
$64.57+0.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,645.42-2.74%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000729-0.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.61-3.10%
Chainlink
$6.74-1.97%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.83+1.07%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.09%
Uniswap
$4.25-3.02%
Avalanche
$8.87-2.37%
Stellar
$0.11272363-3.95%
Monero
$145.82-1.18%
OKB
$42.82-1.23%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.10%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-1.46%
Cosmos
$7.41+2.02%
Hedera
$0.05008499-0.43%
Filecoin
$3.26-3.94%
Lido DAO
$1.50-4.00%
Cronos
$0.05049096-1.76%
Internet Computer
$2.93-2.75%
Quant
$89.18-1.72%
VeChain
$0.01728498-1.18%
Aptos
$5.09-0.91%
Maker
$1,314.53+0.44%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.67%
Optimism
$1.32-4.85%
Arbitrum
$0.82242596-3.30%
Kaspa
$0.04858263-4.35%
Aave
$63.42-0.21%
The Graph
$0.08852880-1.49%
Immutable X
$0.66507128+23.14%
Algorand
$0.09913012+4.69%
XDC Network
$0.05263208-4.55%
USDD
$0.99793110+0.05%
MultiverseX
$26.27+2.10%
Synthetix
$2.06-2.46%
Stacks
$0.47258881-2.27%
EOS
$0.57110000-0.49%
Tezos
$0.66300000-1.33%
The Sandbox
$0.29312685-2.27%
Render Token
$1.62+1.58%
Bitcoin SV
$31.04-1.94%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-4.33%
Theta
$0.58790311-1.82%
Axie Infinity
$4.43-1.73%
Radix
$0.05599834-2.89%
THORChain
$1.82-0.03%
Decentraland
$0.29482343-0.07%
Fantom
$0.19045426-1.10%
GateToken
$3.85-0.78%
NEO
$7.34-2.04%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+1.22%
Kava.io
$0.62197884-0.66%
PAX Gold
$1,913.44-1.05%
eCash
$0.00002410-4.84%
Flow
$0.44199039-0.19%
KuCoin Token
$4.55+1.20%
Rocket Pool
$21.32-3.12%
IOTA
$0.14866385-0.04%
ApeCoin
$1.11-0.60%
Chiliz
$0.05833279-1.08%
Frax Share
$5.31+1.94%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44503355+1.34%
Huobi Token
$2.44-4.91%
Casper
$0.03287768-4.09%
Mina
$0.38069821-0.14%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-2.16%
Gala
$0.01336242-4.41%
dYdX
$2.00+0.44%
Klaytn
$0.10969295-3.47%
Sui
$0.43936393-1.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00005762+0.78%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78593868-2.11%
Nexo
$0.57887887+1.80%
GMX
$34.97-2.40%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.03%
Dash
$26.29-0.11%
Woo Network
$0.17052099-1.46%
Zilliqa
$0.01664298+1.45%
Astar
$0.05375683+2.59%
Arweave
$4.26-1.73%
Flare
$0.01115998-4.06%
1inch Network
$0.25927682+3.17%
Compound
$39.02-1.36%
Wemix
$0.82414844+3.32%
Conflux
$0.12455436-1.94%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17274000-2.12%
Gnosis
$99.30-2.74%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-2.54%
tomiNet
$3.32-3.91%
SafePal
$0.58708510+4.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.22895958+0.19%
Illuvium
$39.86-2.58%
Qtum
$2.18-1.63%
Celo
$0.44532488-1.77%
Enjin
$0.22756346-0.77%
NEM
$0.02526114-2.04%
Mask Network
$2.74+5.22%
SingularityNET
$0.18177704-1.13%
SEI
$0.12271439-1.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.59-2.40%
Loopring
$0.17564547-0.72%
Oasis Network
$0.04314970-0.21%
Convex Finance
$2.66-1.15%
Helium
$1.49+3.88%
Zcash
$26+0.11%
Decred
$13.20-3.22%
Osmosis
$0.32939549-1.73%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.48-0.91%
Ankr
$0.01908268-1.88%
Worldcoin
$1.45-2.58%
Akash Network
$0.86036032+0.76%
Holo
$0.00104795+0.45%
Beldex
$0.03267405-1.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01515805-0.58%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78252387-3.88%
Stepn
$0.15065437-2.13%
Merit Circle
$0.38708819+4.39%
Aragon
$4.36-1.85%
Kusama
$19.42+0.05%
Golem
$0.17429565-2.41%
JasmyCoin
$0.00359170+3.02%
Yearn Finance
$5,216.91-3.31%
BLUR
$0.18290941+5.79%
Audius
$0.15097784-0.65%
ICON
$0.17288066-2.44%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.40%
Livepeer
$5.63-3.29%
SXP
$0.27954686-3.44%
FLOKI
$0.00001561-0.96%
Waves
$1.55+0.11%
Siacoin
$0.00289461-3.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.38338336-1.62%
Band Protocol
$1.06-0.69%
EthereumPoW
$1.31+1.18%
IoTeX
$0.01487242-2.51%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32186584-0.52%
Axelar
$0.33733768-0.05%
Balancer
$3.16-2.14%
Wax
$0.04044905-3.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16885142-1.14%
Biconomy
$0.20242066-1.93%
Harmony
$0.00996299-0.98%
Moonbeam
$0.16382539-2.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01227941-0.66%
Kadena
$0.48377432-1.53%
Sushiswap
$0.61030147-0.52%
Kyber Network
$0.60816910-2.06%
Polymath Network
$0.12230000-3.93%
MAGIC
$0.45971919-2.19%
Lisk
$0.74388650-1.21%
DigiByte
$0.00645656-2.17%
Skale
$0.02264859+0.29%
API3
$1.10+2.17%
Horizen
$7.35-3.38%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-0.71%
Gains Network
$3.18-0.81%
Cartesi
$0.12948756+0.84%
Amp
$0.00167975-1.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.45731479+1.49%
Nervos Network
$0.00276201-0.47%
OriginTrail
$0.23502276-3.31%
Status
$0.02228682-3.23%
PlayDapp
$0.14687629-5.08%
Joe
$0.24021511-0.64%
Nano
$0.60920993-2.23%
Numeraire
$12.74+0.38%
Coin98
$0.14055440+0.69%
Liquity
$0.84364043-0.71%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01581671+6.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19-4.59%
Bluzelle
$0.18272432-11.08%
Steem
$0.16731513-3.38%
iExec RLC
$1.03-0.68%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.50%
Stormx
$0.00621009-6.56%
Radiant Capital
$0.21678073-2.25%
Radworks
$1.35+0.24%
Spell Token
$0.00054231-6.84%
Core
$0.41159317+6.89%
Celer Network
$0.01157120-1.31%
Marlin
$0.00805297-1.50%
Stella
$0.07736367-1.47%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.95%
OMG Network
$0.44467894-1.39%
Powerledger
$0.14403177-3.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00785072+6.46%
Syscoin
$0.08460748-1.37%
Galxe
$1.30-0.28%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76739519-1.40%
Civic
$0.07388091-4.34%
Bancor
$0.40855671-0.22%
Celsius
$0.13930352-1.84%
Dent
$0.00061193-1.12%
WINkLink
$0.00006062-2.73%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.88+0.74%
Chromia
$0.09844772-1.23%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137500-0.26%
MetisDAO
$13.07-14.21%
Synapse
$0.29759380-5.98%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01570240-2.99%
Verge
$0.00338685-1.05%
NKN
$0.08574884+0.90%
SPACE ID
$0.19324456-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31256217-2.58%
Gitcoin
$0.88963576-2.57%
Secret
$0.25269586-0.27%
Storj
$0.36393059-5.43%
Bifrost
$0.03735933-1.06%
COTI
$0.04104030-0.62%
Sun Token
$0.00524972-2.20%
MOBOX
$0.23216764-1.51%
Request
$0.06270383-1.12%
Keep Network
$0.08720014-0.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.60852570+3.14%
Ren
$0.04660128-5.57%
Origin Protocol
$0.09247808-3.36%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60745256-4.16%
Aergo
$0.09957776-4.40%
ARPA
$0.04358782+0.54%
Covalent
$0.06987784+3.73%
WazirX
$0.09192604-0.99%
Gods Unchained
$0.16942124+1.90%
Maple
$5.15+5.87%
XYO Network
$0.00292143+0.60%
Verasity
$0.00388783-1.54%
Badger DAO
$2.01-2.53%
Boba Network
$0.11489927+0.93%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21299244+0.81%
Aavegotchi
$0.76575522-4.98%
Raydium
$0.16818038-2.26%
TrueFi
$0.03616353-4.62%
SuperRare
$0.06153008-2.61%
Acala Token
$0.04692727+1.00%
Orchid
$0.06338947-7.42%
Alien Worlds
$0.01005235+0.60%
Index Chain
$0.04692320+0.17%
Voyager Token
$0.12033726-5.21%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01005517+0.17%
GAS
$2.41-6.46%
CEEK VR
$0.03762152-0.17%
Moonriver
$3.83-1.99%
MOON
$0.28790406-1.28%
Litentry
$0.65946778+0.05%
RACA
$0.00009096+1.38%
Rally
$0.00605146-2.88%
LCX
$0.03894401-1.99%
Reef
$0.00131691-2.01%
Saitama
$0.00067029+1.63%
LooksRare
$0.05470622-5.80%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13062899-0.78%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.04+7.28%
Ethernity
$1.49-3.07%
DIA
$0.24784163-0.86%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04452841-3.62%
Polkastarter
$0.25264430-3.46%
Travala.com
$0.44300239-2.78%
Alchemix
$11.79-2.24%
CLV
$0.03077364-1.98%
MXC
$0.00936053-2.49%
Velas
$0.00875495-2.14%
BarnBridge
$2.25+1.91%
Keep3rV1
$42.53-1.84%
Star Atlas
$0.00147619-1.36%
BENQI
$0.00513230-1.08%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17565001-2.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13362966-2.43%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076088-1.83%
Virtua
$0.01828520-2.91%
Enzyme
$13.24-2.67%
Aurora
$0.05212180+0.30%
0x
$0.18218716+0.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.99%
Harvest Finance
$22.12-1.65%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.83-0.95%
StaFi
$0.25610804-5.54%
district0x
$0.01742177-17.16%
Decentral Games
$0.01767012-1.32%
Serum
$0.03254800-2.93%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00289361-2.36%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000049-4.71%
Rarible
$0.90368495-3.29%
Tamadoge
$0.00855609-4.97%
Bonk
$0.00000020-3.56%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00965362+6.14%
Augur
$0.91331490-15.40%
Quantstamp
$0.00998914-0.69%
Tokemak
$0.37837537-1.75%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01246161-4.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04117303-4.18%
FTX Token
$1.04+0.41%
Braintrust
$0.31184923-1.41%
Pepe
$0.00000061-1.59%
BitDAO
$0.39022719-6.18%
Threshold
$0.01811465-3.39%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08528677-1.97%
Human
$0.04644790-3.14%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.66%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+1.02%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.54%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.29%
Highstreet
$1.31-1.85%
Tether
$0.99984719-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.12%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

NEAR Foundation’s Marieke Flament Steps Down as CEO

General Counsel Chris Donovan will assume her role at the organization behind the NEAR protocol.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 21, 2023 at 2:56 p.m. UTC
Marieke Flament (Matt Hussey/NEAR)

Marieke Flament (Matt Hussey/NEAR)

NEAR Foundation CEO Marieke Flament has stepped down after two years in her role running the organization behind the NEAR protocol (NEAR).

Chris Donovan, the foundation’s general counsel, will take her place, according to a Thursday blog post. Flament will stay on as a strategic adviser to Donovan until the end of the year. Flament will remain at the foundation in a council board role.

“When I joined two years ago, NEAR had around 50,000 users, and now we have over 2.5 million daily active users,” Flament said in an interview with CoinDesk. She added that Donovan is well-suited to the CEO role now given “the current regulatory landscape.” She added: “We are not the only ecosystem making a move like that.”

The NEAR protocol currently ranks 34th in terms of total value locked (TVL), a measure of the amount of money stashed in a given blockchain ecosystem, according to data from DefiLlama.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.